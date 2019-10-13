Bhumjaithai ministers will quit if herbicides are not banned | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Bhumjaithai ministers will quit if herbicides are not banned

2 hours ago 

Bhumjaithai ministers will quit if herbicides are not banned

Lobbying is intensifying over a final decision to ban three controversial herbicides – paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos. With farmers, agri-business interests, environmental activists and social media all putting pressure on decision-makers to sway their decision, the biggest pressure is from within the ruling Palang Pracharat government.

Increasing pressure is now being applied to the National Hazardous Substances Committee after the Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced that the Bhumjaithai party’s ministers, who oversee the use of the herbicide trio, will resign if the committee does not decide to completely ban the three toxic chemicals.

The resignation of the minority partys’ Ministers from the coalition government would force Palang Pracharat into risky minority government territory where they would lose any no-confidence motion.

Speaking at a hotel in the southern province of Phatthalung, along with six other Bhumjaithai party MPs, Mr. Anutin reaffirmed the party’s demand, in the public interest, for a complete ban on the herbicides.

He said that two representatives of the Health ministry, who sit on the NHSC, will definitely vote to ban the substances as he called on the committee for an open vote, instead of a secret ballot as it had done in the past.

According to Thai PBS World, when asked about the opinion of Mr. Chadha Thaiseth, an MP from Uthai Thani province and elder brother of Deputy Agriculture Minister Mananya Thaiseth who suggested the party’s ministers overseeing the use of the herbicides must resign if they are not banned, the deputy prime minister said they were ready to quit “if we cannot control those people.”

Mr. Anutin did not elaborate which ministers should quit, but it is understood he was referring to himself and Ms. Mananya.

The National Hazardous Substances Committee is yet to set the date for a final decision on the ban.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

PHOTO: Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul

ASEAN

Two more Thai marine parks declared ASEAN heritage parks

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

October 11, 2019

By

Two more Thai marine parks declared ASEAN heritage parks | The Thaiger

PHOTO: bluestars.info

“The two marine parks are Thailand’s fifth and sixth to be given the status of ASEAN heritage parks.”

Two southern Thailand national parks have been recognised as ASEAN heritage parks at this week’s 15th ASEAN environment ministers’ meeting in Siem Reap, Cambodia, the home of Angkor Wat. Warawut Silpa-archa, Thailand’s Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, told reporters the ASEAN environment ministers voted unanimously to designate Haad Chao Mai-Koh Libong No-hunting Zone and Ang Thong marine parks as the 45th and 46th ASEAN heritage parks.

Ang Thong Marine Park, west of Koh Samui in the Gulf of Thailand, is made up of 42 islands rich in natural diversity, with a rare orchid, the Venus slipper, only available in the park. It is also the feeding ground for Bryde or Bruda whales, bottlenose dolphins and green turtles.

Haad Chao Mai-Koh Libong No-hunting Zone Marine Park, off Trang province, is rich in sea grass and corals and is the feeding ground of dugongs.

The two marine parks are Thailand’s fifth and sixth to be given the status of ASEAN heritage parks after Khao Yai National Park, Tarutao, Surin-Similan-Similan-Phang-nga Bay marine parks and the Kaeng Krachan forest complex in Kanchanaburi province.

To qualify as ASEAN heritage parks, they must meet certain criteria, such as ecological richness, natural characteristics, regional representation, high conservation importance, proper management, cross-boundary characteristics and connectivity between cultures and the ecological system and natural diversity.

Two more Thai marine parks declared ASEAN heritage parks | News by The Thaiger Two more Thai marine parks declared ASEAN heritage parks | News by The Thaiger

Environment

5 more dead elephants located by drone at Khao Yai park waterfall

The Thaiger

Published

5 days ago

on

October 8, 2019

By

5 more dead elephants located by drone at Khao Yai park waterfall | The Thaiger

PHOTO: One of the elephants spotted on Saturday before disappearing in the forest – AFP

Sending up the video-enabled drones at the Khao Yai National Park, north east of Bangkok, has spotted five more dead elephants. Park officials are still working out how to retrieve the bodies of six others dead elephants in the same area after a herd stumbled into a ravine over the weekend. The area where the elephants died is in Pak Phli district of Nakhon Nayok.

The five additional elephant bodies were located near the Haew Narok waterfall close to the same location where six others were found on Saturday.

The total of eleven dead elephants is one of the biggest losses to Thailand’s wild elephant population in a national park on record. Officials believe all were from the same herd. The reason the herd plunged into the ravine remains unknown although authorities speculated a younger elephant may have strayed and the older elephants were rushing to save it.

A huge net, capable of handling weights up to 40 tonne, has been erected further downstream in case the bodies are washed further down the ravine. They are trying to prevent the rotting bodies from polluting the downstream reservoir. Authorities also want to examine the beasts to try and find more clues about the incident.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

5 more dead elephants located by drone at Khao Yai park waterfall | News by The Thaiger

MAP: Google Maps

Environment

Panel bans paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos effective December 1

The Thaiger

Published

5 days ago

on

October 8, 2019

By

Panel bans paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos effective December 1 | The Thaiger

A four-party working committee, set up on the request of the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, has agreed unanimously to ban the production, import, sale and use of three controversial herbicides – paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos.

The decision was handed down yesterday and takes effect as of December 1 “as a New Year’s gift for the Thai people”.

Thai Deputy Agriculture Minister Mananya Thaiseth, who chaired the ad-hoc committee, announced the panel’s decision is now being submitted to the PM and the National Hazardous Substances Committee for consideration.

The NSHC originally scheduled a meeting on October 27 to consider a full ban of the chemicals or to stick to its earlier decision and restrict their use. But the Deputy Agriculture Minister says that the committee should bring the meeting forward as her panel has already handed down its decision.

Ms. Mananya says that she doesn’t mind if some committee members choose to cast their votes in secret, but that the representatives of the Agriculture, Industry and Public Health ministries in the committee will vote openly. Meetings of the NHSC are usually held behind closed doors and some of the Committee members fear a backlash from some in the farming and agribusiness community if they are identified as supporting the proposed ban.

Ms. Mananya insisted that the Agriculture Technique Department already has information about alternative chemicals, to replace the three toxic substances, as well as agricultural techniques which do not rely on them. As for other farm chemicals, which are less toxic by comparison, the deputy agriculture minister said that they will also be banned in due course.

Ms. Mananya committed to stand by any officials who might be sued for their support of the complete ban.

“The committee’s resolution is regarded as a New Year’s gift for the Thai people nation-wide. So after December 1, Thai people can eat vegetables which are safe and can breathe clean air.”

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Panel bans paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos effective December 1 | News by The Thaiger

INFOGRAPHIC: The Nation

