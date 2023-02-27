Grab Food delivery guys do the funniest things…

A clip of a Grab Food delivery guy who suddenly started entertaining diners on the piano at a bakery in Khon Kaen in northeast Thailand went viral this weekend.
The clip shows the delivery guy playing the piano and singing a song while waiting to pick up his order. And he’s not half bad.
Restaurant goers were visibly delighted and receiving the impromptu interlude with enthusiastic applause.
The identity of the mystery pianist remains unknown however as he never removed his helmet.
The bakery, “Pastella Studio”, posted the clip with a message thanking him for entertaining everybody.
“It was exciting to hear the piano, which has not been played for more than 25 years,” the post read. It also invited other piano players to visit and have a go at the piano.
Grab Food deliveryman and their high jinx seems to be a minor internet sensation.
Grab Food delivery men do the funniest things
Grab Food delivery man disappears into sewer
Grab delivery man steals shoes
Seems like Thailand gets off easier. Oh Grab guys are well-liked and helpful. It will come as a shock to Thai people that Grab guys have got a dark side too.
Grab delivery man directs traffic
Following an accident in Singapore, the helpful Grab guy took safety matters into his own hands and began directing traffic. Some things in life are more important than hot pizza.
Last but not least…
Grab delivery man destroys marriage of fifty years
If any reader has the slightest idea what is going on in this video, please feel free to tell us in the comments.
For many years, Grab has been the most successful ride-sharing and taxi app in Thailand. Grab runs its transport, courier, and food delivery services in the biggest cities of Thailand, and it is expanding its business fast. By 2023, Grab plans to become a nationwide service in Thailand.
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.