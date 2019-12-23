Baht to remain strong into 2020: Kasikorn Research Centre | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Baht to remain strong into 2020: Kasikorn Research Centre

The Kasikorn Research Centre believes that the Thai Baht is going to remain strong into 2020.

KBank’s research arm forecasts the baht to move in a range of 30.10-30.50 Thai baht to the US$ for the next few quarters. But they warn a key domestic factor to be monitored closely will be November’s export data, which will be released soon.

External factors, out of Thailand’s control, will include preparations for the first phase of the US-China trade deal. US economic data, to be released this week, will also include new home sales in November and durable goods orders data.

Meanwhile, the trading volume will likely be lower as most global markets enter the period of year-end holidays and breaks into the start of 2020.

The baht last week stayed within a tight range, according to analysts at the Kasikorn Research Centre.

“The currency fell briefly before the Bank of Thailand’s monthly meeting, as investors awaited its economic forecast revision and some signals for a policy rate outlook. But the baht rose later in the week despite BOT’s decision to keep its policy rate unchanged, as factored in by the market. And the US dollar faced a sell-off against safe-haven currencies, including the yen and the baht, after US President Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives.

Weaker-than-expected US home sales for November, and the Philly Fed Business outlook survey for December also weighed down US dollar sentiment. According to The Nation, on Friday, December 20, the baht closed at 30.17 Thai baht to the US dollar.

SOURCE: The Nation | Kasikorn Research Centre

Thailand’s U-turn on agri-chemical ban shows US hitting where it hurts

December 18, 2019

PHOTO: matichon.co.th

The US is piling the pressure on Thailand over its agri-chemical ban, and it appears to be working.

A report by the Nikkei Asian Review claims the Kingdom’s proposed ban on three agri-chemicals – Paraquat, Glyphosate and Chlorpyrifos – would have affected American agricultural exports into Thailand. But the US President has weighed into the issue.

Following news of the proposed ban, the US suspended the exemption of tariffs on Thai exports to the US, which had been in place under the country’s Generalised System of Preference.

The threat of being impacted by the US sanctions saw Thailand do a complete U-turn on banning paraquat, chlorpyrifos and glyphosate, when it announced a suspension of the earlier ban last month.

Meanwhile, Vietnam and Malaysia are said to be ploughing ahead with a ban on paraquat (better known by the trade name Roundup) from January 1, with the chemical already banned in the EU. Some studies have shown that contact with paraquat can lead to serious long-term health problems, while ingesting it can kill, according to the article in Nikkei Asian Review.

The article suggests Thailand may come under additional pressure as a result of US President Trump’s displeasure with the country’s growing trade surplus with the US.

The US is also pushing other nations, notably China, to address the trade imbalances and Thailand is also likely to start feeling the heat with its surplus against that of the US expected to increase further over the coming year.

SOURCE: Nikkei Asian Review

Walking street-led economic recovery

December 15, 2019

And it starts today at two locations in Bangkok.

In its latest campaign to encourage more spending and boost tourism Bangkok’s government is launching a series of walking streets today before the Thai government spreads the walking street ‘boost’ to other provinces. Silom and Yaowarat roads are becoming pedestrian walkways today and other provinces have temporary walking street events starting on December 22.

Activities, such as concerts, will be held on Bangkok’s Silom and Yaowaraj roads, with additional cultural activities, such as Khon mask dance performances and Talung shadow play planned for Khao San Road.

The government spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat says that after today’s event, Yaowarat Road in Chinatown will be closed for pedestrians every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7pm to midnight.

Silom Road is car-free today and then on the third Sunday of each month from noon to 10pm. It will be closed from Sala Daeng intersection to Nararom junction, and closed to all vehicles from noon to 10pm. Khao San Road, Bangkok’s back-packer central, will be open to pedestrians every Monday from 5pm to midnight.

The plan from the BMA, TAT and national government, is to use the walking streets to provide a new attraction and allow vendors to sell their local wares.

The next walking street in Bangkok will be in Khlong Bang Luang in Phasi Charoen district, on the opposite side of the Chao Phraya River, with an emphasis on showcasing the area’s cultural richness and temples. Six events are planned during weekends, starting from January 18. To facilitate travel to the area, shuttle boat services will be increased.

Kadeechine in Khlong San and Thon Buri districts are also earmarked for cultural and street food festivals, to be held every three months, tentatively starting in January.

PHOTO: Bangkok Post

The fourth Chim Shop Chai stimulus rolls out for New Year

December 13, 2019

PHOTO: Thai PBS World

The state-run Krung Thai Bank is rolling out another economic stimulus program for New Year. It will include an 800,000 baht Toyota sedan and gold necklaces for subscribers to the latest Chip Shop Chai (Eat-Spend-Shop) scheme who Thais spend through their g-wallet accounts.

Lawan Saengsanit, the Fiscal Policy Office director and spokesman for the Finance Ministry, says the gifts, valued at 12 million baht, include a Toyota Altis, three Toyota Hilux pickup trucks, sixteen motorcycles, eighty gold necklaces of 15g each, over 549 gold necklaces of 7.5g each and thirty two 55-inch TV sets.

For every 1,000 baht of accumulated spending subscribers can win the prizes through six lucky draws, to be held at the Finance Ministry and the Krung Thai Bank.

But the spokesperson is urging subscribers to spend through their e-wallet accounts so that they are eligible to enter the draw for the prizes, adding that they can also benefit from refunds amounting to 20% of their spending.

During the first three Chim Shop Chai initiatives, from September 27-December 10, a total of 11.78 million Thais subscribed and their total spending amounted to 21.5 billion baht, including 9.9 billion baht spent through e-wallet accounts by about 320,000 subscribers.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

