Thailand’s rescued tiger cubs are fattening up nicely in Udon Ratchathani, but these guys have already been saved from the pot.

Laos’ wildlife authorities are finally assisting Thailand’s search for 30 tiger cubs trafficked across the border to be fattened up and fed to sexually-challenged Chinese customers in underground Bangkok eateries.

Chaiwat Limlikitaksorn, director of the Ubon Ratchathani’s National Parks, said on Sunday that the missing cubs will most likely be smuggled back into Thailand to be sold to restaurants catering to exotic tastes.

Bangkok has no shortage of restaurants serving dishes like sautéed tiger meat, tiger-bone wine and bear paws to many Chinese consumers. Other exotic animals, such as a pangolin and a helmeted hornbill, are also on the menu.

Many Chinese men believe that tiger and bear meat are aphrodisiacs, so you can rest assured that anyone who wants to eat a tiger may have some serious problems in the brain and manhood departments – intellectual or sexual impotence.

Thailand’s libel laws prevent restaurants from being named here, and if you wondered why you never saw a bad review of a Thai restaurant (in Thailand) it’s a result of the same laws.

Chaiwat spoke to reporters as he introduced them to four tiger cubs rescued last month. The cubs are believed to have been taken from a tiger farm in Thailand to accomplices in Laos. They were then smuggled back and sold to undercover park officials last month. The officials offered to buy the four cubs, who were two-months old then, for a total of 1.5 million baht (US$45,000).

The couple who sold the tiger cubs are in detention and awaiting legal action.

Chaiwat said the cubs were underfed when rescued, but are now in good health and weigh over 7 kilograms each. His office is awaiting DNA results to see if the cubs came from any Thai farms. If there is a match, then legal action will be taken against the farms.