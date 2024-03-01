Bangkok’s Loy Krathong goes digital and eco-Friendly, wins Asia Pinnacle Awards

Bangkok won the Asia Pinnacle Awards for Best Eco-Friendly Festival category under Loy Krathong Digital’s judges’ assessment on 28 February.

BMA Spokesperson and Assistant Secretary to the Governor of Bangkok, Mr. Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, announced that the first “Bangkok Digital Loy Krathong Festival”, held on November 27, 2023, at Khlong Ong Ang, Phra Nakhon District, and Samphanthawong District by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has been selected for the Asia Pinnacle Awards in the category of Best Eco-Friendly Festival from IFEA (ASIA) or The International Festivals and Events Association, which is a non-profit association.

There were members from approximately 38 countries worldwide and membership is divided into 7 regions: Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and North America.

Selection criteria included: 1. traditionality and 2. application of innovation for reducing environmental impacts. Bangkok has shown its position in pushing the issue of sustainability as well as organizing a festival that responds well to the world and the new generation in the award ceremony held by The IFEA Association (ASIA) on 28 February 2024.

Press Release