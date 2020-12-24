Laos temporarily bans seafood from Thailand after Covid-19 outbreak | The Thaiger

Thailand
Laos temporarily bans seafood from Thailand after Covid-19 outbreak
Following a Covid-19 outbreak at a major fishing hub in Thailand, neighbouring Laos has banned seafood imports from the Kingdom due to fears that the seafood could be contaminated with the virus.
More than 1,200 people in Samut Sakhon have tested positive for the coronavirus, with cases concentrated around a seafood market in Mahachai and largely affecting the migrant population in the area.
Lao authorities immediately halted all imports of both fresh and frozen seafood from Thailand due to fears that seafood could be contaminated with the virus and potentially be transmitted in Laos, according to the Laotian Times.
The Lao Ministry of Industry and Commerce issued a notice banning Thai seafood, adding that the Food and Drug Department will coordinate with Lao and Thai authorities to quickly find a solution. The measure will remain in effect until both countries can confirm the products are safe and free from the coronavirus.
Man arrested for allegedly taking videos under students’ skirts
Police arrested a Thai man who allegedly snuck around universities and schools, secretly recording videos under students’ skirts, then posting the footage on Facebook. Allegedly, the 28 year old man, named by police as ‘Pathompong’, recorded over 1,000 videos.
The videos had thousands of views on Facebook, and police say it led others to discuss online about how to secretly film from under women’s skirts.
Pathompong faces charges of harassing underage girls, publishing obscene content, causing disturbance and violating Thailand’s Computer Crime Act.
Police say Pathompong admitted to filming the videos. He allegedly told police that he has a history of mental issues and his actions were a “result of childhood trauma,” adding that women bullied him since he was a child.
House passes historic bill allowing first trimester abortion
In a historic decision, the Thai House of Representatives passed a bill that would allow abortions during the first trimester of pregnancy. Abortion is currently illegal under Thailand’s Criminal Code unless under certain circumstances, such as if the abortion is necessary due to health reasons or if the woman was a victim of rape.
Under the bill, which was sponsored by the Cabinet, women who are up to 12 weeks pregnant would be able to have an abortion performed by a qualified doctor. Woman would not need to give a reason for the abortion. Abortion would still be illegal for women more than 12 weeks pregnant.
The Move Forward Party had also proposed a bill that would allow abortions for women who are up to 24 weeks pregnant. The House of Representatives discussed the 2 bills yesterday and voted in favour of the Cabinet sponsored-bill. The bill will be reviewed by a committee in parliament.
An advisor from the international non-profit Women Help Women, Sulaiporn Chonwilai, says the organisation supports abortions during the second trimester. Sulaiporn says she helps many pregnant young women who sought to have an abortion after 12 weeks.
Sulaiporn adds that she wants MPs to remove Section 301 in Thailand’s Criminal Code that punish women for self-abortion or procuring an abortion. The offense carries a punishment of up to 3 years in prison and a fine up to 6,000 baht.
PM to host Covid task force meeting as officials say no plans for national lockdown
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will host a special meeting of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today, to debate potential additional disease prevention measures. Having seemingly gone months without a case of community transmission, Thailand finds itself in the grip of a sudden Covid-19 outbreak, linked to illegal migrants.
Officials are currently insisting there is no talk of a nationwide lockdown, although a number of provinces have imposed their own versions. Provincial officials in Samut Sakhon, centre of the outbreak, have declared the province a “quarantine area” until January 3. All sports stadia, parks, schools and other educational institutions are shut. Restaurants can only offer a takeaway service, while grocery shops must remain closed between the hours of 10pm and 5am.
Meanwhile, the neighbouring provinces of Samut Songkram and Samut Prakan have both gone into lockdown until January 4, closing all public spaces and cancelling New Year celebrations and other events. The northern province of Chiang Mai has imposed a lockdown on the 3 sub-districts of Tha Ton, Malika, and Mae Ai.
Today’s meeting of the CCSA will debate the introduction of tougher restrictions, aimed at combatting any further spread of the Covid-19 virus. There has been no indication of what these measures might look like but, in response to social media rumours and speculation, officials insist a national lockdown is not on the agenda.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News | Nation Thailand
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Toby Andrews
Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 6:12 pm
I am sure the Laos will manage. They have the Mekong River for fish, and lakes.
In fact Lao exports fish.
James Pate
Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 6:14 pm
Laos does not have a coastline. I wouldn’t eat seafood there anyway.