Thailand Yacht Show returns to Phuket January 9 – 12 | The Thaiger

Events
Thailand Yacht Show returns to Phuket January 9 – 12
The Thailand Yacht Show takes place at Phuket’s Royal Phuket Marina from January 9 – 12 taking advantage of the island’s peak visitor season. It’s the fifth edition of the show that started at the Ao Po Grand Marina five years ago and then merged with the Phuket Yacht show three years ago.
If you’re in and around the island The Thaiger warmly recommends you take the chance to come and stroll around the marina and enjoy the world-class display of yachts and luxury.
The Thailand Yacht Show is a key marketing platform and revenue generator for the local marine industry, as well as positioning Thailand, especially Phuket, in its rightful place as the primary Asian destination in the global yachting arena.
The yacht show will transform the marina into a bustling hub for all things luxury, highlighting Phuket as Asia’s premier cruising destination and a maritime heaven for leisure boating enthusiasts. The on-water display is a first-class array of luxury yacht models, including several premieres, from the region’s leading brokers and the world’s biggest boat builders.
The exhibitor line-up includes all the best-known brands, charter agencies, high-end property developers and leading names in the automotive, hospitality and food and beverage industries.
Richard Allen, General Manager of Simpson Marine, says “We are very pleased with our confirmed line-up at the 2020 Thailand Yacht Show. We will present six yachts including at least three Asia Premieres which is a great achievement and a showcase of Simpson Marine’s rich portfolio of the world’s leading brands.”
“There will be something for everyone with models from San Lorenzo, Monte Carlo Yachts, Fairline Yachts, Benneteau, Lagoon Catamarans, and Aquila Power Catamarans. In addition, we will be promoting our own services with great offers on Yacht Charter both in Thailand and the rest of the world.”
One of Thailand’s major dealers of ever-more popular sailing and power catamarans, Multihull Solutions, will present Asian and world premieres from NEEL Trimarans and Asia Catamarans respectively.
General Manager Andrew de Bruin says he’s looking forward to the fifth edition of the event.
“We have some terrific boats at TYS this year, and we’re finding the market demand for our speciality catamarans keeps on growing. We’ve always had good results from this show, and it’s really important that everyone continues to support – one day it will grow into something really special for the region.”
First time exhibitor at TYS 2020 is Asia Yachting, the fast-growing and highly successful dealer of Monte Carlo Yachts and Prestige Yachts from Hong Kong, now with an extended territory including Thailand and Singapore.
CEO Olivier Besson is enthusiastic about the opportunities in the region that the Thailand and Singapore Yacht Shows present.
“We are aware of all the efforts that TYS and SYS show organisers Verventia have been putting into developing the industry here, and we are delighted to support that effort – and hopefully make a few sales!”
CEO of event organiser Verventia, Andy Treadwell, is optimistic about the future for Phuket as a hub for high-spending yacht tourism and the yachting industry in Asia.
“Phuket is now recognised as the centre of one of the most beautiful yachting destinations in the world – the ASEAN seas rank alongside the Mediterranean and the Caribbean holiday cruising grounds. This should rightfully be the principal hub for boating and yacht tourism in Asia, known not just for its superb landscapes and seascapes, its tropical islands, clear waters and coral reefs, but also for its world class facilities, marinas, hospitality and service.”
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Events
Record numbers flock to Khon Kaen flower festival
PHOTOS: 77kaoded.com
A record high of over 300,000 visitors flocked to the annual flower festival in the north eastern province of Khon Kaen this year, averaging around 30,000 a day. The “Amazing International Flower Festival 2019” was held at Bueng Thung Sang Health Garden, from December 17 to January 3.
Although the festival officially ended on Friday, the city will keep the flowers on display for people to take photos.
This year’s fair, which featured hundreds of thousands of flowering plants including winter blooms like tulips, lilies and begonias, also used augmented reality (AR) to give visitors with smartphones an interactive experience. Displays were enhanced by computer-generated images and information to make photo-taking more fun.
SOURCE: Thailand Today
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Events
Meteor shower with up to 120 meteors per hour on January 4 (tonight!)
It’s an exciting few weeks for locals looking up to the skies. Last week we had a partial solar eclipse across Thailand (most prominent in the south), and tonight (early Saturday morning) we will have a meteor shower. But you’ll need to get up early to watch it.
Star gazers will be able to witness the new year’s first display of shooting stars (meteors), called the Quadrantid meteor shower. The display will be visible early Saturday morning, January 4, according to Suparoek Karuhanont of the Thai National Astronomical Research Institute.
The best time to see watch the meteor shower is from 2.30am until dawn on January 4, because there will be no disruption caused by moonlight. The shower could display as many as 120 shooting stars an hour.
The Quadrantid meteor shower is considered to be one of the best annual meteor showers around the world. Most showers have a two-day peak, which makes catching sight of them far easier. The Quadrantids peak, on the other hand, is for only a few hours.
Unlike many other meteor showers, the Quadrantids are famous for spitting out “fireball” meteors that blaze by in a dazzling array of unusual color and brightness.
First spotted and scientifically documented in the 1800s, astronomers aren’t even sure where the meteors hail from. While Earth experiences most showers of this sort when it hurtles through the debris of comets, our solar system’s dirty snowballs, the Quadrantids were first thought to have been birthed from a body based more in rock than ice: an object called 2003 EH1 – a “dead comet” – one that’s shed its volatile ices after circling around our sun too many times. Other astronomers believe that 2003 EH1 may share a history with the comet C/1490 Y1, described by Asian astronomers 500 years ago.
To give your eyes time to adjust, head outdoors about half an hour before you begin looking to the skies. Weather is predicted to be generally fine around Thailand this weekend so fingers crossed there isn’t too much cloud.
SOURCE: Thai PBS | SmithsonianKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Entertainment
Top 5 places to celebrate New Years Eve in Phuket (2020)
PHOTO: Kata Rocks
Where better to spend your new year’s celebrations than the tropical island of Phuket. There’s such a variety of excellent choices you have some big decisions to make! From the insane to the family-friendly, busy Patong Beach to stylish beach clubs, they’re all here waiting to carry you into the new year.
Forecast in Phuket for the day is 29 degrees and partly cloudy which assures a beautiful, balmy evening to see in 2020.
See in 2020 at one of these recommended locations…
Blue Tree
Blue Tree is the newest tourist venue on the island featuring a humungous man-made swimming pool and leisure entertainment experiences. The Blue Tree Phuket concept is simple: a menu of fun, entertainment, dining, challenges and relaxation underpinned by our uncompromising sustainability platform. The amazing new facilities are in Cherngtalay, in the middle of the island.
Say goodbye to 2019 and ring in the New Year 2020 in Amazonia, Blue Tree style! Become Tarzan & Jane of the jungle, where adventure and creativity come together, with sustainability in mind. Dance the night away and experience the true spirit of Tree House: great vibes, creative cuisine, crafted cocktails and best tunes played on the island.
The Tree House will celebrate New Year with an unforgettable night of extravaganza, featuring signature entertainment, live performers & International & resident DJs line up.
NEW YEAR 2020 | TREE HOUSE PHUKET
NEW YEAR 'S EVE GALA | AMAZONIA | BLUE TREE STYLEVDO credits: IG Video_Phuket_NiceAndSimple
Posted by Tree House Phuket on Sunday, December 15, 2019
The celebration begins at 7pm, with the Chef’s extensive Seafood and BBQ Gala Buffet on the Lagoon Beach. A Champagne Gala Dinner will be held on the second floor of Tree House Restaurant, overlooking the spectacular Blue Tree Lagoon, followed by after party & fireworks. An exclusive VIP Area, Bottle Service Packages and selection of premium Gourmet Platters are available for those who would like to maximise their experience.
For more information about Amazonia at Blue Tree, click HERE.
They also have a family-themed event that starts at 4pm in the afternoon, more suitable for the kids.
Café Del Mar
The stylish ‘orange cube’ along the coastline of Kamala is THE place to be seen on any visit to Phuket. Café Del Mar is holding a special New Year function overlooking the Andaman.
The have two events on the night of December 31 – a NYE 2020 Gala Dinner Buffet from 8 – 11pm. And then the bog party to carry you into the new year, the New Year Eve Party
Patong
There are plenty of great locations about Patong for New Years Eve – it will be difficult to escape the party in south-east Asia’s premier party town. This year, the New Year celebrations will be held under the banner “Save Our Earth – Say No to Plastic”. Activities will be held from December 27, culminating in the biggest party on December 31.
The star attraction for the New Year’s Eve party on the beach will be Portuguese DJ Diego Miranda, who is well known as one of the Top 50 DJs in the world. The nightly parties, including New Years Eve, are being held on Patong Beach at a specially erected sound stage at the end of Bangla Road. Party in the sand!
Patong’s Mayor Chalermluck says that safety and security for all visitors is a top priority.
“Thirty-seven CCTV cameras have been already installed along the beach, and security guards will take care of everyone.”
The Patong beach road will officially close for an hour as Patong revellers celebrate New Year 2020 at the island’s most famous beach. Thaweewong Road (Beach Road) will close from 11.30pm-12.30am. Most of the beach road will be closed to traffic from Prachanukroh Road in the south near the Absolute Sea Pearl Beach Hotel to Hatpatong Road near Loma Park.
The fireworks will be spectacular and you’ll get an amazing view from just about everywhere along the beach.
Or you can party anywhere along the famous Bangla Road…
Every bar will be full of an international New Year reveller crowd. It’s not sophisticated or romantic. It’s loud!
For the GLBTI crowd there’s also Soi Paradise, off Rat U-Thit road (second road back from the beach) – an entire street where the clubs and bars will be in top form for a colourful New Year countdown.
There’s something for everyone around Patong for this New Year.
Central Phuket International Countdown 2020
Right in the middle of the island, and organised by the Central Groups’ Central Festival shopping centre, is a big, family-friendly night of entertainment to bring in the new year. There is lots of parking available, for bikes and cars, and the event will be staged adjacent to the new Central Floresta shopping precinct. Taxis will be lined up to take you home if you decide to leave your transport at home. The line-up is mostly Thai celebrities and musicians but everyone is welcome to attend.
Beach Clubs
Along Phuket’s west coast is a range of world class beach clubs that will hold amazing New Year celebrations for 2020 eve. From Kudo Beach Club in Patong to Catch Beach Club in Bang Tao, Dream Beach Club in Layan to Coast Beach Club based at Centara Resort in Karon. Or for something a little more boutique and special, head to Iguana Beach Club hidden away off the main coast road between Patong and Kamala. Also, just north of the island is the amazing Baba Beach Clubon Natai Beach.
A list of Phuket’s Top 10 beach clubs HERE.
PHOTO: The fireworks along Kata Beach on December 31, 2018 from Kata Rocks.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 scams in Thailand
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Top 10 ways to save our water
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
You introduce new visa requirements? We don’t send any tours.” – Taiwan
Bangkok air pollution on the rise again
Video of couple having sex in Bangkok tuk-tuk goes viral – VIDEO
Pattaya officials warn residents about outbreak of Chikungunya virus
Record numbers flock to Khon Kaen flower festival
Finnish man arrested over Suvarnabhumi bomb threat
Online app will enable volunteers to monitor Thailand’s ‘hazardous’ farm chemicals
Three busted for human trafficking Lao minors
Thailand charges towards an electric car future, with a few speed bumps
No plastic bags. No worries. Thailand copes with the bag ban.
Top 10 ways to save our water
US manufacturing activity falls to lowest level in a decade
Thai water officials warn local authorities to get ready for shortages
Thailand Yacht Show returns to Phuket January 9 – 12
Meteor shower with up to 120 meteors per hour on January 4 (tonight!)
This year’s new year road toll in Thailand 20% lower than last year
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020 – CBRE
เละไม่เป็นท่า! แฟนบอลสุดปั่นรวมไฮไลท์ แม็คไกวร์ ในเกม แมนยู พ่าย อาร์เซนอล
ไฟยังแรง ! เสี่ยหมู รูนีย์ ประเดิมสนามพา ดาร์บี้ เก็บชัยพร้อมทำแอสซิสต์ (มีคลิป)
ช็อก แมวน้ำหัวติดท่อตายต่อหน้าเด็ก เพื่อนแมวน้ำว่ายช่วยอย่างไร้ความหวัง
วราวุธโต้ ไม่ได้บังคับโทรทัศน์เบลอถุงพลาสติก
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 30 ธันวาคม 2562 หวย 30/12/16 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่
พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป]
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
Trending
- Expats1 day ago
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
- Expats1 day ago
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
- Thailand8 hours ago
Top 10 ways to save our water
- Expats1 day ago
Retiring in Thailand, most of the things you need to know
- Bangkok1 day ago
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020 – CBRE
- Bangkok3 days ago
EssilorLuxottica announces a 6.3 billion baht fraud at a plant in Thailand
- Bangkok2 days ago
EssilorLuxottica fraud linked to merger friction of the Euro eyewear giants
- Environment4 days ago
Bangchak petrol stations installing EV charging locations and solar panels