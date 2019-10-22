Thailand’s immigration police catch thousands of overstayers thanks to airport biometrics | The Thaiger

Expats
Thailand’s immigration police catch thousands of overstayers thanks to airport biometrics
The chief of Thailand’s immigration police says the biometrics system in place at sixteen airports across the country has so far netted 1,000 people who are blacklisted or on watch lists, 700 who have arrest warrants out for them, and 45,000 who have overstayed in the country.
The Nation reports that the system is also used to detect fake passports as it uses UV and infrared light to compare the information stored in a chip in the passport with facial features.
It’s understood that in just three days, police were able to arrest 8,000 people for being in possession of fake passports, illegal immigration, overstaying their visas or criminals with arrest warrants out for their capture.
The notorious fake billionaire who married in a lavish ceremony costing over 3.5 million baht and then left his wife to pick up the tab, was recently arrested at Bangkok’s Don Muang Airport after being caught by the biometrics system. See story HERE.
SOURCE: nationthailand.com
Expats
Thai app will ease expat immigration woes and make 90 day reporting simple
The “OSS Foreigner” app is coming, and you will be able to use it for 90 day reporting, according to the Secretary-General at the office of the PM.
Dr Kobsak Pootrakool says the planned app can be used for all immigration reporting, including 90 day reports, adding that typing in the required data and uploading a selfie will accomplish the same result as filling out paperwork at the local immigration office but without having to make the trip there.
Dr Kobsak has been given responsibility for sorting out the TM30 debate and says the immigration app, called OSS Foreigner, is nearly complete and should make all those who live and work in Thailand feel more welcome and make compliance easier and more convenient.
The TM30 form, and its companion, the TM28, have been a source of expat displeasure over the past five months since the immigration department decided to enforce a little-used 1979 law that required foreigners to report their whereabouts if they had stayed overnight at an address different from their registered address.
This latest move comes as part of a wider program to make Thai public services more efficient, with Dr Kobsak making the announcement while outlining plans for all Thai government departments to embrace digital technology by as early as 2022. Meanwhile, the Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak is championing a programme to improve Thai public services for both Thai citizens and foreigners.
“The government’s new approach to IT and digital technology is designed to deliver a smarter, easier service as part of the Thailand 4.0 economic model.”
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Expats
Opinion: Retirees and medical insurance in Thailand
By Barry Kenyon of The Pattaya Mail
Thai government spokespeople, in recent years, have emphasised that that Thai hospitals are not free for foreigners. They have cited examples of sick and crowd-funded aliens desperate to get back to their home countries, or annual reports from public hospitals bemoaning the unpaid bills of foreign nationals.
So far not a lot has happened. Holders of one year 0/A visas or ten year 0/X, issued by Thai consulates and embassies abroad, do now require medical insurance worth at least 400,000 baht for in-patient treatment and 40,000 baht for out-patient care. But the vast majority of expat retirees in Thailand receive their annual extensions of stay at a Thai immigration office. They do not currently require insurance.
Will that change? It’s not clear. The government has already stated that long-stay aliens with a history of physical illness may be checked out before an extension of stay is granted. What this means, if anything, is unclear but it could signify the immigration bureau’s refusal if an applicant is discovered to have unpaid hospital bills.
One substantial reason for leaving well alone is that many expat retirees self-insure because they are too old or infirm to obtain medical insurance. But these wealthier retirees contribute billions of baht annually to (mostly) private hospital coffers when significant surgery is required. They would be forced out of the country if unobtainable medical cover was made compulsory, thus leading to a gigantic loss of income.
It’s also true that the mandatory insurance requirement for 0/A visa holders is modest. A sum of 400,000 baht may seem a lot but is unlikely to cover the total bill for heart surgery, most cancer operations and stays in an intensive care unit, at any rate in the private sector.
Read the rest of the editorial HERE.
Expats
“Auf Wiedersehen” to overstaying German on Koh Samui
PHOTO: TripSavvy.com
A contingent of immigration and tourist police have arrested a 49 year old German who had overstayed his visa in the kingdom on Koh Samui for 14 days. He will likely be blacklisted from re-entering Thailand for a period following his overstay.
The man, identified only as Manfred L, was taken into custody near the Bo Phut market on the ring road that encircles the island.
Naew Na news agency, always the first with Immigration stories, says the arrest was in keeping with immigration policy and that the public could call 1178 to report violators. They published a picture of the arrested man with his face hidden by a graphic saying “bye”.
We chose a pretty picture of Koh Samui instead.
SOURCES: Naew Na News | Thai Visa
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
China has the most atheists, Indonesia and Philippines the most believers
Top 10 most boring news stories
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
Patong Mayor hands out useless, cheap face-masks
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians
Bangkok land prices plateau, new tax on the way
Mandatory health insurance for ‘Long Stay’ visa starts October 31
Toxic skin-whitening creams still available on shelves
Human hair trade exploits ASEAN women
Bangkok tops travel index for fourth year
Thailand’s immigration police catch thousands of overstayers thanks to airport biometrics
Thai Airways announces cancellation of six routes to four ASEAN destinations
Thai women in Japan drug bust
Tax on salt content being considered
Water shortage warnings in 22 provinces
Army chief not planning a leap into political life
Thai government plans to issue guidelines for watching Bryde’s whales in Chonburi
Noble consort has Royal titles removed
Thailand dog rescue named Rescue of the Year in global contest
The dangers of 5G – coming to a mobile phone near you
Green Day heading back to BKK in 2020
Guaranteed rental returns – Are they real?
30 dolphins greet visitors to Similan Islands
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
Trending
- Thai Life2 days ago
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
- ASEAN3 days ago
China has the most atheists, Indonesia and Philippines the most believers
- News2 days ago
Top 10 most boring news stories
- Expats2 days ago
Thai app will ease expat immigration woes and make 90 day reporting simple
- Environment3 days ago
Thailand’s swift response to the ‘fall armyworm’ pest
- Business1 day ago
500 people own 36% of equity in Thai companies
- Technology12 hours ago
The dangers of 5G – coming to a mobile phone near you
- Expats4 days ago
Opinion: Retirees and medical insurance in Thailand