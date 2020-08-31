90 day Immigration reporting must be done by the end of today (August 31) | The Thaiger

Expats
90 day Immigration reporting must be done by the end of today (August 31)
Today is the last day to update your 90 day report if you haven’t been doing the reports during the visa amnesty
Thai immigration has set the end of today as the deadline for foreigners, with current visas, to do their 90 day report. Otherwise fines will be imposed. You must report, or update, your residential address before the end of today. This applies to people that have current, legal visas to live and working Thailand and are not a part of the government’s visa amnesty.
The Immigration department announced that foreigners on current visas must complete their 90 day report between August 1 – 31 when they extended the visa amnesty at the end of July.
At this stage it may be too late to do the report online, if you have registered for online reporting in the past.
Documents Required
1. Passport with departure card
2. TM.47 Form
3. There is no fee for 90 days reporting
You could fined between 2,000 – 4,000 baht if you are late in submitting your 90 day report.
The visa amnesty finishes in less than a month. What happens to people without a current visa after September 26?
Really, you have 3 options. Leave the country before the amnesty finishes. Or find a way to extend your visa. If you are unable to leave the country, because of flight issues returning to your country, or some other medical or urgent reason, you should contact your Embassy or Consulate ASAP. They may be able to provide you with a letter recommending an extension of your stay.
The sooner you start with either process, the easier it will be. The government made it clear, when they extended the amnesty at the end of July, that there will be no further extensions. There are international flights leaving Thailand every day. The flights are expensive and are on limited carriers. But if you HAVE to leave, you can.
The third option is to visit a temple, buy a lottery ticket and hope like hell that the government will extend the amnesty again. At this stage that appears unlikely.
HERE‘s a link to the Thai Immigration Website.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
Latest update – August 31. The Thaiger updates information about travelling to and re-entering Thailand. Depending on where you’re coming from, your purpose for visiting Thailand and your country’s own Covid-19 travel restrictions, the situation is changing daily. I had a retirement visa and have lived in Thailand for many years. When can I return? Soon, it seems. The next batch of returnee categories is now being considered by the CCSA. This time, foreigners with permanent residences who have been stranded overseas for the past 6 months, and long-term foreign residents (retirement visa), will receive priority when the Centre for Covid-19 […]
Expats
Should foreigners go to protests and get involved in Thai politics?
Should foreigners get involved in the Thai protests? Is it any of our business? Is there a danger of being targeted and thrown out of the country? Most foreigners, certainly the vast majority, will say they’re uncomfortable even discussing local politics with Thais, especially THAT other big topic. Most are happy to walk the beaches, explore or sit in the bar and ponder the world around them without getting their hands dirty with domestic demonstrations. But Human Rights Watch campaigner Phil Robertson challenges anyone to come up with a case of a foreigner being turned down for a new visa […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA considers another 2 groups of foreigners for return to Thailand
The next batch of returnee categories is now being considered by the CCSA. This time, foreigners with permanent residences who have been stranded overseas for the past 6 months, and long-term foreign residents, will receive priority when the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announces the next date for the next phase of lifting the shutters on Thailand’s borders. The chairman of the CCSA’s panel, who oversea the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, announced that the panel will recommend these two groups of foreigners back into Thailand “as they have high purchasing power”. Two new groups now being considered for re-entry to […]
Thailand hopes to welcome long-stay visitors escaping winter in Europe
Families call on government for answers to alleged activist abductions
Activist burns copy of public assembly law handed to him by police
British woman in Bangkok quarantine facility tests positive for Covid-19
Thai critics abroad get threatening packages
216 Thai nationals return from Hong Kong on Thai Airways repatriation flight
Health Ministry up in arms over possible return to toxic chemicals
Royalist group says it will fight any changes to Thai Constitution
90 day Immigration reporting must be done by the end of today (August 31)
Covid-19 vaccine may involve 2 doses
60 Surat Thani women report their photos posted online soliciting sex
Thai PM orders the suspension of trade across the Burmese border in Kanchanaburi
Government postpones controversial submarines deal
4 new luxury hotels set for Bangkok and Pattaya
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
Will Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ campaign attract foreign tourists?
Readers react to “Phuket Destruction” letter to editor
Stopped by police? Here’s the new fines for traffic violations
“30 day minimum travel for tourists to Thailand” – False news
Thai Airways launching direct flights to Phuket for “Safe & Sealed” campaign
International tourists ‘essential’ to Thai economy, PM says
Hong Kong resumes travel bubble discussions with Thailand and Japan
Which country in the world is the most confident to re-open its borders for tourism?
Want to go to prison? Thailand’s prisons may become tourist attractions
CCSA considers another 2 groups of foreigners for return to Thailand
Thai immigration police arrest foreigners with fake IDs
Thailand’s retail and property markets adapt and move online
Northern Thailand pigs on lockdown after virus outbreak
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai Airways launching direct flights to Phuket for “Safe & Sealed” campaign
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA considers another 2 groups of foreigners for return to Thailand
- Northern Thailand4 days ago
Northern Thailand pigs on lockdown after virus outbreak
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Debate rages behind closed doors on allowing return of foreign tourists
- Phuket2 days ago
Plan on the table to allow Europe’s ‘snowbirds’ into Thailand for up to 9 months
- Crime3 days ago
Police do nothing as alleged gangster threatens Phuket family
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
There is no date for the reopening of general tourism in Thailand, except Phuket