Meteor shower with up to 100 meteors per hour on January 4 | The Thaiger

Events
Meteor shower with up to 100 meteors per hour on January 4
It’s an exciting few weeks for locals looking up to the skies. Last week we had a partial solar eclipse across Thailand (most prominent in the south), and in three days we will have a meteor shower. But you’ll need to get up early to watch it.
Star gazers will be able to witness the new year’s first display of shooting stars (meteors), called the Quadrantid meteor shower. The display will be visible on Saturday, January 4, according to Suparoek Karuhanont of the Thai National Astronomical Research Institute.
The best time to see watch the meteor shower is from 2.30am until dawn on January 4, because there will be no disruption caused by moonlight. The shower could display as many as 120 shooting stars an hour.
The Quadrantid meteor shower is considered to be one of the best annual meteor showers around the world. Most showers have a two-day peak, which makes catching sight of them far easier. The Quadrantids peak, on the other hand, is for only a few hours.
Unlike many other meteor showers, the Quadrantids are famous for spitting out “fireball” meteors that blaze by in a dazzling array of unusual color and brightness.
First spotted and scientifically documented in the 1800s, astronomers aren’t even sure where the meteors hail from. While Earth experiences most showers of this sort when it hurtles through the debris of comets, our solar system’s dirty snowballs, the Quadrantids were first thought to have been birthed from a body based more in rock than ice: an object called 2003 EH1 – a “dead comet” – one that’s shed its volatile ices after circling around our sun too many times. Other astronomers believe that 2003 EH1 may share a history with the comet C/1490 Y1, described by Asian astronomers 500 years ago.
To give your eyes time to adjust, head outdoors about half an hour before you begin looking to the skies. Weather is predicted to be generally fine around Thailand this weekend so fingers crossed there isn’t too much cloud.
SOURCE: Thai PBS | Smithsonian
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Entertainment
Top 5 places to celebrate New Years Eve in Phuket (2020)
PHOTO: Kata Rocks
Where better to spend your new year’s celebrations than the tropical island of Phuket. There’s such a variety of excellent choices you have some big decisions to make! From the insane to the family-friendly, busy Patong Beach to stylish beach clubs, they’re all here waiting to carry you into the new year.
Forecast in Phuket for the day is 29 degrees and partly cloudy which assures a beautiful, balmy evening to see in 2020.
See in 2020 at one of these recommended locations…
Blue Tree
Blue Tree is the newest tourist venue on the island featuring a humungous man-made swimming pool and leisure entertainment experiences. The Blue Tree Phuket concept is simple: a menu of fun, entertainment, dining, challenges and relaxation underpinned by our uncompromising sustainability platform. The amazing new facilities are in Cherngtalay, in the middle of the island.
Say goodbye to 2019 and ring in the New Year 2020 in Amazonia, Blue Tree style! Become Tarzan & Jane of the jungle, where adventure and creativity come together, with sustainability in mind. Dance the night away and experience the true spirit of Tree House: great vibes, creative cuisine, crafted cocktails and best tunes played on the island.
The Tree House will celebrate New Year with an unforgettable night of extravaganza, featuring signature entertainment, live performers & International & resident DJs line up.
NEW YEAR 2020 | TREE HOUSE PHUKET
NEW YEAR 'S EVE GALA | AMAZONIA | BLUE TREE STYLEVDO credits: IG Video_Phuket_NiceAndSimple
Posted by Tree House Phuket on Sunday, December 15, 2019
The celebration begins at 7pm, with the Chef’s extensive Seafood and BBQ Gala Buffet on the Lagoon Beach. A Champagne Gala Dinner will be held on the second floor of Tree House Restaurant, overlooking the spectacular Blue Tree Lagoon, followed by after party & fireworks. An exclusive VIP Area, Bottle Service Packages and selection of premium Gourmet Platters are available for those who would like to maximise their experience.
For more information about Amazonia at Blue Tree, click HERE.
They also have a family-themed event that starts at 4pm in the afternoon, more suitable for the kids.
Café Del Mar
The stylish ‘orange cube’ along the coastline of Kamala is THE place to be seen on any visit to Phuket. Café Del Mar is holding a special New Year function overlooking the Andaman.
The have two events on the night of December 31 – a NYE 2020 Gala Dinner Buffet from 8 – 11pm. And then the bog party to carry you into the new year, the New Year Eve Party
Patong
There are plenty of great locations about Patong for New Years Eve – it will be difficult to escape the party in south-east Asia’s premier party town. This year, the New Year celebrations will be held under the banner “Save Our Earth – Say No to Plastic”. Activities will be held from December 27, culminating in the biggest party on December 31.
The star attraction for the New Year’s Eve party on the beach will be Portuguese DJ Diego Miranda, who is well known as one of the Top 50 DJs in the world. The nightly parties, including New Years Eve, are being held on Patong Beach at a specially erected sound stage at the end of Bangla Road. Party in the sand!
Patong’s Mayor Chalermluck says that safety and security for all visitors is a top priority.
“Thirty-seven CCTV cameras have been already installed along the beach, and security guards will take care of everyone.”
The Patong beach road will officially close for an hour as Patong revellers celebrate New Year 2020 at the island’s most famous beach. Thaweewong Road (Beach Road) will close from 11.30pm-12.30am. Most of the beach road will be closed to traffic from Prachanukroh Road in the south near the Absolute Sea Pearl Beach Hotel to Hatpatong Road near Loma Park.
The fireworks will be spectacular and you’ll get an amazing view from just about everywhere along the beach.
Or you can party anywhere along the famous Bangla Road…
Every bar will be full of an international New Year reveller crowd. It’s not sophisticated or romantic. It’s loud!
For the GLBTI crowd there’s also Soi Paradise, off Rat U-Thit road (second road back from the beach) – an entire street where the clubs and bars will be in top form for a colourful New Year countdown.
There’s something for everyone around Patong for this New Year.
Central Phuket International Countdown 2020
Right in the middle of the island, and organised by the Central Groups’ Central Festival shopping centre, is a big, family-friendly night of entertainment to bring in the new year. There is lots of parking available, for bikes and cars, and the event will be staged adjacent to the new Central Floresta shopping precinct. Taxis will be lined up to take you home if you decide to leave your transport at home. The line-up is mostly Thai celebrities and musicians but everyone is welcome to attend.
Beach Clubs
Along Phuket’s west coast is a range of world class beach clubs that will hold amazing New Year celebrations for 2020 eve. From Kudo Beach Club in Patong to Catch Beach Club in Bang Tao, Dream Beach Club in Layan to Coast Beach Club based at Centara Resort in Karon. Or for something a little more boutique and special, head to Iguana Beach Club hidden away off the main coast road between Patong and Kamala. Also, just north of the island is the amazing Baba Beach Club on Natai Beach.
A list of Phuket’s Top 10 beach clubs HERE.
PHOTO: The fireworks along Kata Beach on December 31, 2018 from Kata Rocks.
Bangkok
Top 5 places to celebrate New Years Eve in Bangkok (2020)
It’s hard to imagine a more vibrant city anywhere in the world, with warm weather and an entire population ready to party, to celebrate your New Year on December 31. Bangkok will host New Years Eve parties on almost every corner but we’ve listed the Top 5 locations for you to see in 2020.
The links will take you to the events’ websites for more information.
Best Fireworks Display
Amazing Thailand Countdown 2020 at ICONSIAM
ICONSIAM and Tourism Authority of Thailand are teaming up to offer a truly spectacular riverside fireworks experience this year. There will be 7 acts of magnificent fireworks on the concept of “Seven Wonders of Blessings”, all illustrating the rich heritage of Thai history, the kingdom’s prosperity, the nation, religion, monarchy, and the agricultural abundance due to the expanse of water, as well as paying respect to the royal institution that has overseen the happiness of the people for a long time.
If you’re worried about fighting crowds of traffic on your way, the Marine Department and Chao Phraya Express Boat will offer special transport from various locations; the BTS friendly Saphan Thaksin pier being one.
If you can’t make it to ICONSIAM, there are many other spots to view the fireworks, like Charoenkrung Creative District, Lhong 1919, Asiatique The Riverfront, and just about every major hotel around that part of the riverside.
Price: FREE
Time: 4.30pm – 12:30am
Address: Icon Siam 299 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600
Program
Best New Year ‘in style’
Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar: The Last Sunset and Countdown Dinner
Rooftop bars can provide some of the most luxurious views of Bangkok, so why not get to the Thailand’s tallest building? MahaNakhon SkyBar, located on the 78th floor of Bangkok’s 314 metre tall tower, will be a luxurious choice indeed. Enjoy a 7 course dinner from chef Joshua Cameron while taking in breathtaking views and a 360-degree angle for the city’s fireworks.
Also offered: a champagne bar, an oyster bar, and an impressive selection of entertainment featuring live artists Max Jenmana, Krist+Singto and appearances by Daboyway and DJ Buddah for the countdown party. Expect an ultra-chic and glamorous evening.
Address: Mahanakhon SkyWalk, 74, 75, 78/F, King Power Mahanakhon, 02 677 8721 ext. 4045.
Price: Tickets start at 5,500 Baht / person and dinners start at 15,000 baht per person
Time: Dinner at 5:00 PM with party at 9:00 PM to 2:00 AM
Best Dance Party
Looking to get straight to the party and dance? Up and coming organizer Space Time is offering a truly impressive underground party, at a scale rarely seen in Bangkok. Three warehouse floors in Whiteline will feature an all-night music showcase, where you can cruise from floor to floor and find Bangkok’s cool kids rocking out to a massive lineup of 12 live bands & DJs from all around Southeast Asia, playing everything from funk, disco, house, jungle, bass, techno, and hip hop. Step off the street in Silom into a fun house of spacey visuals and fresh sounds designed to help you get your ‘freak’ on. Open late.
Price: 600 Baht Pre-Sale or 700 Baht at the door (including 1 drink)
Time: 9:00pm – LATE
Address: Whiteline, Silom 8 Alley, Suriya Wong, Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500
Best family-friendly countdown
AIS Bangkok Countdown 2020 at CentralWorld
Wish you were in Times Square? Central World provides a large, family friendly, and entertainment heavy experience for Bangkok’s cityscape countdown. Sporting their own massive firework display, enjoy an exciting, street-style countdown party with an estimated 100,0000 people.
Some have compared this party to New York’s Times Square NYE but the weather is a lot better, in a street-party atmosphere, a beer garden, many food vendors, clothing and gift options, and a generous amount of celebrity appearances.
The cream of the Thai rock & pop artist crop will include The TOYS, Pek Chokchok, Slot Machine, Joey Boy, SB FIVE, Thaitanium x Twopee, Palmy, TRINITY with James Theeron, Third Lapas, Porsche Sivakon and Jackie Jakin, Getsunova, along with famous actors such as Great Warinthorn and Maprangkanaran. Despite the heavy crowds, this is one of the most easily accessible options in the middle of the city, connected to BTS Chidlom, with trains running after midnight to help get party-goers home safely.
Price: FREE
Time: 6pm to 12:30pm
Address: Central World, 999/9 Rama I Rd, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand
Best EDM Festival
If build-ups and bass drops are your cup of tea, brand new EDM & Techno festival NEON is just in time to help you dance into 2020. Set over two days at Show DC, NEON Countdown Music Festival 2019 has imported huge headliners like Armin Van Buuren, Ben Nicky, Blastoyz, Quintino, Valentino Khan, Vini Vici, Will Sparks, and last but certainly not least, DJ Mag’s No. 1 DJ (Worldwide) Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. Extravagant production scale, specially designed fireworks, and of course, a lineup of this magnitutde promises an unforgettable night for the city of Angels.
Time: 5pm – LATE
Price: 3,800 Baht
Address: Show DC, 99/6-9 Chaturathit Rd, Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310
Chiang Rai
Another hero dies as a result of Tham Luang cave rescue
PHOTO: Thai PBS World
A second rescuer, who was part of the enormous international rescue effort to save the lives of 13 young men trapped in Tham Luang cave in June last year, has died. The Royal Thai Navy made the announcement yesterday.
The Bangkok Post reports that Petty Officer First Class Beirut Pakbara has succumbed to a rare blood infection that he contracted during the rescue mission. It’s understood he had been receiving specialist medical treatment for over a year, but his condition had recently deteriorated.
A burial ceremony was held in Satun, southern Thailand, yesterday, and Sutipong Yousabuy from the Air and Coastal Defence Command says anyone who wishes to donate in Beirut’s memory can do so by bank transfer to Bank of Ayutthaya account number 7701096971, under the name, “PO first class Suthipong A.”
The deceased officer will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant and receive a royal decoration, with 465,000 baht being awarded to his family, in addition to any donations received.
He is the second rescuer to have died as a result of the risky endeavour that made headlines around the world. Navy Seal Saman “Ja Sam” Gunan died inside the cave as he was refilling oxygen tanks used in the mission. There is a statue in his memory now installed just outside the mouth of the Tham Luang cave.
Twelve young footballers aged between 11 and 16, along with their 23 year old coach, became stranded in the Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, just out of Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand when the cave filled with floodwaters following heavy monsoonal rains.
The subsequent successful rescue of all thirteen by a team of Thai and international rescuers made headline news around the world and is the subject of several films and documentaries.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 scams in Thailand
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
You introduce new visa requirements? We don’t send any tours.” – Taiwan
Bangkok air pollution on the rise again
Strong interest of foreign investors in Phuket’s resorts – JLL report
“The first quarter of 2020 looks terrible” – tourism in northern Thailand.
Plant-based meat alternatives gain popularity in a fertile Asian market
Pattaya officials warn residents about outbreak of Chikungunya virus
Phuket resort owners Castlewood Group goes into liquidation
British tourist killed in Pattaya fireworks incident
Meteor shower with up to 100 meteors per hour on January 4
EssilorLuxottica announces a 6.3 billion baht fraud at a plant in Thailand
Bangchak petrol stations installing EV charging locations and solar panels
Top 10 most popular stories at The Thaiger in 2019
Thailand becomes the 6th biggest fruit exporter in the world
Thailand set to launch two more budget airlines in 2020
Thai policeman arrested as key suspect in human trafficking of Rohingya
Opposition will increase pressure to amend Thai constitution in 2020
Late night party blamed for major road incident east of Bangkok
Thai baht hits highest level against the USD in six years
159 people dead after first three days of Thai holiday campaign
Flydubai introduces daily Dubai-Krabi flights
Freak hailstorm causes blackouts, damages homes in Chiang Rai
Top 5 places to celebrate New Years Eve in Phuket (2020)
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 30 ธันวาคม 2562 หวย 30/12/16 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่
พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป]
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
Trending
- Cambodia4 days ago
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
- Thailand3 days ago
Indian visitors to Thailand help break tourist arrival record
- Entertainment2 days ago
Top 5 places to celebrate New Years Eve in Phuket (2020)
- Road deaths4 days ago
Drones being used to help manage Thai holiday traffic
- Crime2 days ago
Phuket police arrest eight drug dealers along with weapons and ammunition
- Environment2 days ago
New research poses grim projections for world’s coastal cities
- Politics3 days ago
Thai justice minister supports chemical castration of rapists
- Crime2 days ago
Man arrested with loaded gun in Pattaya, allegedly firing in public