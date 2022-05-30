Events
Malaysia’s biggest ever Thai festival “Think Thailand” has begun
Malaysia is hosting the country’s biggest ever Thai festival, “Think Thailand,” for 12 days from May 29 – June 6 at Tropicana Gardens Mall in Damansara, Petaling Jaya. Attendees can shop for Thai products, watch cooking and martial arts demonstrations, sample Thai cuisine and observe cultural performances.
“Think Thailand” will showcase a range of Thai brands and products at 50 different booths inside the mall. The festival caters for renewed interest in international travel between Thailand and Malaysia, according to Thailand ambassador to Malaysia Chainarong Keratiyutwong.
Thai brands represented at the festival include Jones Salad, ChaTruMue, J-Deli, HappiLuv, Hommern and more.
Shoppers will be able to sample Thai cuisine from Thai SELECT restaurants and the Thailand International Halal Showcase.
Ambassador Chainarong presided over the opening ceremony of the festival…
“We have proudly brought to you authentic Thai cuisine cooking demonstration shows, the Muay Thai boxing tournament, Thai massage workshops and above all, Thai hospitality.”
“The festival is organised with the aim of boosting the economic recovery of both Thailand and Malaysia, after the Covid-19 pandemic… This is done by supporting Thai exporters and Malaysian importers to introduce and propagate their quality products from Thailand to Malaysian customers… At the same time, this event marks Thailand’s readiness to welcome the public back to Thailand once again.”
“Therefore, I will like to consider events like this as a symbolic yet significant celebration of the happily existing friendship and relations of our two nations, which will continue to flourish in the future.”
Malaysians are already among the top 10 foreign visitors to Thailand this year, added Chainarong. The ambassador believes both countries will be able to achieve the bilateral trade and investment target of 30 million USD by 2025.
SOURCE: New Straits Times
