Expats
UPDATE: Beauty queen seeking asylum will not be sent to Myanmar
Amid confusion over the status of the Burmese beauty queen in limbo at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, she can at least take solace that she will not be sent back to Myanmar where she faces arrest. Han Lay, the 23 year old beauty queen, has been held upon arrival into Thailand on Wednesday with reports first saying she had been arrested, and then updates said she had not, but was being denied entry into Thailand where she had sought asylum due to a passport irregularity.
The “irregularity” is speculated to be that the Burmese military junta has revoked the passport of Miss Grand International Myanmar 2020, making international travel extremely difficult. The buety queen has been seeking asylum, first in Thailand and then in Canada.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has been assisting her and, while her future remains uncertain, she said in an interview with the Bangkok Post that they will not send her back to Myanmar to face prosecution.
“Today everything is a little bit calmer because the UNHCR is protecting me and Thai authorities at the airport are also taking care of me… Before today, I was a bit scared. It is because I do not want to go back to my country. Now everyone is supporting me. I’ve got support from different countries, too… The only thing I can do is wait and see what will happen. I’m sure the UNHCR is working on it because now I can’t get into Thailand and I can’t go out of Thailand. My situation is quite an emergency,
“They have agreed they will not send me back to Myanmar… I’m very appreciative of that. So, thank you to Thailand too … It feels like home living in Thailand.”
Han Lay was seeking asylum in Thailand after being allegedly targeted by the Myanmar ruling military junta after a speech she made during the Miss Grand International 2020 beauty pageant’s finale in Bangkok. In that speech, she spoke out against the junta and urged it to stop using violence against its people.
The military junta then issued a warrant for her arrest after the beauty competition ended, but the model stayed in Thailand and began the process of seeking asylum permanently in Canada. She had been extending her temporary visa in Thailand every two months until she ran out of extensions. She then flew to Da Nang in Vietnam for a period of time and then tried to come back to Thailand and was detained at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.
Han Lay says she is unsure how long she will remain in limbo at the Bangkok airport, or how long the asylum process for Canada will take. She hopes the UNHCR will give priority to her case and not leave her stranded for long.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Scams in Thailand – Common scams in Thailand to watch out for!
UPDATE: Beauty queen seeking asylum will not be sent to Myanmar
Tropical Storm Noru is about to hit Thailand
From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
Thailand News Today | Covid-19 arrival screenings to be dropped October 1
Thai man ‘does not regret’ death of ‘crazy’ son who stabbed grandma in the genitals
Schoolgirl raped in a school dormitory in front of friends
New cancer treatment sees results in UK
5 restaurants bars in Bangkok for delicious food and cocktails
Chinese lost at sea reported to have been trafficked
8 Southern Thai food every visitor needs to taste
Another push for helmet use in Phuket
Former MP jailed after casting votes for colleagues
Over 1000 people evacuated after Thailand’s Mun river bursts its banks
Wallaya Villas is back with its new pool villas in Phuket
Artists create sci-fi versions of Bangkok
15 delicious Thai breakfasts that make it easy to rise and shine
8 Southern Thai food every visitor needs to taste
Delicious Northern Thai food you have to eat in Thailand
2 Kuwaiti thugs face jail for attack on a woman & 4 Thai men
The 5 best wedding planners in Phuket for your big day
Thai Buddhists ask 7-Eleven stores to separate halal labels
Putin: Russian government is trying to end the Ukraine invasion
Thailand to fly in Russian tourists on chartered flights this High Season
Thailand officially grants longer stays to tourists with extended visa on arrival
Anutin aims to clarify cannabis reform bill, not recriminalise it
Indian techies illegally trafficked to Myawaddy by cyber criminals
World record petrified tree to become geological tourist attraction
Japanese golfers sexually assault Thai caddies
4 taxi drivers fined for overcharging and refusing service
Thailand’s “popcorn gunman” is out of jail after shooting 8 years ago
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews4 days ago
15 delicious Thai breakfasts that make it easy to rise and shine
-
Best Bites19 hours ago
8 Southern Thai food every visitor needs to taste
-
Best of3 days ago
The 5 best wedding planners in Phuket for your big day
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thai Buddhists ask 7-Eleven stores to separate halal labels
-
Cannabis1 day ago
From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand to fly in Russian tourists on chartered flights this High Season
-
Thailand4 days ago
Thailand officially grants longer stays to tourists with extended visa on arrival
-
Phuket2 days ago
Splash about in Andamanda Phuket Water Park and have a little extra fun with the mascots