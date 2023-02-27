Grab Food delivery guys do the funniest things…

The bakery, “Pastella Studio”, posted the clip with a message thanking him for entertaining everybody.

“It was exciting to hear the piano, which has not been played for more than 25 years,” the post read. It also invited other piano players to visit and have a go at the piano.

Grab Food deliveryman and their high jinx seems to be a minor internet sensation.

Grab Food delivery men do the funniest things

Grab Food delivery man disappears into sewer

Grab delivery man steals shoes

Seems like Thailand gets off easier. Oh Grab guys are well-liked and helpful. It will come as a shock to Thai people that Grab guys have got a dark side too.

Grab delivery man directs traffic

Following an accident in Singapore, the helpful Grab guy took safety matters into his own hands and began directing traffic. Some things in life are more important than hot pizza.

Last but not least…

Grab delivery man destroys marriage of fifty years

If any reader has the slightest idea what is going on in this video, please feel free to tell us in the comments.

For many years, Grab has been the most successful ride-sharing and taxi app in Thailand. Grab runs its transport, courier, and food delivery services in the biggest cities of Thailand, and it is expanding its business fast. By 2023, Grab plans to become a nationwide service in Thailand.