Laos temporarily bans seafood from Thailand after Covid-19 outbreak | The Thaiger

Following a Covid-19 outbreak at a major fishing hub in Thailand, neighbouring Laos has banned seafood imports from the Kingdom due to fears that the seafood could be contaminated with the virus.

More than 1,200 people in Samut Sakhon have tested positive for the coronavirus, with cases concentrated around a seafood market in Mahachai and largely affecting the migrant population in the area.

Lao authorities immediately halted all imports of both fresh and frozen seafood from Thailand due to fears that seafood could be contaminated with the virus and potentially be transmitted in Laos, according to the Laotian Times.

The Lao Ministry of Industry and Commerce issued a notice banning Thai seafood, adding that the Food and Drug Department will coordinate with Lao and Thai authorities to quickly find a solution. The measure will remain in effect until both countries can confirm the products are safe and free from the coronavirus.

