Politics
‘Calm down, PM!’ – supreme patriarch sparks Prayut rant
Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is hardly known for keeping his head when all about him are losing theirs. Thailand is quite accustomed to stories of Prayut losing his cool in public, but the PM’s avuncular facade often cracks open, revealing the volatile – let’s say “passionate” – leader beneath.
When Prayut went to receive a blessing from supreme patriarch Somdet Phra Ariyavangsagatayana on New Year’s Day, the Superior General of the Dhammayut Order sparked a typically-Prayut rant when he got delivered unwelcome truths along with some homespun advice. Thailand’s top monk told the PM…
“Take it easy.”
The inflammatory advice was given when Prayut visited the supreme patriarch at Wat Ratchabophit Sathitmahasimaram Ratchaworawihan to present a New Year’s Day offering. On leaving the temple, Prayut told reporters that the supreme patriarch discussed Buddhism with him and gave him a few tips. The supreme patriarch had apparently told Prayut to “keep calm.”
The patriarch’s wise words did not appear to have any immediate effect. Prayut did not hesitate to berate reporters who playfully asked the PM to explain what the supreme patriarch might have meant.
Prayut shrieked…
“The supreme patriarch didn’t say I’m hot-headed.”
The supreme minister bawled…
“That’s not what he meant.”
Calming down somewhat, as per theological counsel, the PM explained to the skittish journalists…
“I have to deal with a lot of issues, so the supreme patriarch told me to pull myself together and avoid becoming irritated. I replied to the supreme patriarch that I’ve been trying.”
Prayut fumed on…
“I’m not a person who gets angry out of the blue.”
But he is exactly such a person. Prayut does not suffer fools gladly, and there is no shortage of designated fools in his life. Especially reporters. And especially reporters who ask him to comment on controversial issues.
Opponents and critics often make fun of the PM’s sensitivity, calling it a smoke screen for his ignorance and inability to grasp the issues.
Prayut scowled when a reporter asked him whether he had set himself high goals for the new year. Instead of answering the question, Prayut ignored the journalist and turned to wave to unsuspecting worshippers inside the temple compound. When pressed further about his concerns for the year ahead, Prayut rounded on the reporter.
Forgetting his newly-recommended tranquillity and new year blessing, Prayut briefly lost track of who was in charge of the country. Losing his cool in public again, he began to demand guidance from a giggling press corps…
“And you? Do you have any concerns? Are you concerned when you ask me this kind of question? If you have concerns, please help me solve the issues. If not, don’t talk to me.”
When asked what kind of new year present he wanted, the prime minister replied that he wanted to see the country remain peaceful and continue its progress towards sustainable prosperity.
Prayut also posted a new year wish on Facebook which mostly amounted to raking over the successes of the past. He wrote that 2022 was a year of victory for Thailand because Thais united to overcome two crises: Covid-19 and geopolitical conflict.
It remains to be seen exactly how victorious over Covid the Thai people have been. And the effects of Thailand’s good wishes toward the people of Ukraine and Russia – “Calm down, Putin.” – have yet to show their full effect.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Man fails to outrun train on motorbike, dies
Banks deny wrongdoing in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit
CNN needs geography lesson after mistaking Taiwan for Thailand
Electric vehicles to hit the accelerator this year, says FTI
5 Things You Need to know before Befriending or Dating a Thai
IMF predicts a recession in Thailand
Speaker predicts mass election corruption
Thailand’s new fighter jets still on horizon
Chinese tourists banned from entering Morocco
‘Calm down, PM!’ – supreme patriarch sparks Prayut rant
Proposed national uniforms to make traffic police approachable
Talking With Gary Butler About How ‘The Roaming Cook’ Began
HTMS Sukhothai chief engineer ashore when disaster struck
Thailand makes another travel list: Fodor’s No List
Deputy PM’s cunning plan to remain in power? There isn’t one
American man dies after jumping from 3rd floor of Phuket Airport
Sam Smith’s ‘Thrill of it All’ Koh Samui motorcycle tour
Thailand encourages coffee farming to meet growing demand in Asia
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
Thai holidays in 2023
Andrew Tate spat with Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest in Bucharest
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket
Thai police rescue pregnant woman walking 600 kilometres from Isaan to Bangkok
A forgetful husband tests marriage after accidently abandoning his wife on a road trip after taking a quick leak
Russians take Thailand by storm
37 deaths & 351 injuries reported on day 1 of Thailand’s road safety campaign
VIDEO: air rage incident on Thai Smile Airways flight from Bangkok to Kolkata
Road safety campaign spells disaster for Chiang Mai rescue services
Daughter jailed for 20 years after stealing 250 million baht from her mother
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Events2 days ago
Thai holidays in 2023
-
Crime3 days ago
Andrew Tate spat with Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest in Bucharest
-
Phuket3 days ago
Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket
-
Road deaths3 days ago
37 deaths & 351 injuries reported on day 1 of Thailand’s road safety campaign
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Daughter jailed for 20 years after stealing 250 million baht from her mother
-
Thailand3 days ago
Rising winds, falling temperatures – the coolest new year in Thailand
-
Crime3 days ago
Pattaya bar security guard slaps Indian tourist in the face
Recent comments: