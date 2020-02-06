Connect with us

Environment

New bikes must meet Euro 4 emissions standards

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 hours ago

 on

New bikes must meet Euro 4 emissions standards | The Thaiger
PHOTO: From March 29, all new motorbikes sold in Thailand must meet Euro 4 emissions standards - BikeSocial
A new government policy, which will take effect on March 29, requires all new motorbikes sold in Thailand to meet Euro 4 emissions standards. Officials of the Thai Industrial Standards Institute met yesterday with representatives of more than 40 motorbike manufacturers, including Honda and Yamaha, informing them of the requirements.

The measure is intended to help tackle Thailand’s PM2.5 dust and pollution problem, but Euro 4 also requires a 50% reduction of carbon monoxide emissions, from the Euro 3 standards currently in use. It was announced by the Industry Ministry in January last year with the goal of reducing pollution from motorcycle exhaust by half.

All producers were instructed to follow the new policy or face penalties. In case of a violation, the manufacturer and importer will either be jailed for a period not more than two years, a fine not exceeding 2 million baht, or both, while the distributor may be imprisoned for a maximum of 6 months, or receive a fine of up to 500,000 baht, or both.

SOURCE: The Nation

Chiang Mai

Thai government scraps Mekong blasting project

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

6 hours ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

Thai government scraps Mekong blasting project | The Thaiger
PHOTO: A fisherman on the Mekong river bank outside Nong Khai - Soe Zeya Tun, Reuters

The government has officially abandoned a controversial plan to blast rapids on the Mekong river in Chiang Mai province. The Chinese-led dredging and blasting plan, initiated in 2001, met with fierce opposition from locals and environmental groups, and the Cabinet agreed to scrap it at a weekly meeting on Tuesday.

The plan was to enable ships to carry goods from China’s landlocked southern Yunnan province to ports in Thailand and Laos. It was highly opposed by conservationists and communities living along the river, who feared it would harm the environment and only benefit China. A deputy government spokewoman told Reuters:

“The communities affected and non-profit groups were against the plan. Above all fearing it would affect the way of life, and China also had no funding for it … so we ended the project. It didn’t take off yet. We were only doing environmental and social impact assessments”

The Chinese embassy in Bangkok was not available for comment.

A Thai cabinet document said that China had informed involved countries last year that it would not pursue the project, but work had continued along stretches of the river in Laos and Myanmar.

“China’s mistreatment of the Mekong, and its control of upstream water supplies, already shows the problem. Treating the mother of rivers like an international canal is no way to conserve and protect the environment, fishing and Thai people’s traditional lifestyle.”

China’s dams on the Mekong have also become controversial, especially since China revealed it was testing equipment in the river’s upper reaches. Thai farmers say they have collapsed fish stocks.

Thai government scraps Mekong blasting project | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

The Mekong is the world’s 12th longest river. It stretches 4,350 kilometres from China, where it’s known as the Lancang river, through five southeast Asian countries, to Vietnam in the south. It hosts at least 270 species of fish.

SOURCE: Reuters

 

 

Air Pollution

Bangkok halts construction of electric rail and highrises for 3 days

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

Bangkok halts construction of electric rail and highrises for 3 days | The Thaiger
PHOTO: A thick haze hangs over Bangkok - Chiang Rai Times

 

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration today ordered a 3 day suspension of the construction of seven electric train lines, highrise buildings and roads throughout Bangkok, in order to reduce PM2.5 pollution.

The Pollution Control Department reported this morning that 39 areas in Bangkok and four in its suburbs were found to have high levels of PM2.5 particles, measured to be between 37 and 76 microns per cubic metre, exceeding Thailand’s 50 micron safety threshold.

Lat Phrao Soi 95 in Wang Thong Lang district, Tambon Khlong Koom in Bung Koom district were the worst affected, with 76 microns, followed by 72 microns in Tambon Thung Song Hong in Laksi district.

City Hall’s spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said yesterday that high atmospheric pressure, compounded by poor air circulation, is preventing fine particles from dispersing, thus the need to suspend construction of major projects.

He said that activities not directly related to construction, such as interior decoration of highrise buildings, can continue, and that the city’s administration is coordinating with the Industrial Works Department to send inspectors to factories in and around Bangkok to check for excessive smoke discharge.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Coronavirus

China now battling an outbreak of bird flu in Hunan

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

China now battling an outbreak of bird flu in Hunan | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chinese authorities rush to contain the outbreak of Bird Flu in Hunan - Thailand Medical News

On top of the growing Coronavirus outbreak and efforts of authorities to contain the spread, Chinese officials have now reported a case of the potent H5N1 bird flu in Shaoyang city in central China’s Hunan province. The province is south of Hubei but the outbreak of bird flu is unrelated to the Wuhan coronavirus.

Avian influenza, aka. H5N1, avian flu or bird flu, is a variety of influenza caused by viruses adapted to birds. The type with the greatest risk is highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Bird flu is similar to swine flu, dog flu, horse flu and human flu as an illness caused by strains of influenza viruses that have adapted to a specific host. Out of the three types of influenza viruses (A, B, and C), influenza A virus is a zoonotic infection with a natural reservoir almost entirely in birds. Avian influenza, for most purposes, refers to the influenza A virus – Wikipedia

The Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs reports that the viral outbreak has already killed 4,500 chickens out of 7,850 infected. Local authorities have sealed off and sterilised the infected area, where a total of 17,828 chickens have now been culled and safely disposed.

Last week authorities in India started culling chickens and destroying eggs to contain the bird flu virus. And a different strain, the H5N8 virus, has spread throughout eastern Europe in recent weeks.

H5N1 virus causes severe respiratory disease in poultry and could be transmitted to humans by contact and by staying close to infected animals for a long time. People infected with this virus are statistically 50% more likely to die than through SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome with a 10% death rate) and the new coronavirus (2% death rate), according to AFP.

A bird flu outbreak in China back in 2013 ended up costing US$6.5 billion in economic losses, as assessed by the UN.

SOURCE: The Nation | AFP

