Thai government scraps Mekong blasting project | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Thai government scraps Mekong blasting project
The government has officially abandoned a controversial plan to blast rapids on the Mekong river in Chiang Mai province. The Chinese-led dredging and blasting plan, initiated in 2001, met with fierce opposition from locals and environmental groups, and the Cabinet agreed to scrap it at a weekly meeting on Tuesday.
The plan was to enable ships to carry goods from China’s landlocked southern Yunnan province to ports in Thailand and Laos. It was highly opposed by conservationists and communities living along the river, who feared it would harm the environment and only benefit China. A deputy government spokewoman told Reuters:
“The communities affected and non-profit groups were against the plan. Above all fearing it would affect the way of life, and China also had no funding for it … so we ended the project. It didn’t take off yet. We were only doing environmental and social impact assessments”
The Chinese embassy in Bangkok was not available for comment.
A Thai cabinet document said that China had informed involved countries last year that it would not pursue the project, but work had continued along stretches of the river in Laos and Myanmar.
“China’s mistreatment of the Mekong, and its control of upstream water supplies, already shows the problem. Treating the mother of rivers like an international canal is no way to conserve and protect the environment, fishing and Thai people’s traditional lifestyle.”
China’s dams on the Mekong have also become controversial, especially since China revealed it was testing equipment in the river’s upper reaches. Thai farmers say they have collapsed fish stocks.
The Mekong is the world’s 12th longest river. It stretches 4,350 kilometres from China, where it’s known as the Lancang river, through five southeast Asian countries, to Vietnam in the south. It hosts at least 270 species of fish.
SOURCE: Reuters
Chiang Mai
Train hits car in Chiang Mai, family survives
Police from Chiang Mai’s Saraphi police station yesterday received a report of a train hitting a car and rushed with rescuers to the scene at a crossing in Yang Nueng district. Once there, they found a badly damaged black Toyota Vios. The rescue team helped a family of three from the vehicle and took them to hospital, while the damaged car was later towed to the police station.
Initial investigation revealed that the father was driving with his wife and daughter on the way to school and failed to see the barrier already in place at the railway crossing. The car was on the railway track when it was hit by the train. Local media report that there were some undisclosed injuries but no fatalities.
Chiang Mai
73 year old Swede found dead in Chiang Mai condotel
Chiang Mai health authorities have reported the death of a 73 year old Swedish man in the northern province. He was found dead in a his condotel in Chang Phueak district on Monday. The body was discovered by staff, who immediately called police and health officials over fears of the Novel Coronavirus.
The body was identified as that of Gunnar Andersson. Police say he was found naked on the bathroom floor with no signs of trauma or injury.
Andersson had lived in the condotel for over a year. Thai media report housekeeping staff as saying Andersson “liked to drink heavily.”
Cause of death is unknown but a medical condition, or possibly a heart attack, is suspected.
Andersson’s body was transported to hospital for autopsy, and his blood will be tested for the Coronavirus.
Chiang Mai
Army officer wounded in Chiang Mai firefight with drug runners
A firefight with drug smugglers in Chiang Mai province’s Chiang Dao district has left an army officer wounded and in hospital.
A patrol was dispatched to a border village in Chiang Dao on Sunday, after a tip-off. The informant said drugs would be brought across the border through the Nong Kalang pass.
Early yesterday a group was spotted coming from the border. They were ordered to stop but instead opened fire. The soldiers returned fire, and the drug runners dropped their sacks and fled back over the border.
During the firefight, the patrol leader, Lietenant Arthit Kiangkham was shot and wounded. He was later admitted to Maharat Nakhon Chiang Mai Hospital, Thai media report.
