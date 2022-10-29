This weekend: Thailand Comic Con 2022 in Bangkok

For those who need a bit of an escape from reality, Thailand Comic Con 2022 is being held in Bangkok this weekend. The pop culture event has long been massively popular in the US and around the world. And from Friday to Sunday, the people of Thailand and those currently residing in Bangkok can experience the convention of all things comics, gaming, and toys.

The event is being held on the fifth floor of Siam Paragon in the Royal Paragon Hall. Tickets are available for 150 baht, quite a bit cheaper than the average US $75 price tag for the largest conference of the genre, San Diego Comic Con. Discounted tickets are available for 120 baht via the Lazada application.

Thailand Comic Con 2022 features exhibitions covering all the mainstays of pop culture. Three movie trailers will premiere including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Vendors have filled 225 booths, with 80 different brands represented. A total of 73 exhibitors have this place covering Comics, games, movies, poison collectables, music, and more.

Perhaps the most photogenic part of a comic con, Coscon Thailand 2022 is incorporated into the Comic Con event. That convention is dedicated to cosplay, where fans go to extreme lengths to dress up in elaborate costumes as characters from their favourite comics, shows, and movies.

Thailand Comic Con features events and activities in 9 different arenas:

Movies: Trailers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Khun Pan 3; and Hanumaan The Mantra Warrior will all be premiered. Toys and collectables: Figurines and more are for sale from famous brands like Marvel, DC, One Piece, Naruto, Demon Slayer, and Dragon Ball. Mighty Jaxx and Good Smile Company came to Thailand to host special promotions. Comics: Japanese manga like Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, Tokyo Revenger, and Spy X Family will be on sale from Kinokuniya, a Japanese bookstore. Kakao Webtoon has a special display where comics fans can get in-app currency. Cards and board games: Pokémon, One Piece, Magic: The Gathering, Warhammer, and Flesh and Blood players will compete in contests. Games: Street Fighter 6 and Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition will be demoed by legendary Japanese game company Capcom Cosplay: Cosplayers will hold a meet-and-greet at the Coscon 2022 booth after a stage performance. Idol Finn Fest: 31 idol bands will perform on stage or fans could also meet them at the booth in the Idol Zone. Exhibition: A life-size Batmobile and Batpod and seven Iron Man armours will be on hand for selfies and photo ops. Festiverse: Comic Con gets in on the metaverse as a new area hosts several NFT arts and games.