Mariam the baby dugong ‘goes live’ soon | The Thaiger

Environment
Mariam the baby dugong ‘goes live’ soon
PHOTO: Hannaret Hripai and Srichai Anuraktichai
Officials started installing six CCTVs along the coast of Koh Libong in Trang province today so that netizens will be able to monitor the life of Mariam, the baby dugong that was found washed up on a Krabi Beach in May.
Residents and visitors will now be able to ‘bay sit’ (or dugong sit) around the clock as she grows up in the natural surroundings of the southern island.
The Internet connection linked from the Kantang district was found to have a strong signal.
Parithat Charoensit, director of the IT division of the Trang Marine and Coastal Resource Administration Office, said two CCTVs will be installed in the sea to monitor the environment and another camera will be installed to monitor the safety of officials, who have to walk in and out to take care of the baby dugong.
He said two other cameras will be installed at the spot where nannies feed milk to Mariam and another camera will be set up at the feeding spot facing the shore.
He said officials will be equipped with a mobile camera and the camera will be turned on when they have activities in the sea with Mariam.
He said the six CCTVs will be broadcast live via the website of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) while the mobile camera will be broadcast live via the Facebook Live stream on the DMCR’s Facebook page. It’s expected that the live streaming on the six cameras will start this weekend.
SOURCE: The Thaiger
Environment
Another baby Dugong found on a Krabi beach
PHOTO: Thai Rath
Another lost baby dugong has been rescued after being found injured in Krabi.
The baby dugong was found washed up on the shores in Klongthom District, Krabi yesterday (June 1) and was rescued by the officials from the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC).
Thai Rath reports that the baby dugong had a lot of scratches on it and was very exhausted. The dugong was sent to the PMBC for treatment and nursing back to health. According to the PMBC officials, the baby dugong is a 3 month old male, 111 centimetres long.
“He is in the safe hands of the vet now and already drank 100 cc. of milk (a tenth of a litre). He may have to remain at the PMBC for a little while until full recovery.”
PMBC officials say the baby dugong might have lost trace of its herd and washed ashore, which is rare because mother dugongs usually take good care of their babies until they are grown and strong enough to be on their own. A mother dugong usually does not let the babies swim far away from her and, in the event that they get separated from their herd, the mother would normally get lost along with her babies.
Meanwhile, netizens are following the event and commenting that ‘Mariam’ will have a new young friend. They were also questioning what happened to the mother dugong.
SOURCE: Thai Rath
Environment
Cha-Am blackwater flowing into the beach is “natural in origin” – District Chief
PHOTOS: Daily News
The Cha-Am district chief and a posse of officials have inspected a patch of ‘black water’ flowing into the Gulf of Thailand after social media posts showed “sewage” flowing into the sea at a beach north of Hua Hin.
Not surprisingly, and without evidence, Khajornsak Somboon admitted the offensive outflow was “smelly” but denied it was effluent from local hotels or businesses and claimed it was “natural in origin”.
He claimed that it was “waterlogged water” (we assume a special kind of water that contains water) that had “built up behind a klong due to water levels and release valves being different”.
“When waves forced their way into the system, the filthy water flowed out to the beach,” as translated on ThaiVisa.
Authorities claim they will look into a solution.
SOURCE: Daily News | ThaiVisa
Cha-Am district chief Khajornsak Somboon admits the offensive outflow is "smelly" but denies it is effluent from local hotels or businesses
Environment
Injured sea turtle rescued from fishing net in Phang Nga
PHOTOS: Jalert Jesadawal
A sea turtle has been rescued from a fishing net off the coast of Phang Nga.
Khao Lampi Hat Thai Mueang National Park officers were notified that a sea turtle was tangled in a fishing net on the shores of Natai Beach in Kok Kloi, Phang Nga yesterday afternoon.
They arrived to find the male Olive Ridley sea turtle, 62 centimetres wide and 63 centimetres long, flailing, trying to free itself from the nylon net.
The turtle already had deep wounds from the fishing net when it was found. The turtle was taken to the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) in Phuket for treatment. Once it has fully recovered it will be returned to the seas off Phang Nga.
