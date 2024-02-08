The Peninsula Bangkok presents exquisite Cantonese menus by internationally acclaimed guest chef Grace Choy

Photo via The Peninsula Bangkok

Xin nian kuai le! Celebrate the Lunar New Year by enjoying authentic Cantonese menus specially curated by the renowned chef Grace Choy at Mei Jiang Restaurant. Known for her extraordinary journey from a self-taught maestro to a globally recognized culinary star, Chef Choy is poised to enchant holiday guests with her exquisite Chinese specialities during her nine-day stint as guest chef at The Peninsula Bangkok. Between 9 and 18 February, you can enjoy her superb festive preparations either à la carte or as a set nine-course Mei Jiang Exclusive dinner experience!

Chinese New Year Menu at Mei Jiang

Mei Jiang, one of Bangkok’s most well-known Cantonese restaurants, has always opened its doors to Lunar New Year guests, locally and worldwide, who specifically come to enjoy the sumptuous Cantonese dishes, dim sum, and artisanal teas. The guest will discover a magnificent special menu exclusively prepared by Chef Choy this year.

The preparations on the menu – which include Spicy Tiger Prawn and Vermicelli, Traditional Steamed Grouper, Double-Boiled Chicken Soup with Fish Maw and Mushroom, and Pan-fried Lotus Root Cake – can be ordered à la carte, or as a set nine-course Mei Jiang Exclusive dinner.

The set menu is priced at 3,088 baht per person, with an optional tea pairing at 888 baht per person.

Please note that all prices are in Thai Baht and subject to a 10% service charge and applicable government tax.

About Chef Choy

Originally from Hong Kong, Chef Choy’s rise to culinary fame followed an unusual path. A passionate but largely self-trained cook, she spent years as an office secretary before launching a new career as a private chef in 2010.

Soon after she opened her first private kitchen, Choy Choy, the accolades began pouring in – first from thousands of diners on social media and then from major media outlets like The South China Morning Post, Japan’s BS-TBS, and Hong Kong’s famous Do Did Eat television program. In 2016, CNN featured her in its list of the city’s top ten private kitchens; subsequently, her cookbook, Grace’s 60 Recipes, won the 2018 Gourmand World Cookbook Award for the best collection from a female chef.

Since 2019, when she moved to Tokyo and opened ChoyChoy Kitchen, Chef Choy’s star has risen even higher. Over the past few years, her cuisine – incorporating traditional Cantonese techniques and Japanese ingredients – has been praised in some of the world’s best-known publications, including The Japan Times, The New York Times, Vogue Japan, and GQ Japan. Occasionally, in between her work at Choy Choy and media appearances, Chef Choy serves as a guest chef for gala events and high-ranking government dignitaries.

To enjoy Chef Choy’s exceptional creation on the Lunar New Year, call The Peninsula Bangkok at +66 (2) 020 6969, email diningpbk@peninsula.com or visit The Peninsula Bangkok’s website.

