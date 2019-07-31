TAT’s #WeDareYouThailand online video campaign wraps up today | The Thaiger

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) WeDareYouThailand online video sharing campaign that ‘dared’ foreign tourists and expats in Thailand to accept four challenges by creating videos to post on social media, finishes today. The campaign has been running since June 3.

Each of the four activities allowed participants to discover more about Thai culture through four different types of challenges including Muay Thai, Thai language, Khon (Thai masked dance drama), and Ruesi Dat Ton (Thai yoga).

Those who successfully complete the challenge get the chance to win a trip to Thailand or other prizes.

The TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn says the campaign reached out to millennials around the world to accept the challenge set by TAT and explore their inner ‘Thainess‘ in the videos they post.

“We hope that it will help encourage repeat visits among international tourists who appreciate these timeless traditions and cultures of Thailand.”

He added that people can still join the ‘We Dare You’ campaign website that includes special privileges, articles and travel information.

“For each challenge, participants had to record a video of their response, and then upload it to the website, while also sharing the video.

For step one, participants selected the challenge they wanted to accept out of four options. Then after accepting the challenge, step two is to watch the relevant video on the website, then, register or log in and to record your own video that imitates the gestures of the video they just watched on the ‘We Dare You’ website.

After completing their video recording, the final step for all participants was to share their video link on their personal Facebook page with the hashtag #WeDareYouThailand and set the post as public. Then, they must tag a friend who they want to pass on the challenge to.

The TAT’s ‘We Dare You’ challenge finished today July 31, 2019.

SOURCE: Tourism Authority of Thailand