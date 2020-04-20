Chiang Mai still struggling for some fresh air | The Thaiger

Environment
Chiang Mai still struggling for some fresh air
Chiang Mai is suffering yet another day of poor air quality index, according to aqicn.org. And whilst the air quality is bad, it’s still a lot better than it was a month or so ago when the readings zoomed up to 300-400, and somedays, even higher.
aqicn.org data reports that Chiang Mai’s air quality index had a PM2.5 level of 168 micrograms per cubic metre on average, 50 AQI being Thailand’s upper safety limit. This represents the 86th consecutive day with air quality index above 100 in Chiang Mai. The AQI is a standard that indicates the level of air pollution – particulate of 2.5 micron particles per cubic metre of air.
• Level 0-50 means good air quality
• 51-100 means moderate quality
• 101-105 will affect sensitive groups
• 151-200 is slightly harmful to health
• 201-300 is highly harmful
• 301-500 means hazardous
Chiang Mai’s air pollution has been a consistent issue, since the northern Thai city was declared ‘most polluted city in the world’ on March 10, according AirVisual.com. The city has ‘won’ the accolade on more than 10 days this year. Adding to the problem, in recent months, has been the forest fires challenging local authorities in the mountains around the city.
A news report from Channel News Asia (below) onApril 6 gives an insight into the long days and life of a firefighter in the region. Chiang Mai firefighter Amphon Kanchan said that the situation this year is more severe than before. He also describes the tough conditions as steep terrain makes certain parts of the forest difficult to reach.
“This year is dry. There has been no rain. I’ve been working nonstop for almost 2 months and haven’t gone home yet”
Haze has been a common phenomenon in North Thailand and particularly Chiang Mai for more than a decade. It usually occurs from January to April, but peaks in March as extremely dry conditions increase the severity of forest fires, mostly deliberately lit. The situation is intensified by farmers who burn waste to clear land for the next harvest season.
SOURCE: Samui TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai farmer trampled by elephant, dies
In the second such incident in a week, a farmer has been trampled to death by an elephant yesterday in Thailand’s northern Chiang Mai Province. Police say the body of 68 year old Sa-ard Khamsrijai was found in the garden of his vegetable farm in San Sai district.
Officers say the body had wounds consistent with trampling, and a female elephant, owned by a local elephant park, was found near the scene. It’s believed Sa-ard was watering his plants when he came across the elephant and tried to shoo it away, but the animal panicked and trampled him.
Police say the park had taken the elephant out to forage as there have been no park visitors since the Covid-19 outbreak. The elephant was tethered to a tree in the forest but broke free and wandered into Sa-ard’s farm.
Police are reportedly filing criminal charges against the park owner.
Exactly a week ago, a village elder in the central Thailand’s Tha Takiab district was stomped and gored to death by a wild elephant while collecting mangoes.
Elephants and their caretakers are in dire straits in Thailand. The Covid-19 crisis has meant an end to the tourism on which elephant parks and camps, mainly in the North, traditionally depend. Elephant businesses in Chiang Mai and elsewhere are being wiped outin their dozens, if not hundreds. Most have closed their doors and laid off thousands of staff. Those that remain open are haemorrhaging money, and the elephants, left largely without food, are forced to forage.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Environment
‘Ranger’ the civet and friends saved from Chiang Mai forest fires
Twenty wild animals including ‘Ranger’ the palm civet, hawks, yellow throated martens, gibbons and leopards, have been rescued from forest fires in Thailand’s northern province of Chiang Mai. The wildlife conservation department says that although some of the animals have been injured in forest fires, they are all now safe and under the care of the animal clinic. They estimate that many thousands of wild animals may have lost their life during the blazes.
They will be kept at the clinic until strong enough to return to the wild once the fires come to an end. The forest fires in Chiang Mai and other northern provinces have been blamed on poachers, who “slash and burn” the land to make hunting easier despite the threat of stiff penalties. Other fires are blamed on farmers and plantation owners.
One touching story of a badly burned civet named ‘Ranger’ has gone viral as netizens shared the story of his recovery after he was found bewildered in the wake of a massive forest fire and brought to the nearby clinic for rehabilitation.
The National Parks department said “The doctor named it ‘Ranger’ because it is a tough and a relentless survivor. The latest update is that Ranger is gaining strength.
“Its wild instinct is back and is showing some aggression. It can slowly eat soft food until the plate is empty. Thank you everyone for the help.”
Posted by Sukanya Ruangpratheep on Friday, April 3, 2020
Chiang Mai
Food queues run 2 kilometres around Chiang Mai moat
There was a group of Chiang Mai city volunteers who published a donation point to receive offerings that are serving the dual purpose of helping impoverished victims of the Covid-19 pandemic and letting the goodness of this year’s otherwise-non-existant Songkran festival shine through. The response, from donators and recipients has been phenomenal.
Over the last week the queues running around the moat from the Chinese consulate on the outer moat and to the inner moat near the Tha Pae Gate, have continued to grow. Goods donated included rice, noodles, water, cooking oil, canned fish, eggs and boxes of prepared food. There’s a queue of people wanting to donate and an even longer queue of people waiting patiently for a hand-out. Yesterday the queue ran 2 kilometres.
This centre has now been distributing food for six days.
One of the people involved in the project is 43 year old Montchai Chaisom. He’s been standing under the Chiang Mai sun for nearly a week accepting people’s donations.
“We saw that there were lines of people waiting for food at Tha Pae Gate, so it wanted us to do something to help. My friends and I therefore thought that we needed to go onto Facebook and get the word out.”
On the first day Montchai and other volunteers distributed 500 bags of rice and many dozen eggs. It just grew from there.
“We thought we would do this for only seven days, and tomorrow is our last day, but today the queue is so long.”
Initially this project was funded by Montchai and his friends, but they have now opened up to the public to help support the costs. Montchai says it’s currently costing 20,000+ baht per day to supplement the donations and meet the demand.
Montchai said that if anyone would like his group to continue doing what they are doing, then they are welcome to donate towards the efforts…
• Kasikorn Bank, Account Number: 796-2-17686-5 or pay by PromptPay: 081706616
SOURCE: Chiang Mai CityLife
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Stranded Russian couple have been living in a Krabi cave
Chiang Mai still struggling for some fresh air
Pattaya’s biggest Songkran party makes way for empty streets
Leatherback turtles return to Phuket and Phang Nga coastlines
HM the King approves 1.9 trillion baht stimulus for Thailand
It’s official: Phuket reopens after April 30
Samut Prakarn shooting leads to one fatality
Sweden’s massive public health gamble is failing
Back to business – time for Thailand’s tourist industry to get ready
Air pollution in Bangkok falls to lowest level in 2020
4 pro golfers, 131 students allowed to return to Thailand
“Thailand’s Covid-19 death rate is a quarter of the world average, recovery rate is high”
Thailand’s new Covid-19 infections drop to 32 today, 0 deaths reported
15 curfew breakers arrested in Chon Buri for drinking, gambling and playing snooker – VIDEO
Monk defrocked and arrested after allegedly shooting man in the testicles
UPDATE: Thai Returnee from Indonesia commits suicide on last day of quarantine
Thai Covid 19 “Super Spreader” song goes… VIRAL
Computer says no. Finance ministry refuses two-thirds of stimulus applicants.
Up to 10 million Thais out of work in next three months – CCSA
New Phuket governor announced, old Governor shunted off to Petchaburi
300 more “little ghosts” returning from South Korea
Singapore hit by a second wave of coronavirus cases
A golden moment for Thailand’s gold sellers
The road back to ‘normal’ – when can we get back to work?
South Asia risks becoming the next epicentre for Covid-19 pandemic
Drunken man incinerates ATM after running out of alcohol
Up to 100,000 Thais at risk from alcohol-related ‘withdrawals’ during national ban
Bodies of two teen girls found in Kwae Noy river, Kanchanaburi
AoT, already struggling, deny investing in faltering Thai Airways
Thailand’s flight arrival ban extended to April 30
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Environment3 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket Zoo animals left abandoned and starving – VIDEO
- Politics4 days ago
Taiwan considers rebranding its flag carrier, China Airlines
- Bangkok4 days ago
Ex-military doctors recalled by the Royal Thai Air Force
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Loophole closed – more unemployed to receive payments from Thai government
- Coronavirus Phuket3 days ago
Phuket reports 1 new Covid-19 case (Friday)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai-Malaysian border set to open this weekend
- ASEAN3 days ago
Extreme weather threatens already virus-stricken Asian and Pacific countries
- Coronavirus Cases3 days ago
28 new Covid-19 cases (Friday), one more death, as recovery rate reaches 62%