Justin Bieber brings Justice World Tour to Bangkok in November

Baby, baby, baby oh! For all you beliebers out there, Justin Bieber will be back in Thailand to perform live on November 6, with tickets going on sale this Friday from 2,500 – 16,500 baht apiece. He’s scheduled to perform at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Ramkhaemphang, Bangkok.

Bieber will be kicking off the Southeast Asian leg of his Justice World Tour on October, starting with a performance in Malaysia on the 22nd, followed by Singapore on the 25th, and two gigs in Indonesia on November 2 and 3.

The Land of Smiles will be his last stop in Southeast Asia before taking his tour to the Land of the Rising Sun — Japan.

It’s been nearly a decade since the Canadian pop star last performed in Thailand in September 2013.

News of his Bangkok performance was announced on Live Nation Tero’s website, with EG Presents Asia announcing the dates. You can buy your tickets to the concert from Thai Ticket Major here.

Justin Bieber brings Justice World Tour to Bangkok in November | News by Thaiger

Credit: Thai Ticket Major

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Poolie
    2022-04-27 17:49
    Oh goody gum drops. A nation of pre pubescent girls wets its collective knickers. Luckily he's banned in China. 😄
    image
    Noble_Design
    2022-04-27 17:54
    4 minutes ago, Poolie said: Oh goody gum drops. A nation of pre pubescent girls wets its collective knickers. Luckily he's banned in China. 😄 I'm not embarrassed to say this but I used to rock to Baby when I…
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-04-27 18:54
    The kid is so musicianship wise super super talented. I would go to see him no problem with my kids. Tickets are a way bit spendy though but Justin is a natural and worth seeing if he doesn't mess…
    image
    Rookiescot
    2022-04-27 19:12
    I remember he did a tour of Scotland a long time ago and was desperate to be liked. Going to popular restaurants and bars and trying to be friendly with everyone. The general population though were of the opinion he…
    image
    palooka
    2022-04-27 19:20
    23 minutes ago, HolyCowCm said: The kid is so musicianship wise super super talented. I would go to see him no problem with my kids. Tickets are a way bit spendy though but Justin is a natural and worth seeing…
    Pete

    Pete is a writer for The Thaiger, and he writes various topics from news, travel and property. His main focus is writing about Thai news, and what is happening in Thailand.

