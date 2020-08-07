Politics
Deputy PM: 2 ways to amend Constitution
As the government has agreed in principle to amend Thailand’s Constitution, Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam says there are 2 approaches to amending it — with or without a referendum. Wissanu, A legal expert, Wissanu said yesterday that amendments which require a referendum are changes to Chapter 1, which contains general provisions, Chapter 2, which deals with the monarchy and Chapter 15, which deals with constitutional amendments, including Section 256. Changes to provisions associated with the qualifications and power of members of independent agencies also require a referendum.
Wissanu says proposals to set up a charter drafting assembly amount to amending Section 256, and require a referendum. These amendments must be passed by Parliament before being put to a referendum, which according to Wissanu would cost about 3 billion baht.
Amendments that don’t require a referendum are those unrelated to chapters 1,2 and 15. These changes will also go through a parliamentary mechanism under Section 256. If someone disputes the changes, they can ask the Constitutional Court for a ruling within a month. If no one mounts a legal challenge, the amendments will be submitted for royal endorsement and become law.
Wissanu warns that there are still hurdles to organising a referendum. Currently there is no law on holding a referendum, and passing such legislation will require time. The referendum law under the previous 2007 Constitution is no longer in use as the 2007 charter was nullified. The 2016 referendum law was enacted only for the referendum on the Constitution in 2017 and is no longer in force.
The agency responsible for issuing a referendum law is the Election Commission. Last year, the poll agency sent a bill on referendums to the government, which was in the process of being presented to Parliament, but the National Legislative Assembly was dissolved after the general election.
Wissanu says that the charter rewrite process is unlikely to take place during the current parliamentary session because Parliament is still deliberating the budget bill for fiscal 2021.
Bangkok
Harry Potter-themed protest openly questions monarchy’s role
Thai protesters strayed into more sensitive territory Monday night as they added the prickly, and largely taboo, topic of the Thai monarchy to the list of issues to include in their demonstrations. At a Harry Potter-themed rally, dubbed “Harry Potter versus You-Know-Who or He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named”, anti-government demonstrators at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument demanded changes to Thailand’s revered monarchy and called for curbs to its power, in an unusually frank public outburst. Thailand’s royal family is held in high regard and deeply respected by a large percentage of the population. Legally, HM the King sits atop the country’s constitutional monarchy. Defaming the royal […]
Politics
Thai PM says he supports changes to Constitution
In an apparent nod to the student protests which have swept the nation for over 2 weeks, Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has promised to push for constitutional amendments, saying the government will present its version of a charter rewrite bill in the next parliamentary session. Speaking after yesterday’s weekly cabinet meeting, Prayut said his position has been to support the House committee assigned to study charter amendments, and that if and when the opposition submits a change bill to parliament, the government will present its version. “We will have to wait for the proposals from the committee. The government is […]
Politics
Chiang Mai protesters perform in pouring rain
by guest writer Will Langston Pro-democracy activism continues its public display in Chiang Mai City. For the third time in a week, activists and protestors gathered under outside old walls of the city to demonstrate. The name of the performance yesterday was entitled “EAT (I’M) ARE”. The title is wordplay based on the famous steak eatery in Thailand called ‘EAT AM ARE’. According to one Chiang Mai University student the title alludes to, “Someone or something that has more power. And, that someone or something is trying to eat, limit or disqualify their freedom and rights.” Student performer named Benz […]
