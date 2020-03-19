Follow Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Thailand here – live tracker | The Thaiger

image
Coronavirus

Follow Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Thailand here – live tracker

Understandably residents in Thailand are wanting to know where the current Covid-19 Coronavirus cases are around the Kingdom.

HERE’S an interactive map to follow the cases around the country.

Check todays latest news on the Coronavirus cases in Thailand here…

Coronavirus

33 new cases announced for Thailand, total rises to 147

March 16, 2020

PHOTO: The Star Online

Yesterday’s announcement of 32 new cases of Covid-19 coronavirus, the most on any single day in Thailand, has been surpassed today with the announcement of 33 new cases for Monday. The total number of infections in Thailand is now 147 people. 36 patients have recovered, 108 are still in hospital and one person has died.

Seventeen of the new cases are people who came from overseas, and people who are closely related to them. The other cases are associated with people already identified as infected by the Covid-19 virus.

Closures

Deputy Thai PM Wissanu Krea-ngarm announced today that the Government will close all state and private universities, schools, international schools and tuition schools, boxing and sports facilities, bars, cinemas and other venues with capacities of more than 50 people.

Other establishments, such as restaurants, stores and shops, will be required to take precautionary steps to stem the virus, such as thermal scanners and the availability of hand sanitisers.

Earlier today, following an urgent meeting of the Covid-19 Administration Centre chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, he approved a motion to postpone the Songkran holidays from April 13-15 to later, undisclosed dates. Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Thanadirek made the announcement on her Twitter account this afternoon. Songkran is the traditional Thai New Year festival.

Stage 3 preparations

Dr. Wissanu says the Government is instructing all state, private, local, military and police hospitals to arrange for more beds. Retired doctors, medical personnel and volunteers have been asked to be on standby for mobilisation if the situation becomes worse.

All ministries and departments have been instructed to arrange staggered working hours. The Government is negotiating with the SET (Stock Exchange of Thailand) to organise the postponement of any shareholder meetings scheduled to take place in April. They say they will make teleconferencing of these meetings “legal” under the circumstances.

 

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Coronavirus

Three new coronavirus cases raises Thailand total to 53

March 11, 2020

The number of confirmed Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Thailand has now reached 53 with 3 new cases announced yesterday. The Thai Ministry of Public Health announced that the new cases brought the Thai total to 53, with 33 patients already fully recovered. One person has died and the others remain in hospitals for treatment.

One of the new cases is a 41 year old woman, who hadn’t been travelling overseas but was in close contact with a Thai man, Thailand’s 45th case, who has already been treated at Bangkok’s Rajavithi Hospital.

The other two cases are a 46 year old Thai woman who has just returned from Italy. Her 47 year old husband did travel with her but fell sick last Saturday with a high fever and muscle aches.

He went to a hospital first, testing positive for coronavirus. His wife was then tested. Both had been in voluntary home quarantine. They are now receiving treatment in Nakhon Pathom province.

A total of 188 Thais, returning from working illegally in South Korea (the so-called ‘ghosts’), including 88 men and 100 women, are currently quarantined at the Sattahip naval base, south of Pattaya.

5 of the group are pregnant, 4 are children and 11 remain “unwell’.

Yesterday it was reported that the number of tourist arrivals fell 44.3% in February, compared to February 2019, due to the coronavirus outbreak. Visitors from China, Thailand’s largest market for tourists, tumbled 85.3%, according to the TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

