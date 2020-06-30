Politics
New ‘Progressive Movement’ party plans to take on local elections
Thailand’s elections may look a bit different as some candidates, who normally campaign in local elections, are banding together to form a new ‘Progressive Movement.’ The move comes despite the Constitutional Court banning its founder, Thanathorn Juangroogruangkit, along with other executives, for 10 years after being involved with the Future Forward Party that was disbanded earlier this year.
The banning hasn’t swayed Thanathorn’s determination to continue the campaign to help Thailand move towards further democratic reform as he is now aligning himself under the new Progressive Movement. He reportedly is planning to field candidates in local elections such as tambon administration organisations and provincial administration organisations. Thanathorn made the announcement in Phuket with many former Future Forward Party members.
“We are in Phuket today to persuade the Phuket people to walk together with us. We will field our candidates in the election of 5,320 TAOs, 76 PAOs, 2,454 municipalities, the BMA and Pattaya City.”
SOURCES: Bangkok Post|Nation Thailand
Politics
Redshirt activist acquitted, freed after nearly 4 years
Activist Thanet Anantawong has been acquitted of national security and computer crime charges after being detained for almost 4 years. He was charged over 5 Facebook posts made in 2015, criticising the now defunct National Council for Peace and Order, and the army.
The posts were critical of the late Privy Council president and former PM Prem Tinsulanonda, and the army, for the death in custody of Suriyan “Mor Yong” Sucharitpolwong, who was accused of insulting the monarchy. The army claimed he died of a “bloodstream infection.”
Thanet also alleged corruption at the army-run Rajabhakti Park in Hua Hin. Some of the posts encouraged people to float kratong (traditional Thai floating offerings) to expel dictatorship, and to wear red shirts to the park as an act of protest. The charges claimed the posts caused people to dislike the government, leading to protests to topple it.
Lawyers for Human Rights, who handled the case, say the court reasoned that while Thanet may have had different views from those in power at the time, he acted constitutionally. Quoting a translation of the verdict, they say…
“The court believes his expression of opinions was not intended to stir up sedition or disobedience among people to the extent it could cause unrest in the kingdom or law violations. It was legitimate free speech. Since the witnesses and evidence of the plaintiff do not carry sufficient weight to warrant a guilty verdict, we’ve dismissed the charges.”
It’s been 4½ years since Thanet was charged, and he was detained for 3 years and 10 months, or 1,396 days, including for the “offence” of boarding a train to the Rajabhak Park in Hua Hin as a symbolic gesture against alleged corruption in the park’s funding by the army. His case was tried in a military court but only 3 witnesses were heard. Since he failed to report when summoned (but changed his mind later), he was denied bail.
The case was then transferred to a civilian court last year, delaying the trial by almost a year. The hearing of all witnesses finally ended in May.
While in custody he lost his father and was not permitted to meet with him before he died.
Now 30, Thanet is from the central Uthai Thani province, north of Bangkok. His mother died when he was 8 and he worked as a labourer for several years like his father. After competing primary school he worked as a motorcycle taxi driverin Bangkok. He joined the red-shirt protests in 2010 and was jailed for a year for breaking the emergency law at the time.
After the 2014 military coup, he continued to join anti-coup movements, especially activities led by the Democracy Study group led by Sirawich “Ja New” Seritiwat.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Khaosod English
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phase 5 rules to be announced Monday
On Monday the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration will hold a significant meeting, led by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, to decide several major issues of importance to Thailand as well as foreigners hoping to come into the country. The issues to be discussed and expected to be resolved are:
- An official decision on “Phase 5” relief measures and the date of relaxation. This includes bars, pubs, nightclubs, karaokes, live music venues and others that have been closed since March due to the Emergency Decree. The CCSA has previously announced they aim to start Phase 5 on July 1, with a list of proposed rules and regulations disclosed at a press conference earlier this week. Monday’s meeting will make a final decision on going ahead with this phase and the final rules for nightlife-related venues. Schools are also a major part of Phase 5 relief and are scheduled to start classes next week, while nightlife owners have been cautioned to prepare for reopening, but await final orders.
- A decision on whether children living near the borders of Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia, and who generally attend Thai schools, will be allowed to attend the new school semester.
- “Possibly” a final decision between the government and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand on the lifting of the current ban on inbound international travel, allowing a limited number of foreigners into the country. Current indications are that those holding work permits, some medical tourists, diplomats and a limited number of those with Thai dependents will be the first to be allowed. No general opening for tourists is expected.
- A decision on the recommendation by the National Security Council that the Emergency Decree be extended for an additional month. If approved, it will need approval from the Cabinet, which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday.
- Easing social distancing measures at some venues, especially transportation. Phase 5, if finalised, is expected to see a significant rise in the use of public transportation, and as a result proposals to ease social distancing on buses and trains are likely to be approved. “Travel bubble” discussions have been suspended until August and further review of the Covid-19 situation worldwide
The meeting, originally scheduled for yesterday, was postponed until Monday due to the PM’s commitment to an Asean conference.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Politics
Emergency Decree could be extended a third time, through July
The Emergency Decree, set to expire at the end of June, could be extended by another month. Now the National Security Council is recommending extending enforcement of the decree, originally imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19, to July 31. The decree, announced on March 24 and enacted on March 26, has a legally mandated limit of 90 days, but the NSC secretary-general said yesterday they want the decree enforced for 1 more month due to continued concerns about the Covid-19 crisis and the large number of Thai returnees turning up with infections.
Schools across the country are set to reopen and start a new term on Wednesday. Businesses considered ‘high risk’ for virus transmission, including bars, pubs and nightclubs, will reopen if Monday’s meeting of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration approves the latest proposals to further ease restrictions (aka. Phase 5).
An NSC spokesperson says the proposed extension of the state of emergency will be also decided at the CCSA meeting. It will then go before the Cabinet for approval on Tuesday, as required by law. Critics and opposition leaders have called on the government to end the decree as it gives authorities the power to prohibit gatherings and curb other freedoms.
The secretary-general says the state of emergency has nothing to do with politics and it “has had no impact on people’s daily lives. It’s been extended twice since it was enacted on March 26.”
“Without it, it will be hard for authorities to enforce disease control measures in case of a new surge in virus transmission.”
Without the decree, the government will have to use 5 normal laws to deal with the pandemic, including the Disease Control Law, which has a limited scope of enforcement, while the Emergency Decree contains sweeping provisions allowing the government to carry out disease control measures nationwide.
The NSC says the government has not used the decree against those involved in political gatherings during the past 3 months while it’s been in effect. The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says people should know and respect the law.
“If they violate the law, no matter whether it’s the Emergency Decree or any other law, they face legal action.”
But a security source said yesterday that the ban on public gatherings will be lifted when the new extension presumably starts next Wednesday.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Bloomberg
