Thailand
Thai Airways resumes Perth – Bangkok flights
Thai Airways is finally resuming its Bangkok – Perth flight route after a two year suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner will fly on the route 3 times a week starting next month.
The first scheduled Bangkok – Perth flight will take off from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport on July 5. As of today (June 20), a one-way ticket on the route in July costs 13,000 baht – around 528 AUD – on the Thai Airways website. The flight time duration is 6 hours 45 minutes.
There has never been a better time to travel to post-pandemic Thailand. Last Friday, Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration – or CCSA – announced the cancellation of Thailand Pass, effective July 1. Thailand is about to become more open than ever. Starting in July, travellers entering Thailand will not need to make an application, take a pre-arrival Covid-19 test, or quarantine.
Incoming travellers will also no longer be required to purchase Covid-19 insurance, although it is still recommended. The price of Covid-19 insurance is fairly cheap, and could save your bacon if you did catch Covid-19 during your trip to Thailand and required hospital treatment.
Be sure to bring evidence of your vaccination history, in the case someone wants to check your documents at the airport. Unvaccinated people are still welcome to travel to Thailand, but need to provide evidence of a negative RT-PCR or “Professional” ATK test taken within 72 hours of arrival. Anyone who is found to not have either vaccination records or a a negative test result may still gain entry into Thailand, but will be subject to an on-arrival Covid-19 ATK test, probably at their own expense.
In other Thai Airways news, the cash-strapped airline – which filed for bankruptcy in 2020 – is still auctioning off bits and pieces of aircraft and merchandise through their Facebook page TG Warehouse Sale to make some extra pennies. The airline sold out of multicoloured aeroplane seats in 1 minute during its first successful Facebook Live auction, generating a profit of one million baht. The airline have since put more many seats up for sale on their Facebook page, open for bidding. The airline is even taking bids for an entire Boeing 737-400 airframe, intended to be converted into a cafe.
SOURCE: Thai Airways
