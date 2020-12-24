Laos temporarily bans seafood from Thailand after Covid-19 outbreak | The Thaiger

image
Thailand

Laos temporarily bans seafood from Thailand after Covid-19 outbreak

Caitlin Ashworth

49 mins ago

Laos temporarily bans seafood from Thailand after Covid-19 outbreak
PHOTO: National News Bureau of Thailand
Following a Covid-19 outbreak at a major fishing hub in Thailand, neighbouring Laos has banned seafood imports from the Kingdom due to fears that the seafood could be contaminated with the virus.

More than 1,200 people in Samut Sakhon have tested positive for the coronavirus, with cases concentrated around a seafood market in Mahachai and largely affecting the migrant population in the area.

Lao authorities immediately halted all imports of both fresh and frozen seafood from Thailand due to fears that seafood could be contaminated with the virus and potentially be transmitted in Laos, according to the Laotian Times.

The Lao Ministry of Industry and Commerce issued a notice banning Thai seafood, adding that the Food and Drug Department will coordinate with Lao and Thai authorities to quickly find a solution. The measure will remain in effect until both countries can confirm the products are safe and free from the coronavirus.

SOURCES: Laotian Times | Nation Thailand

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    I am sure the Laos will manage. They have the Mekong River for fish, and lakes.
    In fact Lao exports fish.

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    James Pate

    Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    Laos does not have a coastline. I wouldn’t eat seafood there anyway.

    Reply

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Man arrested for allegedly taking videos under students' skirts
Catch up with the latest daily "Thailand News Today" here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
House passes historic bill allowing first trimester abortion
Catch up with the latest daily "Thailand News Today" here on The Thaiger.

PM to host Covid task force meeting as officials say no plans for national lockdown
