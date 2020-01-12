Drought prompts Tesco Lotus to increase bottled water production | The Thaiger

Environment
Drought prompts Tesco Lotus to increase bottled water production
Tesco Lotus, the Thai division of Britain’s biggest retailer, is boosting bottled water production to help customers cope with drought. The chain says it will increase production of its own branded bottled water and also increase orders of other brands to sell at its branches nationwide, in response to this year’s drought and water shortages, which is predicted to be the worst in decades
A spokeswoman says that stocks of bottled water will be increased 50% compared to normal supplies.
Tesco says the move is intended “to ensure there will be enough water to serve the demands of its customers around Thailand during the drought season.” Tesco Lotus is offering a discount on bottled water up to March 4 at all of its branches, including its Tesco Lotus Express stores, and is working with partners to reduce transport time by getting the water delivered directly from the factories to its stores, instead of via its warehouse facilities.
It has not been disclosed where Tesco is sourcing the water but, presumably, it is being sourced from current available water supplies.
Due to the hazardous pollution levels in Bangkok and the surrounding area, Tesco Lotus is also stocking proper N95 face-masks for people to protect against PM2.5 dust particles in the air. The masks are available at all branches. including Tesco Lotus Express. N95 classification masks will help reduce inhalation of the harmful 2.5 micron air pollution particles, as distinct with the flimsy, cheap paper masks distributed by government authorities and schools.
Central Thailand
Locals protest for closure of Ayutthaya smelting plant
Residents in the central Thai province of Ayutthaya are protesting to demand the closure of a smelting plant which they claim is threatening the environment and their health. More than 200 people took to the streets this week to protest the failure of the CP Industry Company, which operates the scrap metal processing plant, and to honour promises to address the issue.
The issue dates back to 2014, when residents sued the Ayutthaya provincial government and five officials for allowing the company to endanger the environment and their health. They took their case all the way to the Central Administrative Court.
In September 2018 that court withdrew the smelter’s license, which would have allowed the company to perform smelting and separation of electronic waste. CP Industry Company successfully appealed the court order, claiming it was bringing in equipment to eliminate the stench and hazardous effects within eight months.
But disaffected residents have demanded that the company’s license be completely withdrawn.
Activist Srisuwan Janya, dubbed “Thailand’s Complainer-In-Chief” by local media, made an appearance at the protest and vowed to take the case to the Administrative Court to demand suspension of the recycling operations.
Bangkok
PM tells Thais to take shorter showers
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is asking the public to turn off their taps, shower less and conserve water to cope with the drought affecting Thailand’s northern and central areas. Thais LOVE their multiple showers every day.
“Please all help save water. Turn off all the taps. Use less water. Reduce tooth-brushing and shower time by one minute.”
With river levels low and rising sea levels, seawater is now pushing up into the mighty Chao Phraya River, the source of much of central Thailand’s water. The changes are making tap water briny in Bangkok and the suburbs. The situation has become so dire that authorities are trucking in drinking water for free distribution at 18 locations.
A municipal government spokesman told Reuters that the government will spend three billion baht ($134 million) on wells and pipes to extract groundwater, as the drought is expected to worsen along with the progressive rise of the sea levels.
Although Thailand’s dry season usually runs from November through April, authorities predict it could go on through June this year. Drought has already been declared in 14 provinces in central, northern and northeastern farming regions.
With reservoir levels low from drought, the government has asked farmers in those regions not to grow off-season rice.
Some other ways you can save water around home HERE.
Bangkok
Bangkok authorities roll out the water trucks for free drinking water
As water authorities around Bangkok start rolling out a long-term solution to the increasing salinity of the water further up the Chao Phraya river, locals are being treated to free drinking water.
The Metropolitan Waterworks Authority has is transporting tap water from the Mahasawat water factory, in a small district west of the main city unaffected by the saltwater problem, to distribute to the public for free.
People have been invited to take their containers to collect free drinking water at any of the waterworks’ 18 branches around Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan. There is also a Metropolitan Waterworks Authority call centre with a hotline on 1125, 24 hours a day.
The MWA has is also providing a letter of permission that allows the drilling of artesian wells 10 inches wide and to depths of 350-600 metres to produce tap water in four areas – Bang Khen, Min Buri, Lat Krabang and Samut Prakan.
The Department of Groundwater Resources initially approved wells in Bang Khen, Min Buri and Lat Krabang, while Samut Prakan was in the process of being considered. Each well will use nearly 54,000 cubic metres of groundwater to produce tap water per month. More than 5,000 households will benefit from the measure.
In recent months the problem of increasing salinity has become worse. High tides, rising sea levels, a worsening drought – all compounded by Bangkok’s decades-long sink into the marshy delta it was built on – are driving sea water deeper into the coastal areas of the Chao Phraya river. This is now palpably threatening tap water in some parts of Bangkok and its suburbs to taste salty.
The salinity of water from the estuary of the Chao Phraya River up to Samlae station in Pathum Thani, north of the city and some 40 kilometres up stream from the Gulf of Thailand, is being closely monitored.
SOURCE: The Nation
