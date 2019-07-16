Koh Phi Phi dugong died from a gastrointestinal infection | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Koh Phi Phi dugong died from a gastrointestinal infection

PHOTO: Department of National Parks, Wildlife & Plant Conservation

Another dead dugong was discovered over the weekend off Koh Phi Phi in Krabi province. Department of Marine and Coastal Resources veterinarians have determined the death was caused by stomach infection and chronic inflammation of the intestines.

Another was found off the coast of Trang on the weekend as well.

The adult male dugong measured 3 metres in length and weighing 398 kilograms when it was found by a fishing vessel off Koh Phi Phi. It was taken to the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Centre for an autopsy.

The autopsy revealed that the dugong suffered heart failure and had a gastrointestinal infection. Undigested seagrass was found in its stomach.

It’s been a bad start to 2019 for dugong with seven of the docile mammals being found dead on beaches or in the seas off Trang and Krabi provinces, notably in the last 2-3 months. But two youngsters ‘Mariam’ and ‘Yamil’, were alive when they were discovered and have since become dugong reality TV stars with their own live-streaming by the DMCR so you can follow their progress as they get nursed back to health.

Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand.

