Pattaya’s biggest Songkran party makes way for empty streets | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Pattaya’s biggest Songkran party makes way for empty streets
This week in Pattaya, in any other year, there is a traditional celebration known as Wan Lai (the celebration after Songkran) – a week long wet-fest where Thai citizens and tourists come to Pattaya to enjoy post-Songkran on steroids.
In regular years the Pattaya festival draws hundreds of thousands of people from the world a truly unique festival/party, featuring dozens of concerts, events, water throwing, special vendors, shows, drinking (lots of drinking). There are also family gatherings and an overall feeling of positivity and energy for those who participate.
The provincial local source The Pattaya News reports… “It’s so big that it is impossible to travel in the city and taxis stop running as the streets fill with revelers celebrating in the back of pickup trucks and vehicles for miles. Even most of those who dislike the Songkran festival (and there are plenty, including those who leave the country for it) generally agree the final day is one wild party and can be a lot of fun.”
“Songkran Day in Pattaya is, even more than New Year’s Eve in December, the biggest party of the year.”
However due to the Covid-19 situation in Thailand, mass gatherings are now banned, and the laws in the Emergency Decree have cancelled events like Songkran and Wan Lai. Alcohol sales are also banned and beaches are closed along with every possible place people could have gathered or socialised.
The Thai Government has stated that they still plan to have a Songkran celebration later in the year and promised the Thai people they would still get their annual new year festival, although it will likely be dramatically different and would also depend on the improvement of the situation.
It is unlikely, even if there is a postponed Songkran in the late summer, that the usual millions of tourists will be able to come and enjoy it anyway.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus Thailand
Stranded Russian couple have been living in a Krabi cave
A Russian couple say they’ve been stuck in a cave waiting out the Covid-19 crisis in Thailand, after which they hope to return to their country.
They’ve been holed up in a tent inside the entrance to the cave in Tonsai Bay, Krabi. Officials heard from locals about the 2 Russians, both around 30 years old, who had sought refuge in the local cave. The married couple were invited to the Ao Nang Tourist Police Station to investigate their circumstances.
The tourists told police that they came to visit Railay Beach as part of their holiday in Thailand. It was now over 2 months since their arrival. Last month the couple visited the police station to file a report after their drone and camera had been stolen. Police were unable to track down their belongings so the Russian couple say they had no choice but to let the issue go.
At the start of April new safety measures shut down the hotels in and around Krabi. They told police they had nowhere to go and because they didn’t know anyone in the area, so they had to find their own means of survival until the situation improved.
The pair found the cave located at Tonsai Bay, they set up a tent inside and say they have lived there ever since.
Officials escorted the couple to a private hospital in Ao Nang for a health check. Both were declared healthy with no fever or symptoms of Covid-19. When police asked what they were going to do next, the couple said that they can’t travel back to Russia until the local outbreak situation improves.
Officials then delivered the couple to one of the 4 hotels in Krabi that are allowed to remain open to support foreigners who are stranded in the region. The Russian Embassy in Thailand was also notified of the couple for further assistance and to keep them up to date with changes in the situation.
STORY: Sanook.com
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
HM the King approves 1.9 trillion baht stimulus for Thailand
A royal endorsement was published in Thailand’s Royal Gazette yesterday saying, “his Majesty the King has approved new stimulus measures and laws to enforce spending worth 1.9 trillion baht, to lessen the impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) on the economy”.
This will take effect immediately according to the Royal Gazette. Read more about the 1.9 trillion baht stems package HERE.
The measures, were approved by cabinet during their weekly Tuesdaymeeting last week, allowing the government to borrow 1 trillion baht to be used for public health spending and job creation. The Bank of Thailand will also be allowed to lend 500 billion baht to smaller businesses owners and to set up a 400 billion baht fund to support Thai companies.
Thailand has been predicted to lose at least 1.3 trillion baht, (most of it in the tourism sector) and up to 10 million jobs.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus Phuket
It’s official: Phuket reopens after April 30
“Lockdown” is a word that’s being bandied about with abandon these days, but it’s actually a bit misleading. It’s a noun of North American origin defined as “the confining of prisoners to their cells, typically after an escape or to regain control during a riot.” To say that parts of Thailand or any other country are “under lockdown” is to basically define us all as inmates.
No new cases today, Monday. More below.
No part of Thailand has been under lockdown – a nighttime curfew and travel restrictions, yes. Even the areas with the strictest measures in place to limit the spread of Covid-19, like the southern island province of Phuket, which has prohibited travel between its 17 subdistricts or tambons, still allows people to move about within their own communities to buy food and necessities outside of curfew hours.
Now a handful of orders, dated last Wednesday, but which were only publicly posted after 8:30 on Saturday night, have confirmed that that the “Phuket Lockdown” will end on April 30. The orders, signed by Phuket’s outgoing governor Pakkapong Tawipat, can be seen here can be seen HERE.
Some restrictions were originally slated to end on April 26, but in its summary of the orders, the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department emphasised:
“All orders of Phuket Province shall end on 30 April 2020.”
Also mentioned in the latest orders is that all private kindergartens and nurseries are to remain closed, and that construction may continue, but contractors may only use construction materials that are already on site and are not allowed to move new materials to their worksites.
As is standard, the orders reminded all persons that violations of restrictions issued under the Emergency Decree will incur a penalty of up to a year in prison and/or a fine of up to 100,000, baht.
Phuket reported no new Covid-19 cases for a third consecutive day today; 1 case was reported on Friday. 1 more person was discharged, leaving 64 patients still in hospital out of 192 total confirmed cases since the outbreak began. Phuket has had the highest rate of infection in Thailand, although the recovery rate there is around 70%.
SOURCE: The Phuket News | Phuket PR Department
SOURCE: The Phuket News | Phuket PR Department
