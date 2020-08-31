Phuket man arrested for posing as a monk, asking for money | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Crime

Phuket man arrested for posing as a monk, asking for money

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

28 mins ago

 on 

Phuket man arrested for posing as a monk, asking for money
PHOTO: Nation TV
A man allegedly posing as a monk to solicit donations and 3 others allegedly involved in the scam were arrested by Phuket police. Some complaints regarding the fake monk had reached the governor. Police say they found a man dressed in the orange robe and 3 others sitting in the back of a pickup truck with a bag full of money.

The man dressed as a monk, police identified by the name Boonlong, claimed to be a monk for 8 years. He showed a certificate confirming he was registered, but when police called the temple named on the document, they said Boonlong is not a monk at the temple.

Boonlong was also questioned by the head monk in Phuket’s Mueang district Phra Khru Mettaphiron. He asked Boonlong to pray, but he didn’t even know how to begin a standard prayer.

After the questioning, Boonlong said the certificate was fake and he wanted to make money by asking for donations, according to police. All four of the people involved face charges for deceiving the public.

SOURCE: Phuket News

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    August 31, 2020 at 5:16 pm

    They caught three fake monks in woods outside of Pattaya.
    They had porn magazines, beer and women with them.
    Perhaps they were on the path to enlightenment.
    Fake monks sleep in the central train station in Bangkok.
    One attacked a man who called him a fake because he had long hair.
    Thais fake everything, so why be surprised they fake being a monk.
    They even fake being women!!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

