Connect with us

Environment

Calls for factories to be moved out of residential areas after blaze at plastics plant

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook/Lye Ket Yong

The Federation of Thai Industries is calling on the government to move factories away from residential neighbourhoods, following the devastating blaze in Samut Prakan, outside Bangkok. According to a Bangkok Post report, FTI chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree suggests factory owners could be given incentives to relocate, such as a reduction in corporate income tax and land tax.

“Factory relocation requires support from the government because it incurs high costs.”

1 firefighter has died and dozens have been injured fighting a huge blaze at a plastics factory in the Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan. It took over 24 hours to fully extinguish the fire, which started with a huge explosion in the early hours of Monday morning. The Bangkok Post reports that 73 homes were damaged and 1,900 residents within a 5-kilometre radius had to be evacuated. Since then, officials have issued warnings about the risk of toxic fumes from the site.

The FTI points to growing city expansion as a contributing factor in residential homes having to exist side-by-side with manufacturing plants. Supant is calling on the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand to develop dedicated industrial zones so that factories can be moved away from residential areas and offered low land rates. He adds that the FTI encourages its members to develop their premises along environmental guidelines and says there are currently 300 factories under the Eco Factory project.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Tjampman
2021-07-07 11:53
25 minutes ago, el_khan said: From my understanding this factory was there long before there were residential properties in the area. Perhaps another point would be to not allow homes to be built near factories with hazardous chemicals. I think…
image
HolyCowCm
2021-07-07 13:33
Right dab smack almost next to the airport. Probably not much there beforehand except industrial and fields with some Moo Bahns around before development took off. These Einstein's here always seem to come up with some cockamamy spur of the…
image
AlexPTY
2021-07-07 13:35
i thought that residential areas appear around factories naturally, not the other way around, but of cause i am not an architect
image
HolyCowCm
2021-07-07 13:38
1 minute ago, AlexPTY said: i thought that residential areas appear around factories naturally, not the other way around, but of cause i am not an architect Normally yes. I know of factory that made little immigrant worker cities around…
image
el_khan
2021-07-07 14:43
2 hours ago, Tjampman said: I think you missed the point of lowering taxes 🙄 Seems like quite an business organisation that the first think they are suggesting is that they need cheaper taxes. I mean it sounds logical to…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 mins ago

Wednesday Covid-19 Update: 6,519 new cases; provincial totals
Tourism1 hour ago

3 travellers escaped Phuket Sandbox but were quickly caught
Phuket2 hours ago

Phuket Sandbox over 2000 arrivals; 1 Covid-19 infection

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Bangkok2 hours ago

Bangkok doctor in critical condition after being stabbed by patient, blood donations needed
Phuket2 hours ago

Phuket “Sandbox” traveller infected with Covid-19, tour group now in quarantine
Phuket3 hours ago

Phuket Tourist Police announce taxi fares, ask travellers to report rip-offs
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime3 hours ago

Another new panel formed to investigate senior officers, prosecutors in “Boss” case
Drugs4 hours ago

More than 300 kilograms of heroin en route to Australia seized at Chon Buri port
Environment4 hours ago

Calls for factories to be moved out of residential areas after blaze at plastics plant
Thailand5 hours ago

More than 80,000 people affected by chemical factory fire in Samut Prakan
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Cabinet approves Pfizer purchase, plus another 10.9 million Sinovac doses
Thailand5 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | All about Samui, Covid update. Live from Cafe Waya
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Growing calls for healthcare workers to get Pfizer booster
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Wednesday Covid update: 6,519 new infections+, 54 deaths
Thailand19 hours ago

Let The Thaiger take care of your property insurance needs
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending