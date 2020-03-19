Natcha from Phuket crowned Miss Hooters Thailand 2020 | The Thaiger

Meanwhile, somewhere in Phuket…

Beauty Pageant was recently held at Hooters Pattaya, for the fifth year running. This is event is one of Hooters biggest events that attracts audiences from across the world. Khun Ekasit Ngampichet, President of Pattaya Business and Tourism Association, came to give an opening speech and wished Hooters Asia for every success in helping together to promote Pattaya’s tourism industry.

Winners from the heats held around Thailand competed for the title of “Miss Hooters Thailand 2020” at the Grand Final. A title where the winner will represent Hooters Thailand in the “Miss Hooters International Pageant 2020”. Winner of that pageant gets to globally represent the franchise as a brand ambassador.

The winner, Natcha Nunoochan – earlier a month prior to the Grand Finale won the heat of Miss Hooters Phuket also went on to win the title of Miss Hooters Thailand 2020.

Natcha will represent the Kingdom in the 24th Annual Hooters International Pageant at Lake Tahoe in the US this coming June.

“Winning this is an honour. I’m so grateful and I wish to thank everyone for the support,” said Natcha, who is a Hooters Girl at Hooters Phuket.

“The girls are like my family and we work hard everyday to serve our guests with the best experience of coming to Hooters. I am very proud to represent Hooters Thailand in the Annual International Pageant at Lake Tahoe this year. I will take that task on with pride and honour to represent my beautiful country.

“Being a Hooters Girl is more than just being a waitress,” said Gary Murray, CEO of Destination Eats, which franchises Hooters Asia.

“They are fun, beautiful and smart, they are hardworking and good entertainers”

The final contestants were evaluated based on responses to interview questions, their personality and overall contribution to the iconic Hooters brand, including beauty and dance coordination in three separate rounds. The rounds represented Hooters uniform, evening gowns and swim wear.

The heats and the Grand Final supported The Destination Kids Foundation. All money raised from voting sales was donated to the charity who supports orphanage children with education, medical support and guidance for a brighter future.

(The event was held before the closure of all entertainment venues in Phuket)