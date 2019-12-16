15 years on, over 300 tsunami victims from Thailand’s coast still unidentified | The Thaiger

Phang Nga
15 years on, over 300 tsunami victims from Thailand’s coast still unidentified
PHOTO: Phuket just moments after the Indian Ocean Tsunami hit the holiday island on December 26, 2004 – Associated Press/Stephen Trupp
Fifteen years after the Indian Ocean tsunami killed upwards of 230,000 people on December 26, 2004, a container at the Takua Pa police station in Phang Nga, southern Thailand, still contains personal items from the hundreds of victims whose remains are unlikely to ever be given a name.
Wallets, documents, keys, electronic items, all labeled and catalogued as evidence, await positive identification. Nearby a graveyard contains 340 bodies buried in unmarked graves but police hope that, if people came forward to identify some of the items, there is still hope that some of the bodies could rest in peace with a name attached.
Colonel Khemmarin Hassini is the deputy police commander in Takua Pa district. The area, taking in the coastal tourist resort of Khao Lak, was one of the areas hardest hit by the Boxing Day tsunami. The shallow approach and low-rise of the beach landscape allowed the waves to hit with speed and continue up to a kilometre inland.
“There are still more relatives of the victims, both near and far, that have hopes of finding their lost loved ones.”
The tsunami was triggered by a 9.1-magnitude earthquake just before 8am (Thai time). But the killer waves didn’t reach the Thai coastline until about 2 hours later.
Around the Indian Ocean, the tsunami killed more than 230,000 people as waves as high as 17 metres crashed hit the shores of more than a dozen countries around the ocean’s perimeter.
More than 5,000 people died in Thailand. The Disaster Victim Identification unit involving police and an international force of forensic experts were able to identify more than 3,600 bodies. It took nearly two years but it was the largest and most successful project of identification of its kind.
Colonel Khemmarin hopes, even though nearly 15 years have past, there was still a hope they could re-activate many of the lead and put names to some of the identified bodies. The Colonel was part of the international forensics team and fears that many of the possible leads have gone cold in the time that has passed.
Speaking to Reuters in the Takua Pa place station he said… “If we are determined enough and reactivate our operations once again, I think some of the 340 unidentified bodies could be identified.”
In ten days it will be the fifteenth anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami, one of the deadliest natural disasters in the last 100 years. Poom Jensen, the grandson of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, and a nephew of the current Thai King, was killed whilst his family was holidaying at Khao Lak.
SOURCE: Reuters
Environment
Another dugong found dead on Koh Yao Noi, Phang Nga Bay
PHOTO: เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket
On November 30, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, received a report about another dead dugong in Phang Nga Bay. Local people found the dugong washed up on Tha Khao Beach in Moo 5, Yao Noi Island, located between Phuket and Krabi.
The officials reported it was a male dugong and its body had been already started decaying. The skin of the dugong was already peeling off.
The body of the dugong has been removed from the beach and the veterinary team will make an autopsy today (December 1) to find out more about the cause of death.
It’s been a bad year for the Andaman region’s dugongs with many reported washed up on beaches between Satun to Phang Nga. Some high profile cases, Mariam and Jamil, caught the public’s attention after they were discovered alive washed up on Krabi beaches. Their attempted rehabilitation was captured on streaming video services and ended up bringing the plight of the region’s dugongs to a much wider audience. Sadly both Mariam and Jamil eventually died.
STORY: Newshawk Phuket
Environment
Another leatherback sea turtle lays eggs in Phang Nga
Today (November 27), Dr. Thon Thamrongnawasawat posted on his Facebook about a positive update on the leatherback sea turtle eggs at Thai Mueang Beach in Phang Nga, as it seems a new mother turtle just laid eggs on the beach and the spot is quite close along the coast to the previous one.
Dr. Thon said that the first mother turtle was 204 cm wide and 2 metres long and its chest was 52 cm wide. This time, even though they couldn’t find the turtle itself, they believe it to be 150 cm wide with a chest approximately 40 cm wide, based on the traces found in the sand.
He said that to prove if the second trace definitely comes from the new turtle, they will have to wait until the first mother turtle comes back to lay more eggs, which will predictably happen in a few days.
This time, the eggs were laid 20 kilometres south of the first batch. The first group of eggs was removed to the Khao Lampi – Haad Thai Mueang National Park area as the eggs were laid too close to the tide (20 metres). But, the second batch will be kept at the original position the mother laid them as the eggs were laid during the night above the tide line and in a safe area.
The team of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, as well as officials from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, and local people, have already built a fence to protect the new eggs on the beach.
The DMCR also installed a live camera to keep an eye on the eggs 24/7.
Dr. Thon said that if this is really a second mother turtle, there is a chance that there will be up to 6 batches of eggs this time. Earlier, on November 17, local people found the 2 metre long leatherback sea turtle at Thai Mueang Beach. The mother turtle laid its 104 eggs in a 72 cm deep hole and there were 85 healthy eggs with only 19 empty eggs.
Dr. Thon also asks anyone that sees a turtle coming on the beach to lay eggs, not to go near it or take picture too close to it, especially when it’s still moving up to the sand because the turtle would hesitate and may return into the sea right away.
“Also, do not put a flash light on the turtle, do not touch it and do not let any pet/animal get near it. When seeing a turtle or a turtle trace, please contact the DMCR or the national park office in the area immediately.
SOURCE: DMCR, Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) and Facebook Thon Thamrongnawasawat
Krabi
Warnings of heavy rain and flash floods for southern Thailand
The Thailand Meteorological Department is warning about possible heavy rain and strong winds for the south of the country as a result of the strong northeast monsoon currently over the Gulf of Thailand.
The northeast monsoon started in the south of Thailand this year from mid to late October, reducing the length of the annual wet season. Many parts of the south, usually flush with wet season rain by now, are facing drought in the coming months.
The TMD says the current weather system is expected to bring strong winds, causing waves of 2 metres in height and up to 3 metres during storms in the Gulf.
“All ships are advised to proceed with caution.”
Thailand’s Gulf coast is being warned to expect flash flooding, with excess rainwater draining away slowly.
Meanwhile, northern Thailand should experience dry and cool weather as a result of a moderate high pressure system. Minimum temperatures are forecast to be between 15 and 21 degrees Celsius, with frost expected in some places and very cold minimum temperatures of 5 – to 15 degrees at altitude.
The Nation reports the forecast for the next 24 hours as follows:
Northern region: Cool in the morning, temperature lows of 16-20 degrees and highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 5-12 degrees on hilltops with frost in parts.
Northeastern region: Cool and foggy in the morning, lows 17-22 degrees and highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 9-15 degrees on hilltops.
Central region: Cool in the morning, lows of 20-23 degrees, highs 32-35 degrees Celsius.
Eastern region: Cool in the morning, lows 21-25 degrees, highs 34-36 degree Celsius; wave height 1-2 metres.
Southern region (east coast): Cloudy with thunder showers in 60% of the area and heavy rain in parts, lows of 23-26 degrees, high 29-33 degrees Celsius, wave height 2-3 metres, increasing to 3 metres during storms.
Southern region (west coast): Cloudy with thunder showers in 40% of the area and heavy rain in parts, lows 23-24 degrees, highs 32-34 degree Celsius, wave height 1-2 metres, increasing to 2 metres during storms.
Bangkok and surrounding area: Partly cloudy, lows 23-25 degrees, highs 33-36 degrees Celsius.
SOURCE: The Nation
