Bangkok governor issues stern warning over closures | The Thaiger

Bangkok’s governor Asawin Kwanmuang is warning business owners that they face heavy fines, even jail if they disobey orders to close. And in an apparent warning to police, he said “the same applies” to those responsible for ensuring the ban is enforced.

Asawin says six types of establishment have been ordered shut until the end of the month to try and curb the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus in the city.

They include bars, massage parlours, spas, entertainment venues, cinemas and theatres, fitness centres and boxing stadiums, and all boxing related activities.

Such businesses have been ordered to conduct a thorough cleaning and be ready to open in April, though Asawin warned that the ban will be extended if necessary. People who defy the ban can be fined up to 100,000 baht or jailed for up to a year, or both.

The governor called on all those responsible for enforcing the ban to “do their duty.”

He also advised the public to postpone weddings and ordinations, but said funerals could go ahead.

