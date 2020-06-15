Thailand
Thailand News Today – Monday, June 15
No new cases of Covid-19, either locally transmitted or imported from overseas, in the past 24 hours.
Up to 1,000 foreigners per day with smart phone tracking – plan to open Thailand up to foreigners
Foreigners from low-risk countries will be allowed to enter the country and travel in so-called “travel bubbles” without going through the 14 day quarantine period.
Well that’s the good news. They’ll be tracked through a smart phone application to make sure they stay in their “bubble” and will not be permitted just to travel any where they want.
Countries considered ‘low risk’ at this stage could include Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Japan and perhaps Singapore and China…. But it’s just speculation until the ideas are considered and announcements made after a meeting scheduled for Wednesday.
In the proposal, only 1,000 people would be able to enter the country per day, basically the equivalent of 3 – 5 plane-loads. In the proposal, the foreigners allowed in the country initially will be those entering for business purposes and patients seeking medical treatment.
Covid-19 screening tests will be required both before the visitors leave their countries and upon arriving in Thailand.
The plan has faced criticism as Thais returning home from overseas still face a 14 day quarantine while the plan proposes that certain foreigners won’t have to go through quarantine.
Thailand enters Phase 4 of re-opening, curfew lifted
From today, 95% of Thailand’s businesses have been given permission to reopen as the country enters Phase 4 of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
But nightlife establishments such as pubs, bars and karaoke venues remain closed, and the ban on international arrivals remains in force, with exceptions for repatriated Thais. and foreigners who hold work permits.
The national curfew has been lifted and restaurants are once again allowed to sell alcohol for consumption on the premises.
Here’s a quick list of businesses allowed to re-open today….
• Conference and exhibition centres, training events or seminars, concert venues, cinemas, banquet halls and dance halls.
• Government buildings being used to host conferences and training events.
• Schools that have fewer than 120 pupils. The reopening of government schools is planned for July 1.
• Amusement parks, water parks and playgrounds with the exception of bouncy castles and ball pits.
• Sports venues can reopen but without spectators, but events can be televised.
• For restaurants that sell alcohol, promotional events such as happy hours are not permitted, nor is the use of alcohol hostesses or “beer girls”.
• Buses are permitted to be up to 70% full and airlines are not required to leave every second seat empty, provided passengers wear masks for the duration of the flight.
Airbnb bookings rise by 13% as domestic travel restrictions in Thailand eased
Airbnb Thailand has reported a 13% increase in domestic bookings year-on-year, as travel restrictions across the country are lifted and Thais and expats begin to move around more.
Domestic holiday markets in Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea are also reporting similar increases. Airbnb says that between June 5-7, and for the first time since February, the company recorded a global increase in bookings.
In Thailand, the most popular destinations in the last month include Pattaya, Hua Hin, Petchaburi and big cities like Bangkok and Chiang Mai.
Ranong slot machine. ATM glitch gives customers 10 times more cash.
An ATM in southern Thailand turned into a very generous slot machine as lucky customers were getting 10 times the amount they had asked to withdrew.
One person withdrew 2,700 baht, but the machine handed out 27,000. Another withdrew 1,200 baht and got 12,000.
An ATM in southern Thailand turned into a very generous slot machine as lucky customers were getting 10 times the amount they had asked to withdrew.

One person withdrew 2,700 baht, but the machine handed out 27,000. Another withdrew 1,200 baht and got 12,000.

Some people filed a report and handed the money immediately over to Ranong police over the weekend. Others may have figured it was their lucky day and pocketed the cash. The Siam Commercial Bank, SCB, is asking people to return the extra cash, or there will be consequences, saying they have the CCTV and records of the withdrawals to be able to track down dishonest customers.
Crime
Police fail to respond to serious domestic violence call
A woman said she was pistol-whipped by her ex-boyfriend, but police did nothing when she first reported the incident. No police responded to the scene. In a photo she posted on social media, her head is down like she had just been hit and blood splattered on the seat.
Orawan Singkum wrote in Thai, translated by Google, that her ex hit her multiple times with a gun. Her ex allegedly pointed the gun at her sister’s head and threatened to kill her and her family. Her sister called the village police chief, but no one came. She said she went to the office and reported the incident to police, but they told her they had no power to arrest the man.
The story was picked up by multiple Thai news sources. She later posted on Facebook saying police are “now working on it.”
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Facebook
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand
Thais continue to provide for the spirits despite tough times
Spirits don’t rest in Thailand, even when there’s a nationwide lockdown and viral pandemic swirling around the world. Thai people continue to give what they can to provide for the spirits, even if it’s just a glass of water or Fanta, placing offerings by trees where spirits live, or on spirit houses which are often outside homes and businesses.
One Bangkok spiritual consultant told the New York Times the widespread belief in spirits has contributed to the low amount of coronavirus cases in Thailand. Although Bangkok had the first confirmed case outside of China, the country has only recorded 3,130 cases and 58 deaths.
“Thai people respect ghosts and spirits… Every day we pray and you will notice, our country has not had many cases of the coronavirus. The spirits listen to our prayers.”
The spirits also need a spirit house, a typically wooden raised structure that looks like a miniature temple. The houses are often placed outside homes and business, and they are seen all over Thailand. Building homes for the spirits has not stopped because of the pandemic. It also takes time and focused prayers to summon a spirit into the house.
Food pantries have popped up all over Thailand to help provide food to those who have lost their jobs and are struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic. Many of these were administered by temples or volunteers to help control the donations and handouts.
“The spirit world also needs to be fed with foods like fruits, rice and red soda. The also expect other material offerings.”
A spirit communicator told the Times that the spirits understand they cannot have the offerings they normally get. She said the spirit of a young boy, known as Kuman Thong, would like a remote controlled car, but he’ll be happy with a glass of water for now.
SOURCE: New York Times
