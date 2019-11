Swiss man nabbed on Koh Phangan, overstayed visa by more than four years | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Naew Na

A 52 year old Swiss expat has been arrested on Koh Phangan in violation of his visa conditions. Naew Na reports that the man had overstayed his entry visa into Thailand by over four years.

Police tracked him down at a rented house on Koh Phangan, a small Gulf of Thailand island near Koh Samui.

He had overstayed by 1,539 days, (4 years and 2 months), and is now in immigration custody.

Naew Na reports that a crackdown was held in the province of Surat Thani, which includes the popular tourist islands of Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao, between November 6 – 11. The sweep was conducted by Koh Phangan police and tourist police.

They told the media that the command had come from immigration chief Lt-Gen Sompong Chingduang and they urged the public to continue to report immigration offenders by phoning 1178.

SOURCE: Naew Na

