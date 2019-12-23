Environment
Some big retailers will stop giving out plastic bags on January 1
The Thaiger reminds readers that many major Thai retailers will stop providing plastic bags from January 1 in a campaign to reduce the whopping 13.5 billion plastic bags used in Thailand annually. At least the ban will make a dent in the plastic problem as the government progressively rolls out other bans and programs throughout next year.
Seventy-five members of the Thai Retailers Association, including giants like Central Department Store, Makro and Tesco Lotus, aim to cut single-use plastic bag consumption by 30%.
According to the Department of Pollution Control, 40% or 18 billion plastic bags come from fresh markets annually, while 30%, or 13.5 billion bags, come from local grocery stores.
In Bangkok alone, each person uses an average of eight plastic bags per day, creating around 80 million pieces of plastic waste daily, according to the department. These bags are part of the nearly 2 million tonnes of plastic waste produced each year by Thai consumers.
The Thai government has also said it will ban three types of plastic, namely microbeads, cap seals and oxo-degradable plastics, by the end of the year.
Hoping to drive the country closer to a plastic waste free society, the Thai Retailers Association is introducing its “Every Day Say No to Plastic Bags” campaign, under which all of its members will stop providing such bags through their 24,500 distribution channels.
Officials believe the move will greatly reduce the amount of plastic used in the kingdom, which is rated as one of the worst sources of plastic that ends up in the world’s oceans.
The full list of retailers who will no longer provide plastic bags is below:
1. CP All Plc, 2. Central Department Store Ltd, 3. The Mall Group Ltd, 4. Foodland Supermarket Ltd, 5. Siam Makro Plc, 6. Tesco Lotus Ltd, 7. CRC Thai Watsadu Ltd,8. CRC Sport Ltd 9. Central Food Retail Ltd, 10. Central Marketing Group Ltd, 11. B2S Ltd, 12. Powerbuy Ltd, 13. Robinson Plc,14. Big C Supercenter Plc, 15. Rangsit Plaza Ltd, 16. Bangchak Retail Ltd, 17. Chaisaeng Superstore, 18. Chaisaeng Department Store, 19. K&K Superstore Southern Plc, 20. Jamfah Savemart Ltd, 21. Chumphon Ocean Group Ltd, 22. CJ Express Group Ltd, 23. CPF Trading Ltd, 24. COL Plc, 25. Central Watson Ltd, 26. Central Family Mart Ltd, 27. TMK Kanjanaburi Trading Ltd, 28. Thanapiriya Plc, 29. Boots Retail (Thailand) Ltd, 30. PTT Retail Management Ltd, 31. Mother Marketing Ltd, 32. Wannakij Charoen (2000) Ltd, 33. Watcharawan (2008) Ltd, 34. Saha Lawson Ltd, 35. 108 SHOP, 36. Office Mate Plc, 37. Akeworanant Ltd, 38. FN Factory Outlet Plc, 39. Isetan (Thailand) Ltd, 40. Aeon (Thailand) Ltd, 41. Index Living Mall Plc, 42. Home Products Center Plc, 43. Villa Market JP Ltd, 44. Property Perfect Plc, 45. Imperial Plaza Ltd, 46. Imperial Department Store Ltd, 47. Siam Speciality Ltd, 48. Siam Takashimaya Ltd, 49. Taweekit Supercenter Ltd, 50. Klang Plaza Jomsurang Ltd, 51. Bangkok-Tokyu Department Store Ltd, 52. Ekapab Super Supply Ltd, 53. Ekapab Inter Electric Ltd, 54. UFM Fuji Super Ltd, 55. Dohome Ltd, 56. Bigsong Superstore Ltd, 57. Saengthai Prae Ltd, 58. Sahathai Department Store Ltd, 59. Sahasaengchai Marketing Ltd, 60. SR Super Mart Ltd, 61. Tang Ngee Soon Superstore, 62. Ekapab Home Mart Ltd, 63. Amporn Department Store, 64. Klanglan Limited Partnership, 65. Tantraphan Supermarket (1994) Ltd, 66. Yok Intertrade (Chiang Mai) Ltd, 67. Krabi Benjamin Limited Partnership, 68. SL Wholesale Ltd, 69. Sentosa Ltd, 70. Super Cheap Trading Ltd, 71. Roi Et Hypermart Ltd, 72. Sin 2000 Chaiyaphum Ltd, 73. Kiatsin Wholesale Ltd, 74. Don Quijote Ltd, 75. Central & Matsumoto Kiyoshi Ltd.
Source: AsiaOne.com | The Nation
Environment
Whale spotted near Similan Islands – VIDEO
A scuba diving instructor has posted a video of a whale spotted near the Similan islands off the coast of Phang Nga. The whale is thought to be a blue whale species. The post was on his Facebook page called ‘Num Sasita Thippayawat’.
In the post there is also a video of a pod of dolphins swimming alongside the boat he was travelling on. Following the post, Dr. Thon Thamrongnawasawat, noted marine specialist and advisor to the government, commented that he thinks the whale was a blue whale, which is the largest animal species on earth.
“If so, this is going to be a great news.”
Dr. Thon mentioned that blue whales can be as long as 30 metres and can weigh more than 170 tonnes. He said that the blue whales that are typically found in the Indian Ocean are usually smaller than the blue whales in other areas, which are the breeds that grow up in colder waters.
Blue whales usually eat krill that live 100 metre below the sea surface. A blue whale can dive for 10 minutes and whilst under the water they would reduce their heart rate to only 2 beats per minute. They are usually spotted with few other whales but they don’t tend to stay in a group.
A blue whale has been spotted in Thailand waters only three times in the past decade and all of them were spotted in the Andaman sea. The first blue whale was spotted near Surin Island in 2010, the second time a blue whale washed up on a beach in Trang province and the third time a blue whale was again spotted near Similan Islands in 2017.
Dr. Thon noted that the population of blue whales was in the hundreds of thousand, but they were still being hunted a lot as well. Lately, people around the world are trying to stop the annual hunt so the current population has increased but the exact number still cannot be estimated.
SOURCE: Facebook/Num Sasita Thippayawat
บ้าบอจริงเชียว #in2dive 🐬🐬🐬
Posted by Num Sasita Thippayawat on Saturday, December 21, 2019
เอาเข้าไป เจออะไรกันเยอะแยะ ฝากถามผู้รู้ด้วยครับว่านี่วาฬอะไร ตัวใหญ่มากกกก ไม่กล้าฟันธงว่า Blue Whale 🐳🐳🐳 #in2dive #mvscubanet #checkdive #ครูเมย์ทะเลเดือด #atomicdumdam #เจ้หลวยชวนชิม #ไปคร่าาา
Posted by Num Sasita Thippayawat on Saturday, December 21, 2019
Environment
“Green heart passports” to promote eco-tourism around Thailand
Visitors to Thailand’s 155 national parks over the New Year holidays have a special surprise in store: the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation will distribute one million “green heart passports” to promote environmentally friendly tourism.
The passports will be valid until December 31, 2020. Visitors to national parks can show their “passport” at the entrance, along with their canteens, drinking cups, lunch boxes or reuseable bags, to have their passports stamped with two stars.
Upon reaching ten stars, passport holders will get free entrance to a park.
These sorts of loyalty programs are very popular with Thais.
The director of the Office of National Parks says the project is intended to instil a sense of environmental awareness and an understanding of how visitors should behave to avoid harm to Thailand’s environment.
Those wishing to obtain the passport can call the Office of National Parks on 025610777 ext. 1742 or visit the office’s Facebook page.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Environment
On Boxing Day the skies will go dark across Thailand – solar eclipse
The skies will go dark in Thailand around midday on Boxing Day. The sun will partly vanish and a ghostly pall will shadow the Kingdom. But it’s all good. It’s a solar eclipse, a completely natural phenomenon.
The Nation reports that viewing spots have been prepared in Chachoengsao province, east of Bangkok, in Chiang Mai province in the north, Nakhon Ratchasima in the north-east, and Songkhla province in southern Thailand. But you will able to experience the relatively rare phenomenon anywhere in a band from India and across south east Asia on the same day.
CAUTION: Looking at the sun directly and without proper equipment is dangerous and can cause blindness. Read more, along with some guidelines for viewing, HERE.
The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand is inviting over 400 schools that are members of its astronomy network to arrange for students to watch the phenomenon. The chosen locations are Princess Sirindhorn Astropark in Chiang Mai, the Chachoengsao Northeastern Regional Observatory, along with the Regional Observatory for the Public in Nakhon Ratchasima and in Songkhla. Entrance is free at each of the viewing sites. The skies will be darkest, as a result of the solar eclipse, at around 12.18pm.
Members of the institute along with other officials will be present at each location, providing assistance and viewing devices from 9am.
While Singapore, Sri Lanka, India and Indonesia will all enjoy a full solar eclipse, Thailand will experience a partial one, whereby the moon only partly obscures the sun. In Bangkok, the sun will be obscured by 56%, and by 40% in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Mai. However, Yala will witness the most impressive spectacle, with the moon set to eclipse 81% of the sun in the southern city.
If it’s a cloudy day you won’t be able to witness the moon’s shadow over the front of the sun but you will still notice that everything goes darker. The further south in Thailand, the darker it will get.
More information is available at timanddate.com
Interesting fact: A solar eclipse always occurs about two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse. Usually, there are two eclipses in a row, but other times, there are three during the same eclipse season.
