Sperm Whale found on Krabi beach had digested plastic bottles | The Thaiger

Krabi
Sperm Whale found on Krabi beach had digested plastic bottles
Plastic waste has been found inside a whale that was washed up along Krabi’s shoreline.
A sperm whale was washed up near Koh Lanta, in Krabi province yesterday. It was 12 metres in length and was estimated to weigh 11 tonnes.
A marine veterinary team completed an autopsy today and discovered 3 plastic bottles inside the stomach of the whale. Also its teeth had been removed and are believed to have been stolen for superstitious and black magic purposes.
The Koh Lanta District Chief, Somboon Temchuen, along with the local Fishery Department and the veterinary team, attended the autopsy at the beach and were told that the cause of death was an inflammation in its stomach. The three plastic bottles found inside were certainly one of the factors, according to the marine experts.
The sperm whale is a protected marine animal and, sadly, is one of the sea creatures that is particularly prone to dying because it’s prone to ingest plastic waste floating in the seas around Krabi and Phuket. Over the past 30 years, a total of 21 sperm whales have washed up dead on various Thai beaches.
Regarding the missing teeth of the animal, the officials have already reported it to the police – the smuggling illegal animal body parts.
Krabi
Fast and Furious filming in Krabi – production begins
The cameras started rolling this week in Krabi as production continues on the latest in the Fast & Furious movie franchise. Filming kicked off for Fast & Furious 9 in a palm plantation in the southern province – and why not, there’s plenty of them.
There was a strong security contingent protecting the actors and the plot line, although Krabi locals had been warned about the schedule beforehand. Some locals in a nearby village have been working to prepare the filming location ready for this week’s shoot in the Khao Thong district.
Filming will roll on in the southern provinces of Surat Thani, Phang Nga, Phuket and some more around Krabi until the end of July.
Vin Diesel, aka. Dom Toretto in the film series, posted a video on Instagram with actor Michelle Rodriguez after completing the first day of shooting. The release date is expected to be on May 22, 2020.
Environment
Another baby Dugong found on a Krabi beach
PHOTO: Thai Rath
Another lost baby dugong has been rescued after being found injured in Krabi.
The baby dugong was found washed up on the shores in Klongthom District, Krabi yesterday (June 1) and was rescued by the officials from the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC).
Thai Rath reports that the baby dugong had a lot of scratches on it and was very exhausted. The dugong was sent to the PMBC for treatment and nursing back to health. According to the PMBC officials, the baby dugong is a 3 month old male, 111 centimetres long.
“He is in the safe hands of the vet now and already drank 100 cc. of milk (a tenth of a litre). He may have to remain at the PMBC for a little while until full recovery.”
PMBC officials say the baby dugong might have lost trace of its herd and washed ashore, which is rare because mother dugongs usually take good care of their babies until they are grown and strong enough to be on their own. A mother dugong usually does not let the babies swim far away from her and, in the event that they get separated from their herd, the mother would normally get lost along with her babies.
Meanwhile, netizens are following the event and commenting that ‘Mariam’ will have a new young friend. They were also questioning what happened to the mother dugong.
SOURCE: Thai Rath
Krabi
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
Young vendors become very resourceful at extracting money from tourists. All in the quest of making an honest living and bringing some money to their families.
But this enterprising young boy seems to have knowledge of at least seven languages, obviously representing the most popular languages spoken by the tourists he speaks to during his daily rounds.
Netizens are impressed by his talents but some are saying that the boy has to develop this skill in order to survive.
A translation follows some of the many languages he is able to use in his daily work. Let’s hope he gets the opportunity to use his skills in a prosperous career in the future.
We’ll take five of whatever you’re selling!
