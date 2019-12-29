Turtle release at Maya Bay to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the Tsunami | The Thaiger

Environment
Turtle release at Maya Bay to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the Tsunami
Koh Phi Phi Leh’s most famous tourist attraction, Maya Bay has been a controversial topic in recent years. The bay remains closed. However, tourists are still able to visit the National Park to swim and snorkel along the outskirts of the bay. A rope strung across the bay prevents visitors from going inside the bay and getting close to the beach.
The information published about Maya Bay and Koh Phi Phi in the media in recent years has been somewhat negative. And while I don’t feel that Maya Bay should be opened anytime soon, it would be great for people to know that positive changes are showing and the bay is beginning to recover. There is a lot of hard work being put into the projects by local people, and I believe these positive stories should be known.
The operations were planned out and executed by a local boat owner (the Phi Phi Pirate Boat), and the date was set to commemorate the anniversary of the 2004 Tsunami, December 26.
Nine Hawksbill Sea Turtles were transported from an aquarium in Phuket on Christmas Day – the sea Turtles are of an endangered species and had been raised in captivity.
The turtles spent the night in a tank on the main island of Koh Phi Phi Don. And on the morning of the 26th, the turtles were ready to be released back into the wild, transported onto the Phi Phi Pirate Boat (which took a day out of service as a tour boat for the day’s events) and left from Tonsai Pier on Koh Phi Phi Don. There were around 20 passengers on the tour boat, including a local scuba team.
A plaque to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the Tsunami was carried on the boat, and the local scuba team planted it on the sea-bed just off the coast of Tonsai Bay, before heading to Maya Bay.
The operations were coordinated in advance with the Department of National Parks who show a fantastic passion for the preservation of the beaches and natural areas of the region. The boat was escorted into Maya Bay by the DNP’s patrol boat, and the bucket containing the turtles was floated into the sea. We were instructed to use kayaks to get closer to the beach area of the closed Bay.
Our visit to Maya Bay (and having visited many times before while the beach was open) shows immediate and positive changes on the beach. It now looks like a completely different bay to how I remembered from previous visits and mother nature is slowly reclaiming the ecology. There is so much greenery growing which was never given a chance to show before; it’s honestly amazing to see the amount of effort that has gone into the rehabilitation and to see all the hard work paying off.
While improvements are showing in the bay, it’s nowhere near ready to be opened to tourism. And personally, I don’t think it should be. I would like to see the bay returned to a natural state but seemingly three years is not enough time for that to happen.
Due to the high tides on the day, the decision was made that it would be more suitable to release the turtles on a smaller beach to the side of the main beach. So after a brief stop at Maya Bay, the buckets containing the turtles and the kayaks set off to the smaller beach, where it would be easier to monitor the turtles when they returned to the sea.
The turtles were successfully released into the bay- and Koh Phi Phi Leh now has nine new inhabitants in its recovering wild.
False killer whales spotted off Phang Nga
Around 20 false killer whales have been spotted near an island in Phang Nga province. The manager of Wow Andaman Tour has reported that a tour group spotted them off Koh Miang Island in the Mu Koh Similan National Park off the Phang Ngan coast in the Andaman Sea.
“These whales broke through the water and greeted the tourists travelling on a boat, while some of them jumped and played around the boat. This was a very lucky sighting since it was during the Christmas holidays. We expect they will swim around the Similan Islands for many days and greet tourists during the New Year festival.”
Meanwhile, according to a report in The Nation, the director of Phuket Marine Biological Centre confirmed that they were false killer whales, a “large oceanic dolphin” which, despite their resemblance, are not related to the killer whale. They confirmed that the species is one of Thailand’s rare aquatic mammals.
“For the safety of rare aquatic animals, boat drivers should slow down or stop until they swim away, and not chase them, while tourists should not feed them.”
Bangkok is in the middle of a battle between the Chao Phraya and Gulf of Thailand
The natural ebb and flow, and the eternal battle between waters flowing down the Chao Phraya and up from the sea, may affect Bangkok’s tap water supply. This year the water flowing down the mighty river may not counter the water trying to flow up towards the capital from the Gulf of Thailand. The slow sinking of Bangkok (the capital is sinking by up to two centimetres each year), and rise of the ocean sea levels through climate change, will make the situation more challenging down the track.
The Office of National Water Resources is keeping a close watch on the intrusion of seawater into the Chao Phraya River this year, to the extent that it may affect the potable water supply where it will start to discolour and turn brackish.
ONWR secretary-general Somkiat Prajamwong said that they have been coordinating with the Royal Irrigation Department and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand to increase the release of water from four main reservoirs by about 10 million cubic metres a day until January 5, 2020, in order to flush seawater out of the river. But he admits that there might not be sufficient flow from the reservoirs, namely Bhumibol, Sirikit, Kwae Noi Bamrungdaen and Pasak, to have the desired effect.
Water is drawn from the Chao Phraya River at Samlae in Pathum Thani province into Klong Prapa for treatment and distributed to consumers in Bangkok and its suburbs.
Sources at the ONWR say that the combined volume of usable water in all reservoirs across the country, estimated at 260 billion cubic metres, has been falling steadily since the beginning of this year due to drought, which could be worse than that in 2015. Data from NASA shows that the Earth is experiencing the hottest period in 120 years.
The four main reservoirs currently contain a combined volume of 4.461 billion cubic metres of usable water, but the expected demand for consumption and ecological preservation is estimated at 5 billion cubic metres.
More palms on the way for Phuket’s Promthep Cape
The Phuket governor’s office is working with the Rawai municipality and consultants from Nongnooch Garden Pattaya to improve the landscape and amenity at Promthep Cape, the hugely popular sunset vantage point at the southern end of the island.
Phuket’s Governor Phakphong Thaviphat says Promthep Cape is one of the main tourist attractions under the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s campaign to attract more tourists to visit the country and stimulate the country’s, and Phuket’s, economy.
“The highlight of this attraction is visitors can enjoy the beautiful views of the sunset, and also visit Kanchanaphisek Lighthouse.”
Nightly, fleets of tour buses descend on the southern-most point of Phuket to enjoy the scenery, sea breezes and watch the sunset. The evening traffic jam starts from 4pm and then causes long delays after the sunset as the buses try to head north again along Chao Fah West to their next event.
“Recently, we found that sugar palm trees, which are a unique characteristics of this cape, were decreasing in number.”
The director of Nongnooch Garden Pattaya, Kampol Tansajja, says that after discussions with the governor, they have been adding to the local landscape of the area by planting more than 70 new sugar palm trees over the past two days to encourage tourists to take photos and post them on social media.
“We want to develop tourist attractions and make Phuket more beautiful to provide a New Year’s gift to tourists who visit Thailand during the New Year Festival.”
