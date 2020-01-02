Single-use plastic bag ban just the beginning – Thai Minister | The Thaiger

Plastics
Single-use plastic bag ban just the beginning – Thai Minister
“It is a huge New Year’s gift to Thailand and the world.”
This proud announcement from the Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varavuth Silpa-archa voicing his strong support of the ban on plastic bags that kicked in yesterday.
75 companies, covering shopping malls, department and convenience stores, have stopped distributing single-use plastic bags. It’s a positive step as Thailand’s starts to battle against its own plastic bag addiction.
The new plastic bag ban links with a campaign, “Everyday Say No to Plastic Bags”, launched by the ministry in cooperation with the private sector.
Apart from the “Every Day Say No to Plastic Bags” campaign, the Pollution Control Department has introduced a 20 year action plan on plastic waste management up to 2037, which includes measures to crackdown on the use of seven plastic items and types – cap seals, Oxo-degradable plastic, microbeads, single-use plastic bags, polystyrene (Styrofoam) food containers, plastic cups and straws.
Minister Varavuth says that public response to the current single-use plastic bag campaign was “quite enthusiastic” and the private sector, including the 75 private companies, have been “very cooperative”, although it may not be as convenient for their customers.
The Minister maintains that consumers had already started to change their habits by refusing to accept single-use plastic bags or now bringing their own bags to carry their shopping. He also foreshadows consultation with the Education Ministry to educate students from the youngest classes, up, about environmental concerns.
Since the launch of the campaign in 2019, Thailand has managed to reduce single-use plastic bags by more than 2 billion, or by 5.7 million kilograms, valued around 400 million baht. Much of the money saved has been donated to hospitals, particularly in a campaign started last year by CP All, the owners of the 7-Eleven franchise in Thailand.
Dr. Thon Thamrongnawasawat, a the well-credentialed marine biologist and vice dean of the Faculty of Fisheries at Kasetsart University, says that 50% of all plastic waste found in the oceans are single-use plastic bags.
“This year we are going to push for a law against single-use plastics. At the moment, 127 of 192 countries worldwide have enacted single-use plastics legislation. Hopefully, our single-use plastics law will pass next year. Every country started by eliminating the use of single-use plastic bags, because they can be replaced by fabric or paper. Meanwhile, clear plastic bags for food are quite difficult to eliminate, since there is no suitable alternative”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Environment
Thai retailers start plastic bag ban. What are you doing to help?
And so it begins, a new era in Thailand, and a new paradigm where plastic bags may be seen as environmental pariahs instead of day to day necessities the Land of Smiles.
Yesterday marked the first day of the ban on single use plastic bags implemented by around 75 brands under the Thai Retailers Association to reduce plastic waste. The ban includes 7-Eleven and Family Mart stores where the lavish handing out of plastic bags in the past has been a running joke (it hasn’t stopped just about everything you buy int he stores being wrapped in plastic yet).
The ban aims to reduce around 13.5 billion plastic bags, previously handed out to shoppers, or 30% of plastic bags used in Thailand annually, ending up in land fill. Or worse, on our beaches, waterways or the ocean.
Under the association’s campaign titled “Every Day Say No to Plastic Bags”, 24,500 distribution channels of all its 75 members will stop giving plastic bags for purchases. They say they want to drive Thailand closer to a plastic waste free society.
The Department of Pollution Control recently revealed that 40%, or 18 billion plastic bags, come from the fresh markets annually, while the balance 30%, or 13.5 billion bags, come from local grocery stores.
In two tests this morning The Thaiger visited a Family Mart and a 7-Eleven and is delighted to report that, in both cases, we were told they don’t provide plastic bags anymore. How is your experience today? Tell us at our Facebook Page.
SOURCE: The Nation
Plastics
Plastic microbeads to be banned in cosmetic products
Over and above the ban on plastic bags set to begin on January 1, Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has also slapped a ban on plastic microbeads used in cosmetics. That kicks in on the same day as the ban on single-use plastic bags. All 75 members The Thai Retailers Association, including giants like Tesco Lotus and Makro, plan to stop providing plastic bags under the “Everyday Say No to Plastic Bags” campaign starting on the first day of 2020.
And, according to the ministry’s announcement, plastic microbeads, commonly used in rinse-off products like facial scrubs, have been deemed an environmental hazard, non-biodegradeable and are to be eliminated from Thai shelves.
The UK prohibited their use in cosmetics and personal care products in 2018, out of concern over their impact on marine life. The microscopic spherical beads, designed to help remove dead skin cells, are washed down the drain, often slipping through treatment systems and ending up in the ocean and, eventually, in the food chain.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Environment
Some big retailers will stop giving out plastic bags on January 1
The Thaiger reminds readers that many major Thai retailers will stop providing plastic bags from January 1 in a campaign to reduce the whopping 13.5 billion plastic bags used in Thailand annually. At least the ban will make a dent in the plastic problem as the government progressively rolls out other bans and programs throughout next year.
Seventy-five members of the Thai Retailers Association, including giants like Central Department Store, Makro and Tesco Lotus, aim to cut single-use plastic bag consumption by 30%.
According to the Department of Pollution Control, 40% or 18 billion plastic bags come from fresh markets annually, while 30%, or 13.5 billion bags, come from local grocery stores.
In Bangkok alone, each person uses an average of eight plastic bags per day, creating around 80 million pieces of plastic waste daily, according to the department. These bags are part of the nearly 2 million tonnes of plastic waste produced each year by Thai consumers.
The Thai government has also said it will ban three types of plastic, namely microbeads, cap seals and oxo-degradable plastics, by the end of the year.
Hoping to drive the country closer to a plastic waste free society, the Thai Retailers Association is introducing its “Every Day Say No to Plastic Bags” campaign, under which all of its members will stop providing such bags through their 24,500 distribution channels.
Officials believe the move will greatly reduce the amount of plastic used in the kingdom, which is rated as one of the worst sources of plastic that ends up in the world’s oceans.
The full list of retailers who will no longer provide plastic bags is below:
1. CP All Plc, 2. Central Department Store Ltd, 3. The Mall Group Ltd, 4. Foodland Supermarket Ltd, 5. Siam Makro Plc, 6. Tesco Lotus Ltd, 7. CRC Thai Watsadu Ltd,8. CRC Sport Ltd 9. Central Food Retail Ltd, 10. Central Marketing Group Ltd, 11. B2S Ltd, 12. Powerbuy Ltd, 13. Robinson Plc,14. Big C Supercenter Plc, 15. Rangsit Plaza Ltd, 16. Bangchak Retail Ltd, 17. Chaisaeng Superstore, 18. Chaisaeng Department Store, 19. K&K Superstore Southern Plc, 20. Jamfah Savemart Ltd, 21. Chumphon Ocean Group Ltd, 22. CJ Express Group Ltd, 23. CPF Trading Ltd, 24. COL Plc, 25. Central Watson Ltd, 26. Central Family Mart Ltd, 27. TMK Kanjanaburi Trading Ltd, 28. Thanapiriya Plc, 29. Boots Retail (Thailand) Ltd, 30. PTT Retail Management Ltd, 31. Mother Marketing Ltd, 32. Wannakij Charoen (2000) Ltd, 33. Watcharawan (2008) Ltd, 34. Saha Lawson Ltd, 35. 108 SHOP, 36. Office Mate Plc, 37. Akeworanant Ltd, 38. FN Factory Outlet Plc, 39. Isetan (Thailand) Ltd, 40. Aeon (Thailand) Ltd, 41. Index Living Mall Plc, 42. Home Products Center Plc, 43. Villa Market JP Ltd, 44. Property Perfect Plc, 45. Imperial Plaza Ltd, 46. Imperial Department Store Ltd, 47. Siam Speciality Ltd, 48. Siam Takashimaya Ltd, 49. Taweekit Supercenter Ltd, 50. Klang Plaza Jomsurang Ltd, 51. Bangkok-Tokyu Department Store Ltd, 52. Ekapab Super Supply Ltd, 53. Ekapab Inter Electric Ltd, 54. UFM Fuji Super Ltd, 55. Dohome Ltd, 56. Bigsong Superstore Ltd, 57. Saengthai Prae Ltd, 58. Sahathai Department Store Ltd, 59. Sahasaengchai Marketing Ltd, 60. SR Super Mart Ltd, 61. Tang Ngee Soon Superstore, 62. Ekapab Home Mart Ltd, 63. Amporn Department Store, 64. Klanglan Limited Partnership, 65. Tantraphan Supermarket (1994) Ltd, 66. Yok Intertrade (Chiang Mai) Ltd, 67. Krabi Benjamin Limited Partnership, 68. SL Wholesale Ltd, 69. Sentosa Ltd, 70. Super Cheap Trading Ltd, 71. Roi Et Hypermart Ltd, 72. Sin 2000 Chaiyaphum Ltd, 73. Kiatsin Wholesale Ltd, 74. Don Quijote Ltd, 75. Central & Matsumoto Kiyoshi Ltd.
Source: AsiaOne.com | The Nation
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 scams in Thailand
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
You introduce new visa requirements? We don’t send any tours.” – Taiwan
Bangkok air pollution on the rise again
Pattaya officials warn residents about outbreak of Chikungunya virus
Plant-based meat alternatives gain popularity in a fertile Asian market
Thai Immigration Chief softens stance on tourist and expat visas
Video of couple having sex in Bangkok tuk-tuk goes viral – VIDEO
Phuket resort owners Castlewood Group goes into liquidation
“Not ordinary rain” – Jakarta floods break records, 21 dead
50 year old British man dies at scene after fireworks explosion in Pattaya
Single-use plastic bag ban just the beginning – Thai Minister
New road projects around Thailand in 2020
17 year old reports to Chon Buri police that she was molested and raped
Thai retailers start plastic bag ban. What are you doing to help?
Australian Navy evacuates coastal residents whilst southern NSW and eastern Victoria burns
Vietnamese woman arrested using someone else’s passport documents
Day Five – Bangkok the most deadly province for NY road toll
EssilorLuxottica fraud linked to merger friction of the Euro eyewear giants
Greenback falls below 30 baht to the USD
HM The King offers New Year’s blessings to the Thai people
Over 400 arrested for drink-driving in Kalasin province during holiday campaign
British tourist killed in Pattaya fireworks incident
Meteor shower with up to 100 meteors per hour on January 4
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 30 ธันวาคม 2562 หวย 30/12/16 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่
พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป]
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
Trending
- Entertainment3 days ago
Top 5 places to celebrate New Years Eve in Phuket (2020)
- Environment3 days ago
New research poses grim projections for world’s coastal cities
- Crime3 days ago
Phuket police arrest eight drug dealers along with weapons and ammunition
- Economy2 days ago
Thailand becomes the 6th biggest fruit exporter in the world
- Crime3 days ago
Man arrested with loaded gun in Pattaya, allegedly firing in public
- Bangkok3 days ago
Top 5 places to celebrate New Years Eve in Bangkok (2020)
- Bangkok3 days ago
159 people dead after first three days of Thai holiday campaign
- Crime3 days ago
Thai police dis criticism of their Koh Tao Murder investigation