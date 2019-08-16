Habitat Group honoured with ten awards at 2019 PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Habitat Group honoured with ten awards at 2019 PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards
PHOTO: Winners, the Habitat Group lead by CEO, Mr. Chanin Vanijwongse
Thailand’s premium property-for-investment developer, Habitat Group, has received high acclaim at the 2019 PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards being honoured with ten awards, including the highly coveted Best Boutique Developer.
In addition, Habitat Group’s flagship Walden brand and its expertise in developing properties for investment were recognised with multiple awards in the development and design categories.
Walden Sukumvit 39, a low-rise modern luxury condominium in the heart of Bangkok’s CBD, was recognised with Best High End Condo Development (Bangkok), Best High End Condo Architectural Design (Bangkok) and Best High End Condo Interior Design (Bangkok) awards.
Ramada by Wyndham Mira North Pattaya, a luxurious five-star resort-type condominium in North Pattaya, was announced Best Hotel Development (Eastern Seaboard), Best Hotel Residence, Best Hotel Interior Design, Best Hotel Architectural Design, Best Hotel Landscape Architectural Design and Best Digital Performance Hotel Residence.
Habitat Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Chanin Vanijwongse said, “It’s an honour to be recognised as Thailand’s Best Boutique Developer and to have received ten awards for the company and two of our premium developments at the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2019. These awards further cement our position as the leading property-for-investment developer in the country.
You’ve read the social media, now watch the TM30 debate in Bangkok – VIDEO
A panel of Thai and foreign experts and commentators came together yesterday to discuss the enforcement of immigration rules, government policies and concerns, and recent shifts in official procedures and attitudes. They attempted to clarify the TM30 reporting process, analyse its impact and discuss the future of this unpopular law. The speakers were…
• Pol. Maj. Gen. Patipat Suban Na Ayudhya, Commander of Immigration Division
• Pol. Maj. Teerapong Jaiareerob, Inspector of Sub-Division 2, Immigration Division 1
• Pol.Col. Thatchapong Sarawannangkul, Superintendent of Sub-Division 2, Immigration Division 1
• Penrurk Phetmani, immigration lawyer with Tilleke and Gibbins International
• Chris Larkin, director of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and a member of AustCham’s Advocacy subcommittee where he works on customs alliance and immigration issues
• Sebastian Brousseau, lawyer and managing director of Isaan Lawyers, specialist in immigration issues and leading member of advocacy group reform-thai-immigration.com
• Richard Barrow, blogger and long-time Bangkok resident
Police look at cash rewards for information about illegal motorcycle racing
A representative of the Royal Thai Police Office says they’re considering offering cash rewards for anyone providing information leading to the arrest of people involved in the promotion or participation in motorcycle racing on public roads and highways. Matichon Online reported the offer yesterday.
Royal Thai Police are discussing the legal ramifications about the offer of cash rewards for information about the illegal motorcycle and motorbike racing but are aiming to implement them in September.
Police say the identity of anyone who provides information on illegal motorcycle racers will remain anonymous.
Tollway company says ‘no’ to Bangkok motorway discounts
PHOTO: Thai PBS
Expressway and motorway operators say there will be no further discounting of the country’s toll fees.
Bangkok Expressways & Metro Public Company says the proposal by the new Transport Minister for expressway tolls to be cut by an average of 5-10 baht is not going to happen. The company claims they have already helped the government over the decades-long dispute with the Expressway Authority of Thailand, a state agency which owns several expressways.
But the BEM and EXAT say they have recently reached a compromise agreement over the dispute, when EXAT agreed to extend BEM’s concession to operate three expressways – Srirat expressway, Section D of the expressway between Rama IX road to Srinakharin road and the Bang Pa-in to Pakkred expressway – for another 30 years.
In return, BEM agreed to drop the demand for 137.5 billion baht from EXAT for breach of contract over expressway fees, drop a dispute over a non-competition clause for the Pakkred-Bang Pa-in expressway and to settle for just 58.8 billion baht in compensation, which will be paid in the form of an extension to the concession contract to operate three expressways.
Thai PBS reports that BEM also agreed to undertake construction, maintenance and service of double-deck and bypass routes and road expansion projects on several sections of Part Two expressways.
BEM executive Mr. Phongsarit Tantisuvanitchkul said yesterday that the Transport Minister’s proposal for a 5-15 baht cut in expressway tolls is a separate issue from the dispute and that it is difficult to be implemented, pointing out that the company has already absorbed substantial losses for the government.
He added that he expected the compromise deal will soon be submitted to the cabinet for approval, hoping that the cabinet will not make any changes to the terms of the settlement following about a year of negotiations.
BEM is currently collecting 7-8 billion baht in expressway tolls per year, with a revenue growth rate estimated at 1% to 3% per year.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
