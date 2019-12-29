Bangkok is in the middle of a battle between the Chao Phraya and Gulf of Thailand | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Bangkok is in the middle of a battle between the Chao Phraya and Gulf of Thailand
The natural ebb and flow, and the eternal battle between waters flowing down the Chao Phraya and up from the sea, may affect Bangkok’s tap water supply. This year the water flowing down the mighty river may not counter the water trying to flow up towards the capital from the Gulf of Thailand. The slow sinking of Bangkok (the capital is sinking by up to two centimetres each year), and rise of the ocean sea levels through climate change, will make the situation more challenging down the track.
The Office of National Water Resources is keeping a close watch on the intrusion of seawater into the Chao Phraya River this year, to the extent that it may affect the potable water supply where it will start to discolour and turn brackish.
ONWR secretary-general Somkiat Prajamwong said that they have been coordinating with the Royal Irrigation Department and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand to increase the release of water from four main reservoirs by about 10 million cubic metres a day until January 5, 2020, in order to flush seawater out of the river. But he admits that there might not be sufficient flow from the reservoirs, namely Bhumibol, Sirikit, Kwae Noi Bamrungdaen and Pasak, to have the desired effect.
Water is drawn from the Chao Phraya River at Samlae in Pathum Thani province into Klong Prapa for treatment and distributed to consumers in Bangkok and its suburbs.
Sources at the ONWR say that the combined volume of usable water in all reservoirs across the country, estimated at 260 billion cubic metres, has been falling steadily since the beginning of this year due to drought, which could be worse than that in 2015. Data from NASA shows that the Earth is experiencing the hottest period in 120 years.
The four main reservoirs currently contain a combined volume of 4.461 billion cubic metres of usable water, but the expected demand for consumption and ecological preservation is estimated at 5 billion cubic metres.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
Three Bangkok police fired after proof of extortion emerges
UPDATED STORY
Three policemen who worked out of the Thonglor Police Station, on the eastern edge of Bangkok city, have been suspended from their duties las Friday, pending a full enquiry. Thai Rath reported that the three had been relieved of their duties after allegedly receiving a bribe from a French businessman.
The three policemen were identified as Maj. Phitsanupol Dechsri, Sub.Lt. Anant Saengsawang, and Sgt. Thanonchai Pakasamit.
The probe put the local Police Station’s “drug test” policy back in the spotlight, after a French businessman, reported as Jean Sebastien, posted that the three police reportedly extorted him 8,000 US$ (about 245,000 baht) in exchange for dropping drug charges against him.
He had earlier been accused of testing positive for marijuana. He said was told to pay a sum of money to the three policemen who said they could “fix the problem” for him.
The head of the Division 5 police Samart Srisiriwibulchai said the French man told investigators that he had been stopped for a drug search in Soi Sukhumvit 43 on October 28 this year.
He claimed that police conducted a strip search on the man. Despite finding any incriminating evidence he was still taken to a hospital for a urine sample and testing.
Once the test results found him positive for marijuana use, police report that Sebastien was allowed to contact a friend, who gave him the advice to transfer US$8,000 to his girlfriend’s account in exchange for negotiations with Thonglor police “make the problem go away”.
Sebastien allegedly agreed with the deal and was released from police custody. Since then he was unable to contact his friend.
Sebastien contacted the French Embassy in Bangkok and filed a complaint with the national anti-graft commission, claiming that he suspected his friend colluded with the police in the matter.
A police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen says that disciplinary action will be taken against the officers if found guilty. He added that Sebastien was eventually released without charges being laid because police found a doctor’s prescription for marijuana. (Medical marijuana and cannabis products are being prescribed by authorised doctors in some cases since an update to Thailand’s drug laws this year).
Bangkok’s police commander Phukphong Phongpetra announced on Friday that the three policemen had been removed from office while a full probe is ongoing. Phukphong said investigators found credible evidence to support the French man’s claims. Earlier in the week Thonglor police chief Samphan Leungsajjakul dismissed the accusations.
SOURCE: Thai Residents | Khaosod English
Bangkok
And they’re off! Hundreds of thousands leave Bangkok for New Year break
PHOTO: Eleven Media Group
Hundreds of thousands of Bangkok residents have already started heading out of the capital, headed to various Thai provinces to welcome in 2020 in the company of friends and family. The long weekends starts from tonight with many Thais being granted a public holiday on Monday, in addition to the Tuesday and Wednesday public holidays. It seems many also took today off to make it a mega long weekend.
Thai PBS World reports that the police are monitoring the highways out of the city, to make sure traffic continues to move smoothly, with CCTV units along all major routes having been checked over to ensure they’re working properly, and road works suspended until after the holiday period.
It’s understood that the Ratchaprasong intersection, in the Pathum Wan district of Bangkok, will be closed to traffic from 2pm on December 31, in order to allow police to carry out security checks ahead of the New Year countdown being held in the busy shopping area later that night.
A number of extra buses are being laid on until December 28, taking the total of state-run buses from 5,419 a day to over 8,200 in an effort to cope with what is expected to be around 160,000 travellers a day over the year-end period.
Transport officials recommend passengers arrive at bus terminals at least an hour before departure, adding that tickets should only be purchased from official ticket booths, to avoid being scammed by con artists selling fraudulent tickets. Alternatively, passengers can book in advance by going to www.tansport.co.th or calling 1490.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
Top 5 places to celebrate New Years Eve in Bangkok (2020)
It’s hard to imagine a more vibrant city anywhere in the world, with warm weather and an entire population ready to party, to celebrate your New Year on December 31. Bangkok will host New Years Eve parties on almost every corner but we’ve listed the Top 5 locations for you to see in 2020.
The links will take you to the events’ websites for more information.
Best Fireworks Display
Amazing Thailand Countdown 2020 at ICONSIAM
ICONSIAM and Tourism Authority of Thailand are teaming up to offer a truly spectacular riverside fireworks experience this year. There will be 7 acts of magnificent fireworks on the concept of “Seven Wonders of Blessings”, all illustrating the rich heritage of Thai history, the kingdom’s prosperity, the nation, religion, monarchy, and the agricultural abundance due to the expanse of water, as well as paying respect to the royal institution that has overseen the happiness of the people for a long time.
If you’re worried about fighting crowds of traffic on your way, the Marine Department and Chao Phraya Express Boat will offer special transport from various locations; the BTS friendly Saphan Thaksin pier being one.
If you can’t make it to ICONSIAM, there are many other spots to view the fireworks, like Charoenkrung Creative District, Lhong 1919, Asiatique The Riverfront, and just about every major hotel around that part of the riverside.
Price: FREE
Time: 4.30pm – 12:30am
Address: Icon Siam 299 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600
Program
Best New Year ‘in style’
Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar: The Last Sunset and Countdown Dinner
Rooftop bars can provide some of the most luxurious views of Bangkok, so why not get to the Thailand’s tallest building? MahaNakhon SkyBar, located on the 78th floor of Bangkok’s 314 metre tall tower, will be a luxurious choice indeed. Enjoy a 7 course dinner from chef Joshua Cameron while taking in breathtaking views and a 360-degree angle for the city’s fireworks.
Also offered: a champagne bar, an oyster bar, and an impressive selection of entertainment featuring live artists Max Jenmana, Krist+Singto and appearances by Daboyway and DJ Buddah for the countdown party. Expect an ultra-chic and glamorous evening.
Address: Mahanakhon SkyWalk, 74, 75, 78/F, King Power Mahanakhon, 02 677 8721 ext. 4045.
Price: Tickets start at 5,500 Baht / person and dinners start at 15,000 baht per person
Time: Dinner at 5:00 PM with party at 9:00 PM to 2:00 AM
Best Dance Party
Looking to get straight to the party and dance? Up and coming organizer Space Time is offering a truly impressive underground party, at a scale rarely seen in Bangkok. Three warehouse floors in Whiteline will feature an all-night music showcase, where you can cruise from floor to floor and find Bangkok’s cool kids rocking out to a massive lineup of 12 live bands & DJs from all around Southeast Asia, playing everything from funk, disco, house, jungle, bass, techno, and hip hop. Step off the street in Silom into a fun house of spacey visuals and fresh sounds designed to help you get your ‘freak’ on. Open late.
Price: 600 Baht Pre-Sale or 700 Baht at the door (including 1 drink)
Time: 9:00pm – LATE
Address: Whiteline, Silom 8 Alley, Suriya Wong, Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500
Best family-friendly countdown
AIS Bangkok Countdown 2020 at CentralWorld
Wish you were in Times Square? Central World provides a large, family friendly, and entertainment heavy experience for Bangkok’s cityscape countdown. Sporting their own massive firework display, enjoy an exciting, street-style countdown party with an estimated 100,0000 people.
Some have compared this party to New York’s Times Square NYE but the weather is a lot better, in a street-party atmosphere, a beer garden, many food vendors, clothing and gift options, and a generous amount of celebrity appearances.
The cream of the Thai rock & pop artist crop will include The TOYS, Pek Chokchok, Slot Machine, Joey Boy, SB FIVE, Thaitanium x Twopee, Palmy, TRINITY with James Theeron, Third Lapas, Porsche Sivakon and Jackie Jakin, Getsunova, along with famous actors such as Great Warinthorn and Maprangkanaran. Despite the heavy crowds, this is one of the most easily accessible options in the middle of the city, connected to BTS Chidlom, with trains running after midnight to help get party-goers home safely.
Price: FREE
Time: 6pm to 12:30pm
Address: Central World, 999/9 Rama I Rd, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand
Best EDM Festival
If build-ups and bass drops are your cup of tea, brand new EDM & Techno festival NEON is just in time to help you dance into 2020. Set over two days at Show DC, NEON Countdown Music Festival 2019 has imported huge headliners like Armin Van Buuren, Ben Nicky, Blastoyz, Quintino, Valentino Khan, Vini Vici, Will Sparks, and last but certainly not least, DJ Mag’s No. 1 DJ (Worldwide) Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. Extravagant production scale, specially designed fireworks, and of course, a lineup of this magnitutde promises an unforgettable night for the city of Angels.
Time: 5pm – LATE
Price: 3,800 Baht
Address: Show DC, 99/6-9 Chaturathit Rd, Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310
