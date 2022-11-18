Media
“Joyland” cleared for cinema screenings in Pakistan
Joyland, the Pakistani film portraying romance between a married man and a transgender woman was cleared for cinema screenings in Pakistan Wednesday, reversing a ban imposed on filmgoers by the nation’s dirty old men.
Loved by critics and audiences alike, Joyland was nominated for the jury prize at Cannes and is expected to be Pakistan’s entry at next year’s Academy Awards. Joyland is set to open in cinemas across the Pakistan this Friday.
Pakistan’s decrepit Islamist hardliners – harder than ever at the mere thought of the film’s content – lost all self-control at such racy subject matter. Under pressure from the grey beards, Pakistan’s information ministry last week declared the film…
“repugnant to the norms of decency and morality”
…an opinion shared by absolutely no normal, decent or moral person – and ordered a review by censors.
The censors duly complied and reviewed the film. Joyland was cleared for cinema screenings late on Wednesday, when Muhammad Tahir Hassan, head of the Central Board of Film Censors, declared that…
“There is no hindrance from the board for its screening. The distributors can screen the film from tomorrow morning if they wish.”
The rights of the transgender community are ostensibly enshrined in Pakistani law. However, the prehistoric attitudes of so-called “hardliners” mean transgender citizens are forced to live on the fringes of society, often forced to resort to begging or sex work to survive. What flimsy legal protection they do enjoy is forever under attack by the unbridled imaginations of insecure old men who take every opportunity to mishandle anyone and anything they fear.
Human rights activists expressed their joy on social media following the news. Amnesty International said the overturn of the ban was…
“part of a deep-rooted and persistent pushback to ensuring their equal place in society”.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bakery in Hua Hin reveals tasty Christmas day buffet menu
“Joyland” cleared for cinema screenings in Pakistan
Cambodia’s jasmine rice variety crowned best in world
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Judge rules MH17 plane crash over Ukraine result of deliberate Russian missile
Man says his leg was amputated without permission in Thailand
Thailand takes delivery of Textron T-6C turboprop trainers
A night of World Cup nostalgia and An Evening With Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne
What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
Residents in Chiang Rai are made to Breathe Toxic Hydrogen Cyanide | GMT
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
Several Thai street food eateries earn spots on 2023 Michelin Guide list
BOGOF Tesla+house offer fails to excite New Zealand homebuyers
Thailand’s World Cup fans won’t miss any matches after broadcast deal sorted
The three best things about staying in Khanom
UK bird flu epidemic threatens to cancel Christmas
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
Wife’s ex-husband shoots new husband in the penis
Thailand’s public health officials find sex drug in herbal medicine
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
The top 5 gifts to buy in Thailand
Thailand welcomes 50,000 foreign tourists in one day
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
Patong Hill road closed to cars just 2 days after reopening
Disturbing video of Myanmar junta allegedly torturing victim goes viral
Phuket prison cookery contest stirs the taste buds
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
Useful Thai phrases every visitor in Thailand should know
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
-
Malaysia4 days ago
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
-
Thailand4 days ago
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
-
Thailand4 days ago
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
-
Crime4 days ago
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Immigration cracks down on illegal foreigners ahead of APEC
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
-
Drugs4 days ago
Police plan new approach to drug problems in South Pattaya