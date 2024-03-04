Bangkok’s Rama followed the deer as far as Paris

Khon Ramayana episode: “Phra Ram Tam Kwang” (Rama Followed the Deer) is one of the Thai performances that the Thai Arts and Culture Group from the Culture, Sports and Tourism Department performed at the activity area on the rooftop of the Galeries Lafayette department store, located in a major shopping area in the middle of Paris. It attracted a lot of attention from Parisians and tourists and was photographed as a souvenir. Local media recorded the performance to promote Thai arts and culture on Parisian TV channels.

The Thai arts and culture group, led by Sing Limpirat, Deputy Director–General of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Department, led a group of arts and culture performances which are one of the soft powers of Thailand for Parisians. and tourists. There are also many performances prepared to show off the eyes of the Parisians. All the performers are officials from the Bureau of Culture, Sports and Tourism who are well trained and can dance beautifully which is admired by onlookers.

The Thai arts and culture group had the opportunity to greet the Thai Ambassador at the Thai Embassy in Paris.

The dissemination and exchange of Thai arts and culture abroad is one tool that encourages foreign tourists to get to know Bangkok and Thailand more. Seeing, listening to, and viewing Thai art and culture can stimulate foreign tourists’ interest and inspiration to lead to more decisions to travel to Bangkok and Thailand. It can result in increased community income and economic circulation in Bangkok. It can also drive forward policies on a good economy, high creativity and the development of creative economic districts in the 50 districts of Bangkok.

Press Release