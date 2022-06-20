Environment
That sinking feeling – The Maldives is building a new ‘floating’ country
Run out of space? No problem. Just build on another room. In the case of an entire country that is sinking into the Indian Ocean, the situation becomes a bit more acute. Technically, The Maldives isn’t sinking, the sea levels are rising and slowly swamping the low-lying Indian Ocean nation, scattered south west of India.
The Maldives, a country of some 500,000, is slowly being engulfed by the sea and its residents becoming ‘climate refugees’. 80% of The Maldives is less than 1 metre above sea level. The effect on the outlying islands has already been profound over the past 30 years and is now seriously threatening the country’s tourist-driven economy.
Back in 1988, local authorities estimated that sea rise would “completely cover” The Maldives, comprising 1,196 small islands, within the next 30 years. Most of the islands survived this dire prediction. But the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s 2007 report predicted the upper limit of the sea level rises will be 59 centimetres by the end of this century, meaning that most of the republic’s islands will be actually submerged and the 200 remaining inhabited islands will be uninhabitable. Other reports have estimated the rise could be as high 1 metre by 2100.
The Maldives is the world’s most obvious and acute sufferer of the rising sea levels caused by climate change. Apart from looking to relocate in neighbouring India or Sri Lanka, the government and residents are now undertaking massive engineering projects as a long-term solution.
The capital Mali, is one of the most densely populated places in the world. 200,000 people are squeezed into an area of around 8 square kilometres.
And there’s nowhere to go, beyond reclaiming more land from the sea. But it doesn’t solve or prevent the problem that the the rising sea will just inundate the current city soon enough.
The idea of man made islands isn’t new. But this time the new islands won’t be attached to the sea bed. The entire island will be floating.
The project — a joint venture between property developer Dutch Docklands and the Government of the Maldives — is not meant as a wild experiment or a futuristic vision: it’s being built as a practical solution to the harsh reality of sea-level rise.
The Maldives project, to construct a city for 20,000 people in less than 5 years. There are other planned floating islands and cities, such as Oceanix City in Busan, South Korea, and a series of smaller floating islands on the Baltic Sea, both developed by Dutch company Blue21.
But The Maldives Project, interns of scale and timeframe, is a much bigger project. And it’s not a fanciful set of drawings and ideas, it’s a real project that the government of The Maldives are fully backing as a step to saving their country.
From above the floating island will appear as a brain coral and comprise of 5,000 individual floating units which will include houses, restaurants, shops, schools and municipal buildings and infrastructure. With a touch of Venice, canals will run in between. The new residents will start to move in early 2024. The entire floating city will be be completed by 2027.
If you live on the floating island you can get around by boat, or wander along the floating causeways. It will be around a 10 minute ride to the current capital of Mali and international airport. The Maldives already has a developed system of transport from island to island.
In the future the government intends to roll out the concept, that will simply rise with sea levels, for tourism developments as well. It is also expected that the country will eventually relocate much of the residential population into similar floating island communities. and the original islands will simply be natural protection from bad weather and high waves which can periodically be artificially raised with rocks to become wave barriers.
SOURCE: CNN
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Canadian woman was killed by a truck in Kanchanaburi
Thai Airways resumes Perth – Bangkok flights
That sinking feeling – The Maldives is building a new ‘floating’ country
Siam Piwat welcomes world’s women leaders at Global Summit of Women 2022
Chadchart’s plan to complete a cable project started in 1984
Take a 3D walkthrough to these luxury apartments for rent in Bangkok
Cannabis use is banned on Thai university campuses
A Cat Gave Me Covid: Vet in Thailand “first in the world” to catch Covid-19 from a cat
Bangkok police hoodwinked by crafty anti-government protestors
Second suspect admits beating Thai couple to death with iron rod in Taiwan
Thai government should reconsider 2pm to 5pm alcohol ban
Russia-Ukraine conflict excuse for energy hike
Foreigner stabbed in Pattaya refuses hospital treatment
Come fly with me in Thailand, with a face mask – OPINION
Rabble-rouser to answer lese majeste charge today
Thailand – More Open Than Ever | GMT
The best places to retire in Thailand 2022
The best restaurants in Phuket you need to try in 2022
Laos to ban public from holding foreign currencies
UPDATE #2: Lithuanian man allegedly murders trans woman in northeast Thailand
Thai tourist robbed of more than 65,000 baht in assets in Pattaya
UPDATE #3: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
UPDATE #2: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
BREAKING: CCSA cancels Thailand Pass & change entertainment venue restrictions
UPDATE: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
Government to temporarily waive TM6 immigration forms
Retire to Thailand? Think again, unless you’ve got the dosh!
British pensioner in Chiang Mai dies in motorbike accident
Laotian tourists are flocking to Thailand
Shopee fires 50% of its Thai staff
Thailand drops outdoor face mask requirement
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime3 days ago
UPDATE #3: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
BREAKING: CCSA cancels Thailand Pass & change entertainment venue restrictions
- Thailand3 days ago
Retire to Thailand? Think again, unless you’ve got the dosh!
- Laos3 days ago
Laotian tourists are flocking to Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand drops outdoor face mask requirement
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand Pass, Bars, Masks: The Thaiger’s predictions for tomorrow’s CCSA meeting
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Best spot for surfing holiday at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket
- Bangkok3 days ago
Famous porn star to fight model in Bangkok boxing match