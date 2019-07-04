Mariam the baby dugong ‘goes live’ soon | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Hannaret Hripai and Srichai Anuraktichai

Officials started installing six CCTVs along the coast of Koh Libong in Trang province today so that netizens will be able to monitor the life of Mariam, the baby dugong that was found washed up on a Krabi Beach in May.

Residents and visitors will now be able to ‘bay sit’ (or dugong sit) around the clock as she grows up in the natural surroundings of the southern island.

The Internet connection linked from the Kantang district was found to have a strong signal.

Parithat Charoensit, director of the IT division of the Trang Marine and Coastal Resource Administration Office, said two CCTVs will be installed in the sea to monitor the environment and another camera will be installed to monitor the safety of officials, who have to walk in and out to take care of the baby dugong.

He said two other cameras will be installed at the spot where nannies feed milk to Mariam and another camera will be set up at the feeding spot facing the shore.

He said officials will be equipped with a mobile camera and the camera will be turned on when they have activities in the sea with Mariam.

He said the six CCTVs will be broadcast live via the website of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) while the mobile camera will be broadcast live via the Facebook Live stream on the DMCR’s Facebook page. It’s expected that the live streaming on the six cameras will start this weekend.

SOURCE: The Thaiger