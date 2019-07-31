TAT’s #WeDareYouThailand online video campaign wraps up today | The Thaiger

Connect with us

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) WeDareYouThailand online video sharing campaign that ‘dared’ foreign tourists and expats in Thailand to accept four challenges by creating videos to post on social media, finishes today. The campaign has been running since June 3.

Each of the four activities allowed participants to discover more about Thai culture through four different types of challenges including Muay Thai, Thai language, Khon (Thai masked dance drama), and Ruesi Dat Ton (Thai yoga).

Those who successfully complete the challenge get the chance to win a trip to Thailand or other prizes.

The TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn says the campaign reached out to millennials around the world to accept the challenge set by TAT and explore their inner ‘Thainess‘ in the videos they post.

“We hope that it will help encourage repeat visits among international tourists who appreciate these timeless traditions and cultures of Thailand.”

He added that people can still join the ‘We Dare You’ campaign website that includes special privileges, articles and travel information.

“For each challenge, participants had to record a video of their response, and then upload it to the website, while also sharing the video.

For step one, participants selected the challenge they wanted to accept out of four options. Then after accepting the challenge, step two is to watch the relevant video on the website, then, register or log in and to record your own video that imitates the gestures of the video they just watched on the ‘We Dare You’ website.

After completing their video recording, the final step for all participants was to share their video link on their personal Facebook page with the hashtag #WeDareYouThailand and set the post as public. Then, they must tag a friend who they want to pass on the challenge to.

The TAT’s ‘We Dare You’ challenge finished today July 31, 2019.

SOURCE: Tourism Authority of Thailand

Public holiday dates are out for 2020 with a few waiting to be announced. But it might be the start of you working out your holidays to Tahiti and Acapulco for the next year. The new holidays commemorate Coronation Day (held in May this year), and the birthdays of the King and the new Queen. The birthdays for King Bhumibol and the Queen Mother will also remain part of the public holiday calendar.

Wednesday, January 1: New Year’s Day
Monday, February 10: Substitution day for Makha Bucha Day
Monday, April 6: Chakri Dynasty Memorial Day
Monday, April 13: Songkran Day (Thai New Year)
Tuesday, April 14: Songkran Holiday
Wednesday, April 15: Songkran Holiday
Friday, May 1: National Labour Day
Monday, May 4: Coronation Day
Wednesday, May 6: Wisakha Bucha Day
Wednesday, June 3: HM Queen Suthida’s Birthday
Monday, July 6: Substitution day for Asarnha Bucha Day
Tuesday, July 7: Buddhist Lent Day (Khao Phansa Day)
Tuesday, July 28: HM the King’s Birthday
Wednesday, August 12: HM Queen Sirikit’s Birthday (Mother’s Day)
Tuesday, October 13: King Bhumibol Memorial Day
Friday, October 23: King Chulalongkorn Memorial Day
Monday, December 7: Substitution Day for HM the King Bhumibol’s Birthday, National Day and National Father’s Day
Thursday, December 10: Constitution Day
Thursday, December 31: New Year’s Eve

They pouted, they cha cha’d, they chasséd and rhumbaed. Often backwards in high heels and sequins.

Over 400 professional and amateur dancers of all levels from 23 countries around the world took part in the exciting 2 day event where they experienced a world class dancesport competition at the newly revamped Royal Summit Chamber of the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel.

The Royal Cliff Beach Hotel was the chosen venue for the “9th Royal Siam Cup 2019 – Dancing Championship and International Dance Camp” held over two weekends – July 13 & 14 and July 201 & 21.

The event was Thailand’s largest and longest-running annual Dancesport Championship organised by the World Dance Council in Bangkok and the Thailand Association of Teachers of Dancing.

Winners of each category were awarded certificates and medals during the “9th Royal Siam Cup 2019 – Dancing Championship and International Dance Camp” at the Royal Summit Chamber of the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel.

“When I arrived at the Royal Cliff for the inspection, I knew that this was where the event should be held,” said Uapan Snidvongs na Ayudthaya, the main organiser of the Royal Siam Cup 2019 – Dancing Championship and International Dance Camp.

“Our participants gave very positive feedback on the hotel’s accommodations, beautiful views, family-friendly facilities such as the swimming pools, and the delicious food.

The World Dance Council (WDC) holds the Royal Siam Cup – Dancing Championship and International Dance Camp annually to provide an opportunity for dancers of all levels to get together as well as promote sportsmanship in the competitive Dancesport community.

The Royal Cliff Hotels Group, along with Pattaya Exhibition And Convention Hall, provide one of Asia’s premier resort and convention destinations for a ‘one-stop convention solution’ for all event needs.

Thailand’s biggest ballroom dancesport championship ‘Royal Siam Cup’ in Pattaya | News by The Thaiger Thailand’s biggest ballroom dancesport championship ‘Royal Siam Cup’ in Pattaya | News by The Thaiger Thailand’s biggest ballroom dancesport championship ‘Royal Siam Cup’ in Pattaya | News by The Thaiger

Yesterday (July 30), Atiwara Kongmalai, aka Toon Bodyslam, met with Dr. Supot Pukaoluan, The Director of Krabi Hospital, to discuss about his marathon-running-charity project, Kao Khon La Kao.

Toon will be running in parts of the Andaman region in October to raise funds for five hospitals

The five government hospitals which will be recipients of funds raised from the running events are in Trang, Krabi, Phang Nga, Phuket and Pattani.

Yesterday’s discussion aimed to get information about the problems and deficiencies of Krabi Hospital while the run in Krabi is scheduled on October 25. The team will start from Trang to Phuket from October 24-27.

Dr. Supot said that he would like local people to get involved and donate during the run. He also revealed that he told Toon the Krabi Public Hospital needs around 10 million baht, mainly for breathing machines in the ICU.

He told Toon there are currently 10 machines, enough for 10 beds, but the average amount of patients requiring breathing machines each day is 40.

“This machine is very important for the patients”.

During Toon’s visit to the hospital, there were a lot of fans and admirers who got together to cheer him on.

SOURCE: One 31.net/news

