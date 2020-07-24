Thailand’s Tourism Minister urges government to revisit travel bubble idea | The Thaiger

Tourism
Thailand’s Tourism Minister urges government to revisit travel bubble idea
Thailand’s Tourism Minister, Pipat Ratchakitprakan, is once again floating the idea of ”travel bubbles” with low-risk countries after the plan was initially shelved by the Civil Aviation Regulator. The original plan had been to create travel pacts with countries deemed safe from the virus, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. However, a new spike in numbers in some partner countries meant the plan was postponed.
By way of compromise, Pipat suggests a travel bubble could be created with safe cities and provinces in those countries, rather than the countries as a whole. He says domestic tourism alone is not enough, with Thailand suffering from the lack of foreign visitor revenue. He adds that he will discuss the possibility of travel bubbles with the government.
“Although we’re currently encouraging Thais to travel domestically, it’s still a difficult situation for entrepreneurs, since foreign tourists contributed 2 out of 3 trillion baht of the total revenue. We will negotiate with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and the health ministry to permit more travel into the country. “
His suggestion comes as the government plans to grant entry to additional categories of foreigners in phase 6 of the easing of travel restrictions. Pipat says travel bubbles would initially focus on attracting what he calls “high-end” tourists, in an effort to revive Thailand’s decimated tourism industry.
“High-end travellers on a leisure trip will be allowed to come in first. We believe that they will be able to visit destinations such as Phuket, Krabi, and Koh Samui as early as September. We have already surveyed and conducted public hearings at those destinations. “
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Overly harsh travel restrictions are destroying aviation: AAPA
More than 6 months into the Covid-19 pandemic, the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines is urging governments around the region to ease what they view as unduly burdensome restrictions on international air travel and re-establish global connectivity with evidence-based measures to safeguard public health. The industry is taking initial steps toward restarting international operations by working closely with governments, health authorities and other stakeholders.
Most international flights worldwide are still grounded by border closures and other travel restrictions, even though domestic lockdowns are gradually being eased. The economic consequences of such lockdowns are extensive and dire, with the travel and tourism sectors amongst the hardest hit. Many airline failures and major job losses have been announced, and could become more widespread if the crisis becomes prolonged. Hopes that international air travel might gradually return in the second half now seem premature, as governments turn their attention and resources to fight resurgences in domestic infections.
The publication in June of guidance material in by the Council Aviation Recovery Taskforce of the International Civil Aviation Organization to anchor coordinated efforts to restart international air travel was a significant step in the right direction and welcomed by the industry.
But progress has been slow and uneven. While there have been initiatives and discussions about opening up international air corridors, “travel bubbles”, “green lanes” or “fast channels”, such initiatives have failed to gain traction due to their impractical requirements and inherent unscalability.
The AAPA reports that good progress is being made on widespread testing and contact tracing, wearing of masks and social distancing in the context of international air travel, but these need to be consistent and coordinated amongst governments working closely with airlines, airports and health authorities.
Public attitudes towards air travel are evolving as confidence is rebuilt. However, a major obstacle is the widespread imposition of blanket quarantine measures by governments on inbound passengers. This makes any attempt to travel internationally by air extremely daunting, with questionable benefits over the need for quarantines once sufficient community testing and contact tracing measures are in place. Furthermore, the unpredictability and changing requirements of such measures only add to the confusion for both airlines and passengers. According to the AAPA’s director-general:
“International isolation is not a sustainable long term solution for any government given the importance of travel and trade in supporting global economic and social activity. After more than 6 months, the lack of a framework encompassing harmonised or mutually recognised measures that are pragmatic, consistent and based on robust risk assessment, will not only irretrievably hurt the region’s airlines, but more importantly, negatively impact the region’s tourism and trade prospects. , as well as millions of livelihoods. We must take a pragmatic approach to restart flights gradually while mitigating risks to restore confidence and trust in the reliability of everyday air travel. “
“Quarantine measures should only be applied selectively for passengers originating from higher-risk locations. Another critical area for cooperation is reaching a common understanding on the use of Covid-19 testing as a further risk mitigation measure in screening international passengers, based on mutual acceptance. “
“Restoring international air connectivity is a shared challenge. We are calling on all governments to work cooperatively to re-establish global connectivity whilst maintaining appropriate measures to safeguard public health. Asia Pacific airlines remain fully committed to working closely with governments and other industry stakeholders to progressively restore international air links in a safe and secure manner, serving the needs of the travelling public and enabling the industry to continue to fulfill its key role in supporting wider global economic recovery. “
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai government sets 600 million baht aside for Oxford University Covid vaccine
The Thai government is budgeting 600 million baht to purchase supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine currently being worked on at Oxford University in the UK. Trials look promising so far, with the vaccine triggering a strong immune response among volunteers. Production is expected to start before the end of the year. In Thailand, a vaccine being developed at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University has been successfully tested on primates, with plans to have it ready for humans by the middle of next year.
Nation Thailand reports that the Deputy Health Minister, Sathit Pitutecha, says he’s already been in touch with Oxford University about purchasing doses of their vaccine, adding that other countries, such as South Korea, are doing the same. He stresses the importance of an effective vaccine to enable people to live without fear.
“We cannot live with panic. Our public health system is well prepared. The important point is that Covid-19 is contagious and must be strictly controlled until vaccines are developed.”
Thailand continues to report no cases of community transmission of the virus, but the closure of its borders is having a devastating effect on an economy so reliant on tourism. Sathit says the country must be allowed to reopen to visitors from countries deemed “low risk”.
He admits the recent case of an Egyptian soldier testing positive for the virus while in the eastern province of Rayong has damaged the public’s confidence. However, he adds that that confidence is gradually being restored, saying Rayong is now considered 99% safe and will be considered 100% safe once 14 days have passed with no new case of Covid-19 being recorded. A further round of testing starts in the province today.
Malaysia
Face masks become mandatory in Malaysia’s fight against Covid-19
Even when it was in the grip of Covid-19 in March, reporting daily new cases in triple digits, Malaysia never made the wearing of face masks mandatory. Defense Minister Ismail Sabri says this was to avoid placing financial stress on the country’s poor, given that face masks should be changed at least once a day. However, as the country reports a resurgence in new cases, all that is about to change.
Face masks will now become mandatory while on public transport or in crowded public spaces, with heavy fines levied at those who do not comply. From August 1, anyone found not wearing a mask where one is required by law, can be fined US $235.
In an effort to help the less well-off, the government says that from August 15, the price of face masks cannot exceed 1.20 ringgit (just under 9 baht), down from 1.50 ringgit (over 11 baht).
Minister Ismail says the decision to make face masks mandatory is the result of a Health Ministry report which shows that the public has become lax with social distancing, particularly on public transport and in other crowded areas. Malaysia is currently experiencing an uptick in new cases of Covid-19, with 9 recorded yesterday. The country has so far reported 8,840 cases and 123 deaths.
