This year’s new year road toll in Thailand 20% lower than last year | The Thaiger

Road deaths
This year’s new year road toll in Thailand 20% lower than last year
This year’s Thai New Year holiday road toll has dropped 20%, compared to the same 7 days last year. In fact it’s the lowest level since 2015. But 373 people still lost their life over the “seven days of danger”, that encompassed the new year traffic and days before and after, as people returned to work.
The “seven days of danger” takes in the dates December 27 to January 2.
Yesterday, the final day in the annual road safety campaign, 45 people were killed around the country.
Over the past seven days an astonishing 83% of all deaths were people riding motorcycles, way up on the average of around 75%.
Over the seven day campaign there were 3,421 road accidents around Thailand, with 3,499 injuries. Bangkok had the highest number of deaths at 15, while Songkhla recorded the highest number of accidents at 116. There are 71 provinces in Thailand.
The cause of the deaths was predominantly drink-driving and speeding. A total of 230,603 drivers were charged with traffic offences, including 56,447 for failing to wear crash helmets whilst riding a motorbike and 51,686 people driving without a licence.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says, despite the improvement, he was not happy with the figures since hundreds of deaths were still considered high.
“Authorities must remain vigilant and continue to find measures to lower the numbers further for the next long holidays during Songkran.”
While the road toll dropped for the recent new year period, it is still a lot higher than the gaols adopted by the Thai Land Transport Department at below 10 per 100,000 population this year, or 664 vs the 22,000 (approx.) people that died on Thai roads last year (Wikipedia).
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
New Year “seven days of danger” road toll…
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Day Five – Bangkok the most deadly province for NY road toll
The death toll for Thailand after the first 5 days of the 7 day road safety campaign was up to 256 out of 2,529 road incidents. This includes 12 road deaths in Bangkok, the most of any province
The figures from the Directorate Centre to Prevent and Reduce Road Accidents.
According to their stats, 42 people died on New Year’s Eve and 567 others were injured, bringing the total number of injured for the five days to 2,588.
Drink-driving figured in 32.3% of the accidents, followed by 29.5% being due to speed. A staggering 81% of all accidents involved motorcycles, up for the usual average of 72-75%. Outside Bangkok, Chiang Mai had the highest number of accidents over the five days at 76 and the highest number of injuries – 77.
From yesterday afternoon the traffic started building as holiday-makers made their way back to the city and urban areas causing congestion on main highways and inter-provincial roads.
The Transport Company estimated about 130,000 holiday-makers returned to Bangkok on public buses last night. The company has increased the number of daily bus services until tomorrow, from 2,118 buses per day to 7,604, to accommodate the annual new year surge of passengers.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
159 people dead after first three days of Thai holiday campaign
PHOTO: VOA
159 people have died in the first three days of the Christmas/New Year holiday 7 day safety campaign. During those three days there has been 1,504 crashes resulting in 1,549 injuries. The numbers take into account last Friday up to midnight Sunday night.
The capital, Bangkok, has registered the highest death toll and the highest number of drink-driving cases.
The death toll in Bangkok was 10 fatalities, but the highest number of accidents was in the northern province of Lampang, with 48 crashes. The Central province of Nakhon Pathom, west of Bangkok, reported the most people injured in road accidents over the three days – 56.
Police say that these first three day figures have dropped from the same period last year thanks to the cooperation of the people and concerned organisations.
Yesterday there were 531 road accidents, 47 deaths and 560 injured people. Drink-driving remains the most common single cause, present in about 32% of accidents, closely followed by speeding, about 31%.
Bangkok has had the highest number of drink-driving offenders, with 289 offenders, followed by 254 in Khon Kaen and 237 in Maha Sarakham in Thailand’s north east.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Road deaths
Thai road toll jumps to 109 after first two days of seven day campaign
Road incidents during the first two days of the seven day New Year holiday period have risen to 974. The southern province of Surat Thani, just north of Phuket, had 33 incidents and 37 people injured. Chiang Rai and Nakhon Sawan have had the highest death toll with 6 deaths each.
Police have been instructed to tighten up traffic checks and controls at high risk areas as the death toll climbed from 43on the first day to 109 on the second, and the number of injured rose by 527 to 993.
Drink driving has been a factor in 35.5% of the incidents and motorcycles have been blamed for 74.6%. 65.1% of the accidents occurred on main roads and 31% on secondary roads.
26.5% of the accidents occurred between 4-8pm, 27% of the casualties were aged over 50.
877,714 vehicles were stopped for checks across the country, 194,549 people were charged with traffic violations, including 53,072 cases of not wearing crash helmets and 48,249 cases of driving with licenses.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
