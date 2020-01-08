“Run Against Dictatorship” events blocked in two Thai provinces | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Bangkok

“Run Against Dictatorship” events blocked in two Thai provinces

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 hours ago

 on

"Run Against Dictatorship" events blocked in two Thai provinces
This Sunday’s planned “Run Against Dictatorship” anti-government protest event in Bangkok has spawned copycat campaigns across Thailand, which have now been prohibited in at least two provinces. Organisers of the Bangkok event have tried to clarify that they are not involved with the planning for any runs planned elsewhere in the country.

The campaign’s Thai name, “Wing Lai Lung” (วิ่งไล่ลุง) literally means “Run to Oust the Uncle,” a reference to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s nickname, “Uncle Tu.” The organisers of the Bangkok event even cheekily sent an official invitation to the Thai PM to join them in the run.

But now authorities in the northeastern provinces of Ubon Ratchathani, and Phayao are refusing to allow local versions. The north east is a hot bed of anti-government sentiment and its rural residents were reliable supporters for Shinawatra and Pheu Thai governments in the past.

Chatchai Kaewkhampod, an organiser of the Ubon Ratchathani campaign, says police told him on Monday that provincial authorities had disapproved of the run, citing security and traffic concerns. Police also claimed the run would obstruct worshippers offering alms to monks at the Thung Sri Muang temple.

Thung Sri Muang is a municipal park and one of the locations along the planned route for the run.

Chatchai, an opposition candidate in the parliament under the Future Forward Party’s banner, said the Ubon Ratchathani run would go ahead since he hadn’t yet received any specific prohibition. The FFP has forbidden members to take part in organising the run, but is allowing them to join in the run if they wish.

A spokesman for the Law, Justice and Human Rights Committee, says organisers of the copycat events are being pressured by authorities to not organise the events.

Rangsiman Rome, a party-list MP of FFP, says the Bangkok event has been approved and runs in other provinces should be no different.

Meanwhile, police in the Phayao province, just south of Chiang Rai, have rejected a request by local university students to organise a local “Run to Oust Uncle” event, saying the request “lacked the necessary details for approval”.

The application to run the event caused a school in Phayao to move its planned mini-marathon event forward from Sunday to this Saturday, fearing it might be dragged into politics if held on the same day.

“The mini-marathon of Chiang Kham Wittayakhom School is intended only to promote exercise and unity in the community. It will not be used as a political tool by others,” said a note from the school’s director.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

image

Bangkok

71 year old ‘Robin Hood’ pensioner arrested over three year overstay

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 hours ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

71 year old 'Robin Hood' pensioner arrested over three year overstay
PHOTO: Public Enemy Number One - Naew Na

An American retiree has been arrested for overstaying his visa by nearly three years, according to the anti-farang Thai publication Naew Na. Immigration police in Bangkok arrested the 71 year old man, who they identified only as ‘Mark L’, in Sukhumvit’s Soi Mee Suwan 3 on Monday. The US pensioner had overstayed his visa by nearly 3 years.

The enthusiastically smug headline read “Game Over”, and the article, one of increasingly xenophobic stories about the arrest of foreigners, referred to the pensioner as a “Robin Hood” and proudly boasted the the arrest of the US “oldie”. Naew Na appears to have a permanent hotline to Thai Immigration as they’re always the first to report overstay cases.

Mentioning several of Thailands top officials, the story goes on to report that the arrest was “part of a policy from the top”, and that everyone from the PM down wants to rid Thailand of “foreign lawbreakers and those taking Thai jobs.”

The paper quoted PM Prayut Chan-Ocha, Deptuy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, Royal Thai Police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda and Immigratin Bureau chief Lt-Gen Sompong Chingduang in the article.

Naew Na reports that the retiree loved Thailand so much that he wanted spend the rest of his life here, but he “lived like Robin Hood.”

The references to Robin Hood suggest that he was either simply ‘living outside the law’ or more seriously ‘robbing the rich to give to the poor’. In either case the paper didn’t make it clear in what way he was compared to the folkloric Robin Hood character from 14th century England.

Reflecting a distinct nationalist sentiment, the paper was urging the public to call a hotline and report overstaying foreigners, those working without permits and those working in the “39 jobs reserved for Thais only.”

The 71 year old is likely to be deported for his crime.

SOURCE: Naew Na | Thai Visa

Bangkok

PM tells Thais to take shorter showers

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

6 hours ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

PM tells Thais to take shorter showers
PHOTO: Good luck trying to get Thais to take shorter showers!

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is asking the public to turn off their taps, shower less and conserve water to cope with the drought affecting Thailand’s northern and central areas. Thais LOVE their multiple showers every day.

“Please all help save water. Turn off all the taps. Use less water. Reduce tooth-brushing and shower time by one minute.”

With river levels low and rising sea levels, seawater is now pushing up into the mighty Chao Phraya River, the source of much of central Thailand’s water. The changes are making tap water briny in Bangkok and the suburbs. The situation has become so dire that authorities are trucking in drinking water for free distribution at 18 locations.

A municipal government spokesman told Reuters that the government will spend three billion baht ($134 million) on wells and pipes to extract groundwater, as the drought is expected to worsen along with the progressive rise of the sea levels.

Although Thailand’s dry season usually runs from November through April, authorities predict it could go on through June this year. Drought has already been declared in 14 provinces in central, northern and northeastern farming regions.

With reservoir levels low from drought, the government has asked farmers in those regions not to grow off-season rice.

Some other ways you can save water around home HERE.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Bangkok

Bangkok taxi driver dies after flipping his car on toll road

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

7 hours ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

Bangkok taxi driver dies after flipping his car on toll road
PHOTO: The taxi comes to rest upside-down at a toll booth on the Din Daeng Tollway

A taxi driver has died after passing out on Bangkok’s Din Daeng tollway, crashing his taxi into concrete barriers and flipping the car over. Police and rescue workers arrived to find the driver, 59 year old Manas Mapradit, already deceased in the car, with his female passenger trapped inside. They managed to rescue the woman and take her to hospital.

The unidentified woman told police that the taxi driver mentioned his health problems shortly before passing out.

Elswhere in Bangkok, investigations continue into the mystery a gunmen that fired shots into the white Lexus of former tourist police chief Surachat Hakparn, aka. “Big Joke’s” on Monday night.

Surachat was at a “business meeting” (his own words, but later revealed to be a massage establishment) at the time of the incident, his white Lexus SUV parked outside. All eight bullet holes were found in the doors on the left side, according to The Bangkok Post.

Surachat, who’s now an adviser to the Thai PM’s office, was certain the shots were meant to kill him, but said he had no idea why and had no conflict with anyone.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

