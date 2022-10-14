Connect with us

World

It’s in the jeans – Iconic pants mined from rich seam of racism  

Published

 on 

When a pair of filthy old Levi’s blue jeans dating back to the 1880s was found in an abandoned mine in the former Wild West by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris, he knew immediately they were something special.

The vintage pants were sold at Durango Vintage Festivus, a four-day celebration of denim on the outskirts of Aztec, N.M. for $87,400 (3.3 million baht), despite the racists message woven into the fabric of society as represented in the most iconic apparel of the Old West.

The jeans, which feature a buckle-back adjuster along the seat, were purchased by Kyle Hautner and Zip Stevenson. Stevenson owns and operates the Denim Doctors repair shop in Los Angeles.

It’s in the jeans – Iconic pants mined from rich seam of racism   | News by Thaiger

In case you were wondering exactly what a “buckle-back” was.

Stevenson said the pants were a very rare discovery indeed…

“These jeans are extremely rare — especially in this fantastic worn condition and size.”

Stevenson, said Harris…

“has looked in at least 50 abandoned mines for five years and has not found a pair of equal quality.”

It’s in the jeans – Iconic pants mined from rich seam of racism   | News by Thaiger

Only a couple of other pairs of Levi’s from the period are on display in museums and not in wearable condition.

He said only a couple of other pairs of Levi’s from the same period are known to exist. All of them are on display in museums and not in wearable condition. Stevenson said that the auctioned pair, by contrast, could be worn with only a few minor repairs…

“There’s a couple of soft spots on the jeans that could use a bit of reinforcement but otherwise they’re super-duper solid jeans.”

In 1848, the discovery of gold deposits in California sparked the legendary Gold Rush that saw thousands travel across the continent in the hope of striking it rich. Most never did and many died trying. The mines closed in 1896 when prices dropped dramatically.

Now some enterprising individuals are excavating the entrances of old silver mines in California, Nevada and Arizona but they aren’t looking for precious metals. They are digging for vintage jeans.

It’s in the jeans – Iconic pants mined from rich seam of racism   | News by Thaiger

The California Gold Rush saw thousands travel across the US in the hope of striking it rich. Most never did. Many died trying.

Harris previously sold a pair of jeans for US$30,000 and recently received an offer of US$100,000. These, of course, aren’t any ordinary jeans. They’re vintage Levi’s that harken back to a bygone age when things were oh-so simple. A label inside the jeans proudly boasts…

“The only kind made by white labor.”

The slogan was adopted by Live-Strauss after the passing of the monstrous Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, which barred Chinese workers from entering the United States.

It’s in the jeans – Iconic pants mined from rich seam of racism   | News by Thaiger

The Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 barred Chinese workers from entering the US.

A Levi’s representative said the slogan and the company’s policy of not hiring Chinese immigrants, were both ditched in the 1890s.

The jeans are now in a safety deposit box near Denim Doctors and can be viewed by appointment. Stevenson said he is hoping to sell the pants to a museum for public display.

It’s in the jeans – Iconic pants mined from rich seam of racism   | News by Thaiger

 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand18 mins ago

More students from Thailand enter China
ASEAN36 mins ago

Bio, circular, green – Thailand’s BCG offers APEC sustainable economy
Koh Samui53 mins ago

Missing Russian man in Koh Pha Ngan believed found dead
Sponsored2 days ago

Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
World2 hours ago

It’s in the jeans – Iconic pants mined from rich seam of racism  
Tourism14 hours ago

Taiwan welcomes Bangkok travellers as first unrestricted flight
Crime17 hours ago

Drunk man holds baby hostage at knifepoint to get his wife back
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand17 hours ago

THAILAND NEWS TODAY | Cyclone to hit Thailand this weekend
Tourism17 hours ago

Philippine Airlines takes off to Bangkok
Weather18 hours ago

Muddy flood water can carry deadly bacteria
Politics18 hours ago

Julian Assange supporters ‘heartened’ by Aussie govt
ASEAN19 hours ago

The redback is coming – China’s monetary subtext for ASEAN summit
ASEAN20 hours ago

Woe upon woe – Suu Kyi gets more jail time
Drugs20 hours ago

3 men arrested for drugs, selling fake cocaine
Politics21 hours ago

Thailand refuses to condemn Russia at UN Assembly
Hot News22 hours ago

Ukraine regains more territory from Russia in south
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending