Hospital in Bangkok first to open a specific medical cannabis clinic | The Thaiger

A hospital in Nonthaburi, Bangkok, has opened its first medical cannabis clinic. The Phra Nangklao Hospital is under the supervision of the Ministry of Public Health.

The Minister says that the clinic will be staffed by six doctors, a dentist, five pharmacists and four nurses. All have completed a specific training course in the use of cannabis in medical cases. The clinic will be providing “modern medical treatment”, in parallel with traditional medical treatment.

The patients who will be treated at the new facility could be suffering from nine diseases. These include stroke, coronary disease, muscle weakening, muscle numbness, nausea following chemo therapy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and insomnia.

Dr. Praphon Tangsrikiattikul, an advisor to the public health minister, says that the Public Health Ministry has been working to legalise medicinal cannabis to offer an alternative treatment under the supervision of trained medical practitioners.

The clinic will be open Mondays from 1-4.30 pm. Phra Nangklao Hospital treats about 890 patients in the last stages of cancer, stroke and ALS.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World