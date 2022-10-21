Environment
Dying of laughter – animals on the brink say ‘cheesy’
The Comedy Wildlife Photo awards have rolled around yet again, annual prizes for bad photography where technical flaws like unwanted foreshortening are revered and the welfare of subjects irrelevant.
Presumably, a picture of an adolescent lion falling from a tree in the Serengeti is as funny as an adolescent human falling from a Bangkok balcony. The planet is dying and almost all the animals in these pictures face extinction. Is this the time to “lighten up”?
It is hard to see how it benefits the fish for us to “laugh” at the work of a photographer who believes that fish can smile. Don’t we have enough pictures of fish already? Is there any need to take more? Wouldn’t the world be a better place with the photographer at home and the fish left in peace?
But you know, if you just got through watching Seaspiracy and if you are despairing about what you have done to the world’s oceans, perhaps a simpering fish can take away the fragment of guilt you feel as you tuck into the frozen cod and chips that travelled 10,000 kilometres from the North Atlantic to become the dish of the day in your Pattaya rest home.
