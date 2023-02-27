MediaThai LifeThailand

Grab Food delivery guys do the funniest things…

There is just no stopping these crazy motorbiking wait staff

A clip of a Grab Food delivery guy who suddenly started entertaining diners on the piano at a bakery in Khon Kaen in northeast Thailand went viral this weekend.

The clip shows the delivery guy playing the piano and singing a song while waiting to pick up his order. And he’s not half bad.

Restaurant goers were visibly delighted and receiving the impromptu interlude with enthusiastic applause.

The identity of the mystery pianist remains unknown however as he never removed his helmet.

The bakery, “Pastella Studio”, posted the clip with a message thanking him for entertaining everybody.

“It was exciting to hear the piano, which has not been played for more than 25 years,” the post read. It also invited other piano players to visit and have a go at the piano.

Grab Food deliveryman and their high jinx seems to be a minor internet sensation.

For many years, Grab has been the most successful ride-sharing and taxi app in Thailand. Grab runs its transport, courier, and food delivery services in the biggest cities of Thailand, and it is expanding its business fast. By 2023, Grab plans to become a nationwide service in Thailand.

